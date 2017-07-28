AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones str.3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2017-07-28 16:06 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In January-June 2017, consolidated non-audited sales of the group of AB Rokiškio suris made kEUR 122,699, i.e. more by 26.36 per cent compared to the same period of last year. In the same period of 2016, consolidated sales made kEUR 97,106.



Six month 2017 consolidated non-audited net profit of the group of AB Rokiškio suris made kEUR 844. Meanwhile in the first half year 2016 the group of AB Rokiškio suris had a loss of kEUR 1,902.



The main reason which caused better results of the group of AB Rokiškio suris in the first half year 2017, compared to the same period 2016, was recovery of world dairy market in the second half year 2016. Consequently, the production sales quantities and prices increased. Another reason which caused increase of sales was reduction of stocks accumulated in the time of dairy crisis. In the first half year 2017 the production stocks decreased by up to 50 per cent. Both sales quantities and profitability, however, are lower in the first half year 2017 compared to 2016 due to market deceleration and significantly increased raw milk prices (up to 70 per cent).



