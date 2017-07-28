ACACIA MINING PLC - Market Update

28 July 2017

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Acacia Mining plc

LSE:ACA

("Acacia" or the "Company")

Market Update

Further to previous communications regarding its ongoing dispute with the Government of Tanzania, Acacia would like to inform the market that a senior international employee of its wholly owned subsidiary Pangea Minerals Limited was prevented from leaving Tanzania this morning. His passport was seized and he was detained at the Dar-es-Salaam airport for a period of time. Following legal intervention, he was released and his passport has been returned. This incident follows on from increased levels of pressure from Government agencies on Acacia employees in the past 48 hours. Acacia is working with our legal advisers and relevant authorities to support our people.

Acacia re-iterates that it operates in full compliance with Tanzanian law, has declared everything of commercial value that we have produced and has paid all appropriate royalties and taxes. The Company will keep the market regularly informed as to developments as they occur in Tanzania when they are of a sufficient materiality in the context of what has already been disclosed.

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please visit our website: http://www.acaciamining.com/ or contact:

Acacia Mining plc +44 (0) 20 7129 7150

Giles Blackham, Investor Relations

Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Gordon Poole / Billy Clegg / Nick Hennis

