UBM PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

UBM plc

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

UBM plc ("UBM" or the "Company") was notified on 28 July 2017 of the following transaction in its Ordinary Shares of 11.25p each ("shares") by a Director.

The transaction took place on 28 July 2017 and is notified in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Name of Director No. of shares Share Price Warren Finegold 20,000 £7.0333

Enquiries to:

Nigel Youds, Interim Deputy Company Secretary

UBM plc

Tel: +44 (0) 207 921 5000

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Warren Finegold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR (Non-Executive Director) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name UBM plc b) LEI 213800KLMH5SP3247C87 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary 11.25p shares



ISIN: JE00BD9WR069 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.0333 20,000 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 28 July 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

--ENDS--