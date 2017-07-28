Global Chemical Indicator Inks Market (2017-2021) - Key Vendors are 3M, Getinge, LA-CO Industries, NOF Corporation & Riken Chemical

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Chemical Indicator Inks Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Chemical Indicator Inks Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.99% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Chemical Indicator Inks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising investment in medical industry. The increase in the spending in the medical sector is mainly dependent on the rise in population and change in lifestyle. The growing investment in the medical sector from countries such as the US, Germany, India, and China is expected to drive the demand for chemical indicator inks during the forecast period.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased demand from medical industry. The chemical indicator inks are mainly used in the sterilization monitoring process. They act as visual indicators and change colors when exposed to certain sterilants and specific conditions. The sterilization procedures are predominantly used in surgical instruments, as they come in direct contact with the patient during any surgical procedure. Surgical instruments are commonly used for therapeutic segments such as dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, general surgery, dentistry, and gastroenterology.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is volatility in raw material prices. Main raw materials used for the production of chemical indicator ink are solvent, resins, colorants, and additives. One of the principal suppliers of raw materials for the global chemical indicator inks market is the oil and gas industry. The volatility in the crude oil prices has a severe effect on the prices of byproducts produced from crude oil, affecting the costs of petroleum solvents and resins, which in turn will affect the price of chemical indicator inks. The price of crude oil per barrel decreased at a rate of approximately 60% in 2016 as compared with 2015. High inventory levels and relatively high production lowered crude oil prices in 2016.
Key vendors
- 3M
- Getinge
- LA-CO Industries
- NOF Corporation
- Riken Chemical
Other prominent vendors
- Crosstex International
- Etigam
- gke
- North American Science Associates
- Propper Manufacturing
- STERIS
- Terragene
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by printing process
PART 08: Market segmentation by sterilization process
PART 09: Market segmentation by application
PART 10: Geographical segmentation
PART 11: Decision framework
PART 12: Drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
PART 16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/86pbsq/global_chemical
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716