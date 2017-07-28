Global Nanocapsule Market (2017-2023): Key Players are Bio Delivery Sciences, Camurus, Carlina Technologies, Cerulean Pharma, Nano Green Sciences & Nanonutra

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nano capsules find its applications in healthcare, food science, genetic engineering, cosmetics, cleansing products, agriculture, agrochemicals etc. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is adding growth in the global nano capsules market during the forecast period. However, nano capsule targets only the pre-determines areas and is considered as one of the restraining factor in the growth of global nano capsules market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2016 and the region is expected to dominate the global nano capsules market during the forecast period. The growth during the forecast period is attributed by increasing investments and research and development activities and highly effective improved therapies involving the use of nano capsules in the region. Also, increasing applications in various sectors such as genetic engineering, cosmetics, cleansing products etc are adding growth in the nano capsules market in the region during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in nano capsules market during the forecast period owing to increase in pharmaceutical industries in the region.

The growth in global nano capsules market is also influenced by the presence of major players such as Bio Delivery Sciences (U.S.), Camurus (Sweden), Carlina Technologies (France), Cerulean Pharma Inc. (U.S.), Nano Green Sciences Inc. (U.S.), Nanonutra etc. Some crucial strategies adopted by the major players product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. These strategies are adopted by the market players to gain competitive advantage.

Companies Mentioned



Bio Delivery Scinces (U.S.)

Biophan Technologies (U.S.)

Camurus ( Sweden )

) Carlina Technologies ( France )

) Cerulean Pharma Inc. (U.S.)

Eos Bio Sciences Inc. (U.S.)

Gat Food Essentials ( Austria )

) Loreal ( France )

) Nano Green Sciences Inc. (U.S.)

Nanonutra

Nanosphere Health Science (U.S.)

Plasmachem Gmbh ( Germany )

) Sintef ( Norway )

) Therapy Area Benchmarking (U.S.)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles

