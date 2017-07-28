sprite-preloader
UBM PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, July 28

UBM plc

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

UBM plc ("UBM" or the "Company") was notified on 28 July 2017 of the following transaction in its Ordinary Shares of 11.25p each ("shares") by a Director.

The transaction took place on 28 July 2017 and is notified in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Name of DirectorNo. of sharesShare Price
Warren Finegold20,000£7.0333

Enquiries to:

Nigel Youds, Interim Deputy Company Secretary

UBM plc

Tel: +44 (0) 207 921 5000

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameWarren Finegold
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR (Non-Executive Director)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameUBM plc
b)LEI213800KLMH5SP3247C87
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary 11.25p shares

ISIN: JE00BD9WR069
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£7.033320,000
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction28 July 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

--ENDS--


