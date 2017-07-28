Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-07-28 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group reached EUR 5.2 million in the six months of 2017, while the Group has made the profit of EUR 4.6 million in the same period of 2016 (the increase of 12.5%). The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax amounted to EUR 3.0 million in Q2 2017, comparing to EUR 3.5 million in Q2 2016, the decrease of 14.1%.



EBITDA of Apranga Group totalled EUR 8.4 million in the six months 2017, and increased by 10.0% comparing to corresponding the year 2016 period. Q2 2017 EBITDA of the Group reached EUR 4.6 million, the decrease of 8.1% compared to Q2 2016.



The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and consolidated interim report of Apranga Group for six months of 2017, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachment. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.



Rimantas Perveneckas Apranga Group Director General +370 5 2390801



