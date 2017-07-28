Doriemus PLC - Result of GM and Total Voting Rights

28 July 2017

Doriemus PLC

("Doriemus" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting and Total Voting Rights

Doriemus PLC (NEX:DOR), the London traded UK focused oil and gas exploration and production investment company, announces that at the General Meeting of the Company held today at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 8th Floor, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW, all resolutions were duly passed.

The 14,383,428,279 ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each ("Existing Ordinary Shares") that are in issue have today been approved for consolidation into 35,958,570 ordinary shares of 0.4 pence each ("New Ordinary Shares"). Such New Ordinary Shares will have the same rights and be subject to the same restrictions (save as to par value) as the Existing Ordinary Shares. As mentioned in the Notice of General Meeting, the Company undertook the consolidation principally to facilitate the cross listing of the Company's shares on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

The new ISIN for the New Ordinary Shares is GB00BDBSCX03.

For further details of timing of crediting the New Ordinary Shares to CREST and posting of new share certificates, please refer back to the notice of General Meeting at the following link: http://www.doriemus.co.uk/corporate-documents/.

The new Investing Policy was also approved and accordingly the Company's investment strategy is as follows:

"The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with an attractive total return achieved primarily through capital appreciation. Further, the Directors intend to take an active approach to investments made by the Company and to adhere to the following guidelines:

a) Geographic focus: While the Company's principal focus is on projects or businesses with part or whole connection or relationship to Europe the Company will also consider projects or businesses in the Asia Pacific Region.

b) Sector focus: The Company intends to invest in, or acquire, companies or projects within the oil and gas sector with the potential for growth if the Board considers that there is an opportunity to generate an attractive return for Shareholders. The Directors believe that opportunities exist to create value for Shareholders through a properly executed, acquisition led strategy in the oil and gas sector.

c) Types of investment and control of investments: In selecting investment opportunities in line with the Investing Policy, the Board will focus on companies, projects, businesses, joint ventures or production agreements that are available at attractive valuations and hold opportunities to unlock embedded value. Where appropriate, the Board may seek to invest in businesses where they can add their expertise to the management of the business and to utilise their significant industry relationships and access to finance. The ability to work alongside a strong management team to maximise returns through revenue growth will be something the Board will focus upon initially. The Company's interest in a proposed investment or acquisition (as the case may be) may range from a minority position to full ownership. Additionally, the proposed investments:

i. may be in either quoted or unquoted companies;

ii. may be made in companies, partnerships, equity, debt or other loan structures, joint ventures or direct or indirect interests in assets or projects; and

iii. may be made by direct investment or acquisition.

d) Investment number and size: Taking into account the Company's available resources, there is no limit on the number or size of investments which the Company may make. Accordingly, the Company's financial resources may be invested in a number of propositions or in just one investment, which may be deemed to be a Reverse Takeover under the NEX Rules or the rules of another stock exchange as the case may be. Therefore, there shall be no restriction on the amount of such available financial resources the Company may invest in any one investment. Any transaction constituting a Reverse Takeover under the NEX Rules will also require Shareholder approval and re-admission to the NEX Growth Market of the enlarged entity under NEX Rule 60."

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 35,958,570 ordinary shares of 0.4p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The above figure of 35,958,570 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further additional information, please contact: