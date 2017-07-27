Enterprise Video Market to Reach $40.8 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Growing Demand for Video Streaming & Increasing Internet Penetration

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Enterprise Video Market by Type (Webcasting, Video Content Management, Video Conferencing), Deployment Mode, Application (Knowledge Sharing & Collaboration, Corporate Communications), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global enterprise video market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 16.34 Billion in 2017 to USD 40.84 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for the upsurge in demand in the market include the growing demand for video streaming and increasing internet penetration as well as exponentially increasing adoption of cloud technology across businesses.

The enterprise video market has been segmented on the basis of type into video conferencing, video content management, and webcasting. The webcasting segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on deployment mode, the market has been classified into cloud, hybrid, and on-premises. The cloud deployment segment is expected to hold the largest market share from 2017 to 2022. Based on application, the market has been segmented into knowledge sharing & collaboration, corporate communications, training & development, and marketing & client engagement.

The marketing & client engagement application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Based on vertical, the market has been segmented into media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, public sector & education, healthcare, retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, BFSI, transportation & logistics, and others. The media & entertainment industry segment is expected to hold the largest share in the enterprise video market from 2017 to 2022.



As per regional analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the early adoption of enterprise video solutions by a majority of the verticals in this region. The market for enterprise video in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of new technologies by SMEs and increasing penetration of cloud technology and mobile devices are some of the major drivers contributing to the growth of the enterprise video market in the Asia Pacific region. The telecom, manufacturing, and educational sectors in this region are demanding various video enterprise solutions for better functioning and outputs. Due to a diversified geographic area and high customer base, the region is expected to exhibit strong growth in the enterprise video market.

Companies Mentioned



Adobe Systems Incorporated

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Chime)

Avaya, Inc.

Brightcove, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Haivision, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Kaltura Inc.

Kollective Technology, Inc.

Mediaplatform, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Ooyala, Inc.

Panopto

Polycom, Inc.

Qumu Corporation

Ringcentral Inc.

Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Vbrick Systems, Inc

Vidizmo LLC

Vidyo, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Enterprise Video Market, By Type



7 Enterprise Video Market, By Deployment Mode



8 Enterprise Video Market Analysis, By Application



9 Enterprise Video Market, By Vertical



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Key Innovators



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vp4q7j/enterprise_video

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716