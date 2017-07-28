JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 07/28/17 -- Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

Jersey, Channel Islands, 28 July 2017

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which Randgold Resources Ltd voting rights are attached: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-UK issuer X ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (please specify): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name Van Eck Associates Corporation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, NY USA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- VanEck Vectors Africa ETF Catholic Investment Trust of Washington VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Global Hard Assets Funds HARD Assets Market Neutral Fund Ltd VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF International Investors Gold JNL/Van Eck International Gold Fund Name Lockheed Martin Retirement PSP-LMT07 LODH World Gold Expertise Fund Brighthouse Global Natural Resources North Dakota - University Board NY Life Hard Assets VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF VanEck Global Hard Assets UCITS VE Vip Global Gold Fund VE VIP Global Hard Assets Fund ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- City and country of registered office (if applicable) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 24 July 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 26 July 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of voting % of voting rights through Total number rights financial Total of both of voting attached to instruments in % (8.A + rights of shares (total of 8.B 1 8.B) issuer (total of 8.A) + 8.B 2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on the date on which threshold 4,677,820 4.98% 94,007,065 was crossed or reached ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous notification 4,634,921 5.00% (if applicable) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A: Voting rights attached to shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Number of voting rights % of voting rights possible) ------------------------------------------------------------ Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of Directive Directive Directive Directive 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) ------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL 8. A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of voting rights that may be Type of Expiration Exercise / acquired if % of voting financial date Conversion the instrument rights instrument Period is exercised / converted. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ADR (ISIN US7523443098) 4,677,820 4.98% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 4,677,820 4.98% ---------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Exercise/ Physical or Number of financial Expiration Conversion cash voting % of voting instrument date Period settlement rights rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 -------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both if if it equals or is instruments if it it equals or is Name higher than the equals or is higher higher than the notifiable than the notifiable notifiable threshold threshold threshold ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of the proxy holder Glass Lewis ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The number and % of voting rights 4,645,520 shares and 4.94% voting held rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The date until which the voting rights will be held Open ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11. Additional information ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Place of completion Tampa, Florida USA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of completion 26 July 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

