According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global diaphragm valves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Diaphragm Valves Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Diaphragm valves are used to control and regulate the flow of fluids in many industrial applications. Earlier, diaphragm valves were used in core industrial applications, but since vendors have developed products with advanced features, diaphragm valves are now used widely in aseptic, abrasive, and corrosive applications. The design of diaphragm valves is such that their maintenance and replacement becomes easy over their lifetime. Tight shut off and ability to prevent leakages are the two major characteristics, which will spur their adoption during the forecast period.

Technavio's heavy industryresearch analysts categorize the global diaphragm valves market into the following segments by end-user. They are:

Water treatment industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Chemical industry

Food and beverage industry

Power industry

Others

The top three end-user segments of the global diaphragm valves market are discussed below:

Water treatment industry

In seawater desalination, before the process starts, diaphragm valves are deployed to accept the untreated sea water. The different materials used in such diaphragm valves are stainless steel, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and carbon steel, depending on the conditions, such as the extent of corrosion and exposure to chemicals. Chemical processes like pH adjuster, lime addition, antiscalants, and others use diaphragm valves.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead tools and components research analyst from Technavio, "Governments in developing countries such as Brazil, China, India, and a few other APAC countries are pumping capital to increase their water treatment facilities. Infrastructure development to cater to the demands of the growing population and increasing industrial activities have fueled the demand for new facilities. This will provide an opportunity for diaphragm valves vendors to provide valves that can optimize operations in the existing as well as new infrastructure in the water treatment industry."

Pharmaceuticals industry

In the pharmaceutical industry, diaphragm valves must possess good sanitary sealing and draining capabilities. Since the pharmaceutical industry deals with critical lifesaving drugs, hygiene plays a crucial role in valve manufacturing for this industry. Therefore, this industry uses diaphragm-seated valves.

"The diaphragm valves need to be tightly sealed to prevent any leakages and must keep the process fluid isolated from the outside environment to prevent any contamination. The pharmaceutical industry also demands valves that are extremely clean and allow the unobstructed flow of fluids, after which they should immediately shut off to keep the media ultra-pure," adds Raghav.

Chemical industry

The chemical industry generates its final products through a complicated manufacturing process, which results in the creation of toxic by-products and industrial waste. The use of diaphragm valves enables smooth operations along with effective production processes, minimal wastage and downtimes, and safe waste disposal. The primary requirement of chemical industries is to conform to the existing and impending regulatory, business, and operational requirements.

Diaphragm valves offer excellent properties for the regulation of the fluid flow and enable shut off in case of a disruption in the normal processes. As these valves are available in many types of materials, diaphragm valves can withstand corrosive and highly chemicalized processes within their temperature and pressure range.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

CRANE ChemPharma Energy

Formatura Iniezione Polimeri

GEMU

ITT

Nippon Daiya Valve

