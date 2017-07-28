FORTUM CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 28 July 2017 at 14.30 EEST



Fortum has today concluded the divestment of its 100%-shareholding in the Polish gas infrastructure company DUON Dystrybucja S.A. Fortum announced on 26 May 2017 that it is selling its shareholding to Infracapital, the infrastructure investment arm of M&G Investments. The parties have agreed not to disclose the sales price. The sale is expected to have a minor positive impact on Fortum's results.



Fortum Fortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world. We employ some 8,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India, and 62% of our electricity generation is CO2 free. In 2016, our sales were EUR 3.6 billion. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fortum.com



Infracapital Infracapital is the infrastructure investment arm of Prudential Plc. Infracapital has raised and managed over £3.0 billion in European infrastructure, and has a team of 32 investment professionals with extensive investment, management and operational expertise. Infracapital's approach to investment offers long-term value through two complementary strategies investing in both the greenfield and operational stage of essential infrastructure assets across Europe. Target sectors include utilities, essential transportation, renewables and communications infrastructure. www.infracapital.co.uk