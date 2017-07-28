CopperBank Resources Corp: CopperBank Appoints Independent Director Gavin C. Dirom

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2017 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (CSE: CBK) announces that it has appointed Gavin C. Dirom as an independent director.

Mr. Dirom has over 25 years of experience in the Canadian mineral exploration and mining industry, with a focus on government and stakeholder relations and environmental management. Mr. Dirom worked in progressively more senior roles in the industry for a number of exploration and mining companies and as President and CEO of the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) from 2008 to 2017, Mr. Dirom provided executive leadership to AME's Board of Directors and represented over 400 corporate and 4,000 individual members with interests in mineral exploration and development.

Before AME, Mr. Dirom held the role of Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety at the Mining Association of British Columbia (MABC). Prior to MABC, he served as Senior Policy Advisor with Natural Resources Canada on permitting, environmental assessment and federal regulatory process issues facing mineral exploration and mining projects in western Canada.

Mr. Dirom holds a M.Sc. degree in Environmental Management from Royal Roads University, a B.Sc. in Physical Geography and Environmental Science from the University of Victoria and he is also a registered Professional Agrologist (P.Ag.) in the Province of British Columbia. His M.Sc. thesis and hydrogeology-related research of the Lynx underground mine on Vancouver Island was undertaken with the Geological Survey of Canada.

"Gavin is a great addition to CopperBank's board and we look forward to him contributing to our company's exciting growth opportunities and strategic plans for the future," commented Gianni Kovacevic, Executive Chairman of CopperBank. "His extensive network and diverse professional experience in exploration, mining and natural resource development will dovetail well with the team we have assembled, " concluded Kovacevic.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 650,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"), with an exercise price of $0.13, to a director and consultant of the Company. The Options can be exercised for a period of five years from the date of grant, are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and contain vesting provisions whereby 25% of the Options vest immediately with an additional 25% vesting every six months thereafter.

Shareholders are encouraged to visit the Company's website for further details and biographies of each individual of CopperBank's team. www.copperbankcorp.com

