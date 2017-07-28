UBM PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, July 28
UBM plc
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility
UBM plc ("UBM" or the "Company") was notified on 28 July 2017 of the following transaction in its Ordinary Shares of 11.25p each ("shares") by a Director.
The transaction took place on 28 July 2017 and is notified in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|Name of Director
|No. of shares
|Share Price
|Warren Finegold
|20,000
|£7.0333
Enquiries to:
Nigel Youds, Interim Deputy Company Secretary
UBM plc
Tel: +44 (0) 207 921 5000
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Warren Finegold
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR (Non-Executive Director)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|UBM plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800KLMH5SP3247C87
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary 11.25p shares
ISIN: JE00BD9WR069
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 July 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
