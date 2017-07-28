The German PV company has received the order for a 39 MW solar plant in Australia. Meanwhile in the U.S., Phoenix Solar has been negotiating two other projects.

A Singapore-based subsidiary of Phoenix Solar AG has been contracted to design a PV system near the Australian city of Perth. The Notice to Proceed (NTP) for the 39 MW solar park is expected to be issued in August this year, as the German PV company announced on Thursday. As a partner of a joint venture established for the purpose of this project, Phoenix Solar will be in charge of the offshore procurement ...

