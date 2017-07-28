First Solar is scrambling to meet demand as the Section 201 case drives module hoarding, and may keep its Series 4 product running longer at its Malaysia plant.

First Solar had one Hell of a second quarter. The thin film solar maker began installing the first tools to make its large-format Series 6 in its Ohio factory, while also selling its Switch Station solar project to EDF. But what really changed First Solar's current situation is the unexpected boon that the company has received from Suniva's Section 201 trade filing, which has led to the hoarding of modules in anticipation of potential import tariffs and/or restrictions.

Since its last earnings call, First Solar reports 1.5 GW of module bookings, between third-party sales and new projects. This brings it to year-to-date bookings of 2.1 GW, which means that First Solar could be running low on modules to sell, as it shuts production lines down to prepare for the switch to Series 6.

"There is a tremendous amount of demand right now, across all segments of the market," noted CEO Mark Widmar on the company's results call.

When all the current bookings are measured against supply for 2017 and 2018, First Solar expects to only have 300 to 500 MW of Series 4 supply left over. The company has clearly seen that despite its desire to move quickly to Series 6, that Series 4 is still selling well.

But the truth ...

