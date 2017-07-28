







Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, July 28, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for June 2017 and for January through June 2017 are summarized below.I. Productionhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Mazda22817Production.jpg1. Domestic Production(1) June 2017Mazda's domestic production volume in June 2017 increased 8.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.Domestic production of key models in June 2017CX-5: 35,391 units (up 23.2% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 15,118 units (up 6.6% year on year)CX-3: 9,103 units (down 1.0% year on year)(2) January through June 2017Mazda's total domestic production volume in the period from January through June 2017 decreased 1.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.Domestic production of key models in the period from January through June 2017CX-5: 171,792 units (up 4.6% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 94,525 units (down 7.3% year on year)CX-3: 63,160 units (up 5.4% year on year)2. Overseas Production(1) June 2017Mazda's overseas production volume in June 2017 increased 3.6% year on year, reflecting increased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.Overseas production of key models in June 2017Mazda3: 17,821 units (down 16.3% year on year)Mazda2: 8,943 units (down 12.4% year on year)CX-4: 4,472 units (up 2.8% year on year)(2) January through June 2017Mazda's total overseas production volume in the period from January through June 2017 increased 11.7% year on year due to increased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.Overseas production of key models in the period from January through June 2017Mazda3: 123,131 units (down 3.5% year on year)Mazda2: 47,835 units (down 12.1% year on year)CX-4: 32,563 units (up 398.6% year on year)II. Domestic Saleshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Mazda22817DomesticSales.jpg(1) June 2017Mazda's domestic sales volume in June 2017 increased 19.9% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.1% (up 0.5 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points year on year) and a 3.4% total market share (up 0.2 points year on year).Domestic sales of key models in June 2017Mazda2 (Demio): 4,839 units (up 14.0% year on year)CX-5: 2,809 units (up 89.2% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 1,958 units (up 408.6% year on year)(2) January through June 2017Mazda's total domestic sales volume in the period from January through June 2017 increased 3.2% year on year due to increased sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.0% (down 0.3 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points year on year) and a 4.0% total market share (down 0.2 points year on year).Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through June 2017Mazda2 (Demio): 26,169units (down 17.7% year on year)CX-5: 22,827 units (up 76.8% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 14,829 units (up 52.6% year on year)III. Exportshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Mazda22817Exports.jpg(1) June 2017Mazda's export volume in June 2017 increased 9.3% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.Exports of key models in June 2017CX-5: 32,775 units (up 18.5% year on year)Mazda3: 13,478 units (up 18.3% year on year)CX-3: 8,680 units (down 0.5% year on year)(2) January through June 2017Mazda's total export volume for the period from January through June 2017 decreased 1.6% year on year, reflecting decreased shipments to North America and other regions.Exports of key models in the period from January through June 2017CX-5: 145,425 units (down 1.5% year on year)Mazda3: 78,212 units (down 12.5% year on year)CX-3: 56,761 units (up 20.3% year on year)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.