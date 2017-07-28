CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/28/17 -- NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), a medical cannabis technology and software company, announced today that the Company's current financial statements will be completed next week. This will enable NSAV to be a current SEC reporting company in short order. The Company believes that this will greatly enhance shareholder value and substantially improve the Company's image in the financial markets and the investment community. Management believes being a current SEC reporting company will also be of great assistance in the Company's continued growth and open doors in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures. NSAV and its management realize that this process has taken far longer than anyone could have anticipated, but assures all of its shareholders that the Company is in the homestretch and fully committed to the completion of its current financial statements.

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, "There can be no overstating the importance and value of being an SEC reporting company. In today's competitive market, there is just no other way. All of our loyal shareholders know how difficult this process has been and what we inherited from the previous management. After years of obscurity and with the help of our dedicated team and the patience and support of our shareholders, NSAV came back to life on March 1, 2017 and despite some bumps and bruises along the way, is still standing and I believe, has an exciting future ahead. I am proud and deeply honored that you have allowed me to be a part of history in the making."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at 1 (570- 595-2432) or info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/NSAV_MJTechCo

The NSAV Facebook account can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/NSAVHolding/

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of NSAV Holding, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. NSAV Holding, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by NSAV Holding, Inc. or any other person.

