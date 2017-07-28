According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market is witnessing a shift toward advanced home care settings from traditional hospital settings. In hospitals, the cost of stay and wound care treatment accounts for around 50%-60% of the total NPWT (both single NPWT and standard NPWT) wound therapy treatment. Hence, to reduce that cost, the individuals prefer home care settings, where the wound can be treated with simplified portable NPWT systems and single-use NPWT systems. These systems are less expensive, and a skilled nurse is only required for the wound care treatment, which reduces the cost burden on individuals.

Technavio's healthcare and life sciencesresearch analysts categorize the global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market into the following segments by the application. They are:

Pressure ulcers

Diabetic foot ulcer

Venous leg ulcers

Burn wounds

The top three application segments of the global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market are discussed below:

Pressure ulcers

Pressure ulcers affect people who are confined to bed or a wheelchair for a long period. Continuous pressure on the skin reduces the circulation of oxygen and blood. This results in tissue damage and formation of wounds. Pressure ulcers usually occur on elbows, shoulder, ankles, the spine, and heels.

According to Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead orthopedics and medical devices research analyst from Technavio, "A pressure ulcer can increase cost burden based on the severity of the disease. To reduce the cost burden, healthcare systems use single-use NPWT devices, which offer better patient care. Medela, which manufactures products for surgery and patient care develops Invia Motion, which has a disposable NPWT pump. It also develops disposable canister and tubing sets for NPWT."

Diabetic foot ulcer

Diabetic patients are at a risk of developing foot ulcers because of damage to the sensory nerves and reduction of blood circulation. According to a study conducted by the Health Research Institute, Diabetes Research Center, Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences and Nursing and Midwifery School, Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences, Iran in 2015, diabetic foot ulcer affects around 15% of the diabetic population.

"Diabetic patients also have high blood sugar levels, disrupted blood movement, and an impaired immune response; so, they are prone to infection as the process of wound healing is delayed, and amputation is often required. A diabetic ulcer usually heals in 12-14 weeks," adds Srinivas.

Venous leg ulcer

Venous leg ulcers occur because of high pressure in the veins of legs as a result of an injury. According to a study conducted by the Department of Dermatology, INHS Asvini, India in 2014 showed that the prevalence of venous leg ulcer increases to 4% in the population aged 65 years and above.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Acelity

Mölnlycke Health Care

Smith Nephew

