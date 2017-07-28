Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2017) - Friday Night Inc (CSE: TGIF), which owns and controls both hemp and cannabis based operations in Nevada, has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with SuicideGirls Cannabis to expand their brand into Nevada. SuicideGirls, the largest alternative community on the internet, with more than 6.7 million Instagram followers, is now one of the fastest growing cannabis brands in California.



InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Friday Night" in the search box. The video is also available for viewing on YouTube. (click here)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_jcj19ahc/Friday-Night-CSE-TGIF-Has-Entered-into-a-Non-Binding-Letter-of-Intent-with-SuicideGirls-Cannabis-to-Expand-their-Brand-into-Nevada

Building on their already widespread brand and lifestyle recognition, the erotic modeling and online community website (www.suicidegirls.com), SuicideGirls recently launched a cannabis brand, which is carried in approximately 200 dispensaries in California.

Their product line is built on three distinct vape cartridges focusing specifically on the effects most beloved by their models. Chill, a 100% indica, is specifically formulated to calm the mind and body, Hustle, a 100% sativa, to boost energy and creativity, and Zero, a hybrid infused with THCV, to suppress hunger and give the user a feeling of focus and clarity.

A spokesperson for SuicideGirls stated: "With the success of what we have seen with the SuicideGirls Cannabis brand in California, and Nevada recently going recreational, Las Vegas is the obvious next move for SGC. SuicideGirls has a huge presence in Las Vegas, and we are thrilled to partner with the outstanding Friday Night team to help extend our brand to our first new market outside of California."

In exchange for an exclusive license for the SuicideGirls products for Nevada, Friday Night will issue 1 million shares and a 15% production royalty on gross sales. When the products become legal in Canada, which is expected within a year, for another 500,000 shares, Friday Night will acquire exclusive rights to sell, manufacture and distribute SuicideGirls' products in British Columbia and Alberta.

If and when Friday Night's 91% owned Nevada subsidiary Alternative Medicine Association, known as AMA, is granted a license to establish a Vape Lounge in Las Vegas, in which SuicideGirls' products may be legally consumed, Friday Night will issue an additional 500,000 shares.

AMA, Friday Night's subsidiary, is a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production facility that produces its own line of unique cannabis-based products and manufactures other third-party brands. Infused MFG, also a 91% owned subsidiary, produces hemp-based, CBD products, produced from high quality organic botanical ingredients. Products include its own line of cannabis-based extracts, including shatter, live resin, wax, and oils such as vape oils, flavored vape oils, terpene enhanced oils, and clear distillates. Friday Night Inc. is focused on strengthening and expanding these operations within and outside of the state.

An Arcview/New Frontier market research report projected an annual compound growth rate of 51% for legal marijuana sales in Nevada, reaching US$629 million by 2020.

The shares are trading at $0.27. For more information about the company, please visit the company's website www.FridayNightinc.com, contact Brayden Sutton, President & CEO, at 604-48-0511 or email info@FridayNightinc.com. Investor relations is handled by Joe Bleackley, who can be reached at 604-343-2977 or by email at ir@fridaynightinc.com.

