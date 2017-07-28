Wacker's polysilicon division saw its sales decrease in the second quarter, despite the group's turnover growth.

In the second quarter of 2017, Wacker Chemie AG was able to increase its turnover. Sales for the period reached €1.21 billion ($1.41 billion). This is up 2% from the same period a year earlier. The company said that this slight increase in revenue was the result of higher sales for silicone and polymer products.

Ebitda for the quarter was €253.4 million, down 4% from the second quarter of last year. The company, however, has raised its Ebitda forecast for this year and said it ...

