Investor Network Invites You to the Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, July 31, 2017

DUBUQUE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2017 / Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Monday, July 31, 2017 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: July 31, 2017 at 5:00 PM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-0782

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/16013 or http://www.htlf.com

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets exceeding $8 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 109 banking locations serving 85 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

