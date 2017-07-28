Sound cash position of €27.7m as at June 30, 2017 and cash runway till Q1 2019

Development of the core assets on track with multiple short-term milestones Livatag® Phase III results expected before the end of September 2017 Preclinical results of Beleodaq® in other indications combinations expected by the end of September 2017 AsiDNA™ (systemic administration) Phase I trial submission planned by the end of 2017



Onxeo S.A. (Paris:ONXEO) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO) (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases, in particular in oncology, today reported its consolidated half-year financialsto June 30, 2017, and provided an update on the key achievements over the first six months of the year as well as its recent developments.

"The first half of 2017 was marked by a strong momentum in all areas of Onxeo's activity. First of all, we completed, on schedule, the enrollment for our ReLive trial in the treatment of primary liver cancer with Livatag®, our most-advanced drug candidate. The DSMB1 of ReLive delivered its 10th unanimous positive recommendation to continue the trial, thus confirming the compound's acceptable tolerance profile, and we're now expecting the preliminary efficacy results before the end of September. Over the half year, we continued the exploratory preclinical program with Beleodaq® in other indications or combinations, with first results expected at the end of the third quarter of 2017. Our most significant scientific achievement so far this year was the preclinical proof of concept of AsiDNA™ activity via intravenous administration, thereby considerably expanding its potential. These robust preclinical data provide a solid foundation from which to advance this first-in-class DNA repair inhibitor towards clinical development. Last but not least, from a financial perspective, we successfully completed a €15m private placement with prominent US and European investors who showed a keen interest in supporting the ramp-up in our strategic programs," said Judith Greciet, CEO of Onxeo.

H1 2017 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

Financial statements have been subject to a limited review by the Company's statutory auditors.

Consolidated financial statements (IFRS) In thousands of euros 30/06/2017 (6 months) 30/06/2016 (6 months) Revenues, of which : Recurring revenues Non-recurring revenues 3,367 1,893 1,474 1,878 1,824 54 Operating expenses, of which R&D expenses (net of R&D tax credit) (14,674) (10,481) (13,043) (8,534) Operating profit/loss (11,324) (11,185) Financial income (338) (210) Income tax 35 167 Net profit/loss (11,627) (11,227)

1 The Data Safety Monitoring Board is a Committee of independent European experts in charge of the blind review of the trial tolerance data.

Revenues for the first half of 2017 increased by 79% to €3.4 million and consisted of:

€1.9m in recurring revenue resulting from the sale of products to Onxeo's commercial partners and royalties on sales.

€1.5 in non-recurring revenue, the significant increase compared to the first half of 2016 corresponding essentially to the phased IFRS recognition of the initial payment associated with the exclusive license agreement signed with Pint Pharma in 2016.

Operating expenses stood at €14.7 million for H1 2017, a 12.5% increasecompared to the same period in 2016, due to the deployment of R&D activities. This included notably the launch of the AsiDNA™ industrial and preclinical programs, acquired in March 2016, for which the Company has set up an ambition development plan. In addition, the Company has continued its phase III clinical trial with Livatag®, and has also continued its preclinical development program for Beleodaq®. In parallel, a tight control has been maintained over other operating expenses in order to optimize the company's cash burn.

Financial income was mainly impacted by exchange rate variances resulting from the company's operations as well as its assets denominated in foreign currency.

All in all, the net loss for the semester was comparable to last year.

SOUND CASH POSITION OF €27.7 MILLION

At June 30, 2017, the Company had a sound consolidated cash position of €27.7 million, including gross proceeds of €15 million from the capital increase resulting from the late June 2017 private placement with US and European investors. Taking into account the €3.9 million reimbursement of 2016 Research Tax Credit expected in 2017, Onxeo's cash runway extends up to Q1 2019.

H1 2017 HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Livatag® Completion in January 2017 of the enrollment and randomization of 390 patients for the phase III study (ReLive) to assess the efficacy of Livatag®, a nanoformulation of doxorubicine (doxorubicine Transdrug™), in treating advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Notice of Allowance received in May 2017 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a patent application covering the specific route of administration for Livatag®. 10 th unanimous positive DSMB recommendation to continue the ReLive trial received in late May 2017. First readout of the ReLive trial expected before the end of September 2017.

Beleodaq® Preparatory work ongoing at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to prepare a phase III trial assessing Beleodaq as a first-line treatment for Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL). Managed access program for patients with PTCL in several European countries launched at the end of April 2017 with Clinigen. Ongoing exploratory preclinical program in other indications/combinations with first results expected end of September 2017.

AsiDNA™ Partnership signed with the Institut Curie in January 2017 to investigate the benefits of combining the Company's first-in-class DNA repair inhibitor with radiotherapy and immunotherapy in the treatment of drug-resistant cancers. Additional patent granted in February 2017, extending protection of AsiDNA™ in the USA. Positive in vivo proof-of-concept results released early July 2017 confirming the activity via systemic (intravenous) administration of AsiDNA™; Company on track to file a phase I trial submission dossier to regulatory authorities by the end of 2017.

Corporate Governance At the beginning of 2017, Onxeo appointed two seasoned executives to accelerate preclinical and clinical development of its orphan oncology programs: Françoise Bono, PhD, was named Chief Scientific Officer to lead preclinical activities; Olivier de Beaumont, MD, MBA, was appointed Chief Medical Officer to lead clinical development and operations, medical and regulatory affairs. The Annual General Meeting of April 26, 2017, approved the appointment of two new independent directors, Mrs. Christine Garnier and Mrs. Elvira Sanz Urgoiti, both acknowledged experts from the pharmaceutical industry. Onxeo's Board of Directors has 9 members, out of which 7 independent Directors and over 40% of women.



APPENDIX HALF YEAR CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2017

The full 2017 half-yearly financial report will be available on the Company's website.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

ASSETS in K€ 30/06/2017 31/12/2016 Non-current assets Intangible assets 86,442 87,213 Tangible assets 644 713 Financial assets 337 306 Deferred tax assets 0 0 Total non-current assets 87,423 88,232 Current assets Stock and work-in-progress 18 184 Trade receivables 2,071 1,548 Other receivables 8,332 5,893 Financial investments 3,202 5,302 Cash 24,452 23,941 Total current assets 38,075 36,868 TOTAL ASSETS 125,498 125,100 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY K€ 30/06/2017 31/12/2016 Shareholders' equity Share capital 12,643 11,761 Less: treasury shares -96 -97 Premium 269,195 255,960 Reserves -173,301 -150,864 Earnings -11,627 -22,671 Total shareholders' equity 96,814 94,089 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 11,860 11,895 Provisions 558 637 Other financial liabilities 4,715 4,723 Other liabilities 574 1,339 Total non-current liabilities 17,706 18,594 Current liabilities Short-term financial debt 155 106 Trade payables and related accounts 7,835 9,246 Other liabilities 2,987 3,065 Total current liabilities 10,977 12,417 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 125 498 125 100

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In K€ 30/06/2017 30/06/2016 Recurrent sales from licensing agreement 1,893 1,824 Non-current sales from licensing agreement 1,474 54 Total sales 3,367 1,878 Purchases -415 -298 Personnel costs -3,716 -3,455 External expenses -9,672 -8 ,484 Duties and taxes -179 -155 Depreciation and amortization, net -900 -912 Allowances to provisions, net 969 327 Other operating income 3 30 Other operating expenses -765 -95 Operating expenses -14,674 -13,043 Current operating income -11,307 -11,165 Share of income under the equity method -17 -20 Other operational income and expenses 0 0 Operating income after share of income under the equity method -11,324 -11,185 Income from cash and cash equivalents 530 188 Other financial income 16 39 Financial expenses -884 -436 Financial income -338 -210 Pre-tax income -11,663 -11,395 Income tax 0 0 -of which deferred tax 35 167 Net profit/loss -11,627 -11,227 Earnings per share (0,23) (0.27) Diluted earnings per share (0,23) (0.27)

OTHER ELEMENTS OF THE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In K€ 30/06/2017 30/06/2016 Income for the period -11,627 -11,227 Other comprehensive income 0 0 Translation adjustments 955 -203 Losses and gains on derecognition of assets available for sale 0 0 Cash flow hedges 0 0 Tax related to elements of the comprehensive income 0 0 Other items recycled as income 955 -203 Actuarial gains and losses -21 -80 Other non-recyclable items classified as income -21 -80 Other elements of the comprehensive income for the period net of taxes 934 -283 Total comprehensive income for the period -10,693 -11 510 Total comprehensive income attributable to - Owners of the parent company -10,693 -11,510 - Minority interests

CONSOLIDATED NET CASH FLOW STATEMENT

In K€ 30/06/2017 31/12/2016 30/06/2016 Consolidated net loss -11,627 -22,671 -11,227 +/- Depreciation, impairment and provisions, net 949 1,606 386 (excluding provisions against working capital) 0 -/+ Unrealized gains and losses associated with changes in fair value 0 0 +/- Non-cash income and expenses on stock options and similar items 249 482 113 -/+ Other calculated income and expenses -92 109 140 -/+ Capital gains and losses on disposal 0 0 0 -/+ Dilution gains and losses 0 +/- Share of earning associates 17 43 20 - Dividends (non-consolidated equity) 0 Gross operating cash flow after net cost of debt and tax -10,504 -20,432 -10,568 + Cost of financial debt, net 338 -923 218 +/- Tax liabilities (including deferred tax) 35 538 -167 Gross operating cash flow before net cost of debt and tax -10,130 -20,817 -10,517 - Taxes paid 0 +/- Changes in operating WCR (including debt related to employee benefits) -5,547 3,208 -4,122 NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITES -15,677 -17,609 -14,639 - Expenditures on acquisition of tangible and intangible assets -25 -316 -97 + Proceeds of disposals of tangible and intangible assets 2 -229 0 - Expenditures on acquisition of financial assets (non-consolidated equity) -2 -7 0 + Proceeds of disposals of financial assets (non-consolidated equity) 2 -5 -111 +/- Impact of perimeter variations 0 + Dividends received (non-consolidated equity, associated companies) 0 +/- Changes in agreed upon loans and advances 0 + Investment grants received 0 +/- Other cash flow from investment activities 2,406 0 NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES -23 1,849 -208 Cash flow from merger 0 0 0 + Amounts received from shareholders at capital increases 0 . From parent company shareholders 14,702 12,122 1,000 . From minority interest of merged entity + Amounts received from stock options 0 -/+ Buy-back and resale of treasury shares 1 60 36 - Dividends paid during period 0 . To shareholders of parent company 0 . To minority interests of merged entity 0 + Proceeds of new loans 0 0 - Reimbursement of loans (including finance leases) -320 -213 143 - Net interests paid (including finance leases) 0 0 0 +/- Other flows related to financing activities -229 0 -243 NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 14,155 11,968 936 +/- Impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates -44 -758 -283 CHANGES IN CAHS AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -1,590 -4,549 -14,194 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at start of period 29,243 33,793 33,793 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period 27,654 29,243 19,598

