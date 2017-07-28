Global Chemical Indicator Inks Market (2017-2021) - Key Vendors are 3M, Getinge, LA-CO Industries, NOF Corporation & Riken Chemical

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Chemical Indicator Inks Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Chemical Indicator Inks Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.99% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Chemical Indicator Inks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising investment in medical industry. The increase in the spending in the medical sector is mainly dependent on the rise in population and change in lifestyle. The growing investment in the medical sector from countries such as the US, Germany, India, and China is expected to drive the demand for chemical indicator inks during the forecast period.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased demand from medical industry. The chemical indicator inks are mainly used in the sterilization monitoring process. They act as visual indicators and change colors when exposed to certain sterilants and specific conditions. The sterilization procedures are predominantly used in surgical instruments, as they come in direct contact with the patient during any surgical procedure. Surgical instruments are commonly used for therapeutic segments such as dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, general surgery, dentistry, and gastroenterology.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is volatility in raw material prices. Main raw materials used for the production of chemical indicator ink are solvent, resins, colorants, and additives. One of the principal suppliers of raw materials for the global chemical indicator inks market is the oil and gas industry. The volatility in the crude oil prices has a severe effect on the prices of byproducts produced from crude oil, affecting the costs of petroleum solvents and resins, which in turn will affect the price of chemical indicator inks. The price of crude oil per barrel decreased at a rate of approximately 60% in 2016 as compared with 2015. High inventory levels and relatively high production lowered crude oil prices in 2016.

Key vendors



3M

Getinge

LA-CO Industries

NOF Corporation

Riken Chemical



Other prominent vendors



Crosstex International

Etigam

gke

North American Science Associates

Propper Manufacturing

STERIS

Terragene



