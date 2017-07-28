Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-07-28 15:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 28th July 2017, the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group decided to extend the powers of the Member of the Management Board, Mr. Alar Lagus for three years, i.e. from 1 August 2017 till 31 July 2020. The Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will continue in a former four-member panel: Mr. Keit Paal (The Chairman), Mr. Jaan Mäe, Mr. Alar Lagus and Mr. Veljo Viitmann.



AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, electrical, road and residential construction.



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2016, the group employed 797 people and the company's 2016 revenue was EUR 252 million.