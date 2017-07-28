In the second quarter of 2017, Wacker Chemie AG was able to increase its turnover. Sales for the period reached €1.21 billion ($1.41 billion). This is up 2% from the same period a year earlier. The company said that this slight increase in revenue was the result of higher sales for silicone and polymer products.
Ebitda for the quarter was €253.4 million, down 4% from the second quarter of last year. The company, however, has raised its Ebitda forecast for this year and said it