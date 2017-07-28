Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% During 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Celanese Corporation, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, Toray Industries & Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global liquid crystal polymers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing investment in fabs. To stay competitive in the market, LCD panel manufacturers, such as AUO, BOE, China Star, CEC Panda, Samsung Display, and LG Display are investing in new fabrication facilities to expand their existing fabs production capacity. The majority of the manufacturers are emphasizing on building fabs Gen 8, which is the best generation line for TFT LCD.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is technological advancement and increasing demand for LCDs. The display industry is dynamic and characterized by changing consumer behavior. Therefore, display manufacturers continue to innovate and develop various technologies and products, such as display panels with in-plane switching (IPS) technology and quantum dots LCD displays. The light source for conventional LCD displays includes a cold-cathode fluorescent lamp (CCFL). The rise in demand for high-resolution displays for supporting high-bandwidth digital content drives the manufacturers toward next generation technologies.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is currency fluctuations. The major vendors of the LCP market are from China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The end users are from Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and few in the US. When offshore sales contribute a major part to the revenue, exchange rate and currency fluctuations could have a high impact on it and the profit margin.

Key vendors



Celanese Corporation

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical

Toray Industries

Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry



Other prominent vendors



DIC Corporation

Evonik Industries

Polyplastics

RTP Company

Unitika



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end use



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s7t752/global_liquid

