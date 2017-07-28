During the second quarter 2017, Konecranes received an order for 9 RTGs from Port Houston, Texas, USA. This is a repeat order, the first Konecranes RTGs to Port Houston were delivered in 2003. The nine cranes will be delivered to Port Houston Bayport Container Terminal in early fall 2018.



Port Houston is an economic engine that produces jobs and economic prosperity for the local and state economy. It is the largest port on the Gulf Coast, the biggest port in Texas and the only port in Houston. Port Houston strives to be America's hub for the next generation.



The purchase of the new RTGs will support the peak demand brought to Port Houston by the next generation container vessels. The new cranes are a portion of the $1.4 billion modernization project taking place at the port's container terminals.



"We have experienced a great partnership with Port Houston for a period of over 15 years" says Jussi Suhonen, Sales Director, Port Solutions, region Americas, Konecranes. "This important order is a great demonstration of the partnership and values that we share".



The RTGs on order will have a lifting capacity of 50 tons while stacking 1-over-5 containers high and six plus truck lane wide. They will be equipped with Konecranes' Active Load Control, which eliminates container sway to increase container handling performance. The cranes will also be equipped with safety and environmental features like gantry anti-collision system, environmentally friendly LED lights and diesel generators with latest EPA requirements.



