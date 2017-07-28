Orange Belgium: Orange Belgium: Financial information for the second quarter and first half of 2017

Orange Belgium Group delivers positive commercial and financial results

and reiterates full-year ambitions

H1 2017: Total service revenues + 2.4 % yoy and Adjusted EBITDA + 8.4 % yoy at group level

Q2 2017: + 21k postpaid net adds, +15k Orange Love net adds and +1.0 % yoy postpaid ARPU growth in Belgium

Brussels, 26 July 2017 - Today, the Orange Belgium Group (Euronext Brussels: OBEL) publishes its results for the second quarter and first half of 2017. In the second quarter of 2017, the Orange Belgium Group demonstrated sound operational execution, driving positive momentum in postpaid subscriber additions and ARPU growth further, while establishing itself as a convergent operator. At the same time, costs were kept well under control.

Orange Belgium's mobile postpaid net additions reaccelerated in the second quarter of 2017. Orange Belgium succeeded to reaccelerate its postpaid net additions growth in the second quarter of 2017 (+21 thousand) after a softer first quarter (+3 thousand). This performance was realized thanks to 1/ a solid acquisition of new customers, enticed by the convincing postpaid offers, the recently launched Smartphone Instalment offer, intensified pre-to-postpaid migration and the support of the convergent customer base uptake; and 2/ improved churn management. Moreover, this growth was realized despite a significant reduction in subsidised offers and was as a result mainly driven by SIM-only offers.

Orange Belgium added close to 15 thousand convergent net additions in the second quarter of 2017. For the third quarter in a row, Orange Belgium increased its convergent customer base by 15 thousand in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the previous quarter to reach a total of 64 thousand Internet and TV convergent customers at the end of June, well on track to reach the target of 100 thousand Love customers by the end of the year. This result was achieved despite substantial promotional activity from the key players in the fixed residential market and before the implementation of Easy Switch, underlining the firmness of Orange Belgium as a convergent operator. Orange Belgium's convergent mobile customer base exceeded 100 thousand at the end of June 2017.

Orange Belgium's postpaid ARPU increased by 1.0 % year-on-year thanks to mobile data growth. Total data traffic progressed by 61 % year-on-year, driven by an increase in both smartphone penetration and average data usage. The postpaid ARPU increased to 29.3 euros from 29.0 euros a year ago, despite the impact of lower EU roaming tariffs and the accelerating decline in EBITDA-neutral SMS traffic.

Orange Belgium Group realized a total turnover of 617.2 million euros in the first half of 2017, an increase of 1.4 % year-on-year (+3.7 % underlying growth, once adjusted for the 13.2 million euros related to EU roaming). The solid performance over the period was driven by the rapid development of Orange Belgium's convergence offer and the sound mobile service revenues growth supported by the advanced seasonality in MVNO revenues in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.



Orange Belgium Group's adjusted EBITDA increased 8.4 % in the first half of 2017 to 157.2 million euros, compared to 144.9 million euros a year ago. This result was realized thanks to the increase in total turnover, a sound cost management and despite increased expenses related to the cable activities and the impact of EU roaming regulation. This result was achieved in parallel with a solid commercial performance.



Orange Belgium Group invested 77.2 million euros in the first half of 2017, of which 26.0 million euros was related to the cable activities. Despite these growth related investments, an operational cash flow of 80.5 million euros was generated in the first half of 2017. At the end of June 2017, the net financial debt stood at 329.7 million euros, as a result the net financial debt/reported EBITDA ratio amounted to 1.0x.



Based on the results of the first half of 2017, the Orange Belgium Group reiterates its guidance for the financial year 2017: growth in total service revenues, an adjusted EBITDA between 290 and 310 million euros and total capex excl. investments linked to the uptake of the Orange Internet + TV offer to remain stable compared to 2016.



Orange Belgium invites the regulators to pursue their work to stimulate the competition on the fixed internet and TV market. The telecom and media regulators published their draft analysis on the updated TV and broadband market for consultation by the market. The consultation will run until September 2017, after which the Belgian Competition Authorities and the European Commission will be notified. A final decision is expected in the beginning of 2018. Orange Belgium welcomes the intention of the regulators to strengthen the competition on the fixed market, but also calls upon the regulators to further develop and improve the draft decision as soon as possible in the utmost interest of the consumers.

