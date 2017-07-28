1st Capital Bank Announces Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results; Record Loan Portfolio

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2017 / 1st Capital Bank (OTC PINK: FISB) reported unaudited net income of $855 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2017, an increase of 24.2% compared to net income of $688 thousand in the second quarter of 2016 and an increase of 8.6% compared to net income of $787 thousand in the first quarter of 2017, the immediately preceding quarter. Earnings per common share were $0.19 (diluted), compared to $0.18 (diluted) for the prior quarter.

On a year-date-basis, unaudited net income was $1.64 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017, an increase of $250 thousand, or 18.0%, compared to $1.39 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016. Earnings per common share were $0.37 (diluted), compared to $0.32 (diluted) for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Net loans increased $10 million, or 2.6%, during the second quarter, from $402 million at March 31, 2017 to $412 million at June 30, 2017. Growth was concentrated in the commercial real estate portfolio, which organically grew $20 million, or 9.7%, in the second quarter, and increased $40 million, or 21.2% year over year, from $190 million to $230 million. Commercial and industrial loans increased $6 million, or 13.4%, sequentially, and $1 million, or 2.0%, compared to the June 30, 2016 balance, while single-family residential loans declined $14 million, or 11.1%, in the second quarter of 2017 as a result of normal principal repayments and payoffs of loans in the portfolio since March 31, 2017.

"We continued to execute on our strategy focused on core commercial real estate and commercial and industrial lending in the second quarter," said Thomas E. Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our year-to-date new loan production exceeded $66 million in 2017, compared to approximately $50 million for the same period in 2016. In addition, we continued to make progress developing and diversifying our sources of non-interest income."

Net interest income before provision for loan losses increased $207 thousand, or 4.7%, to $4.66 million, compared to $4.45 million in the prior quarter, reflecting a $10 million, or 1.85%, increase in average earning assets and an increase of six basis points in the yield on interest-earning assets. Net interest margin likewise increased six basis points, from 3.36% in the first quarter of 2017 to 3.42% in the second quarter of 2017. Year over year, quarterly net interest income before provision for losses increased $579 thousand, or 14.2%, and net interest margin increased 43 basis points, from 2.99% to 3.42%, as a result of the growth in the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loan portfolios.

Non-interest income decreased $13 thousand, or 5.2%, from $256 thousand in the first quarter of 2017 to $243 thousand in the second quarter of 2017. The decline was attributable to a decline in gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") guaranteed loans from $72 thousand in the first quarter of 2017 to $14 thousand in the second quarter of 2017, as the Bank's SBA lending personnel increased production of unguaranteed loans that conformed to the Bank's more rigorous underwriting criteria in the second quarter. Quarterly non-interest income other than gain-on-sale increased $45 thousand, or 24.3%, sequentially and $124 thousand, or 118.1% year over year, from $105 in the second quarter of 2016 and $184 thousand in the first quarter of 2017 to $229 thousand in the second quarter of 2017.

The Bank's efficiency ratio improved from 72.4% in the first quarter of 2017 to 71.8% in the second quarter of 2017, as the Bank's non-interest expenses grew 3.3% sequentially, while total revenues grew 4.1% over the same period.

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $4.66 million in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of $207 thousand, or 4.7%, compared to $4.45 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and an increase of $578 thousand, or 14.2%, compared to $4.08 million in the second quarter of 2016. Net interest income before provision credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2017, was $9.11 million, an increase of $878 thousand, or 10.7%, compared to $8.23 million recognized in the six months ended June 30, 2016.

Average earning assets were $547 million during the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 1.9% compared to $537 million in the first quarter of 2017. The yield on earning assets was 3.54% in the second quarter of 2017, compared to 3.48% in the first quarter of 2017, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans from $400 million in the first quarter of 2017 to $412 million in the second quarter of 2017. The yield on the loan portfolio increased from 4.12% in the second quarter of 2016 and 4.24% in the first quarter of 2017 to 4.25% in the second quarter of 2017. The average balance of the investment portfolio decreased $2 million, from $76 million in the first quarter of 2017 to $74 million in the second quarter of 2017, reflecting normal amortization and prepayments on the Bank's investments in mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 0.98% in the second quarter of 2016 and 1.31% in the first quarter of 2017 to 1.45% in the second quarter of 2017, as variable-rate mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations repriced upward.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined from 0.26% in the second quarter of 2016 and increased from 0.22% in the first quarter of 2017 to 0.23% in the second quarter of 2017, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased from $313 million in the second quarter of 2016 and increased from $278 million in the first quarter of 2017 to $288 million in the second quarter of 2017, as the Bank experienced normal seasonal fluctuations in deposits, particularly from larger depositors, and managed its leverage ratio, primarily with the Insured Cash Sweep program, which had off-balance sheet average balances of $0, $37 million, and $54 million in the second quarter of 2016 and the first and second quarters of 2017, respectively. The average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts increased from $194 million, or 38.3% of total deposits, in the second quarter of 2016 to $220 million, or 44.2% of total deposits, in the first quarter of 2017 and $220 million, or 43.3% of total deposits in the second quarter of 2017. The Bank's overall cost of funds decreased, from 0.16% in the second quarter of 2016 to 0.13% in the first and second quarters of 2017.

"During the second quarter, the Bank raised more than $400 thousand in equity capital through stock option exercises," said Michael J. Winiarski, Chief Financial Officer. "This activity, together with our ongoing earnings and credits to equity from our share-based compensation program, brought the Bank's book value to more than $50 million."

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The provision for credit losses is a charge against current earnings in an amount determined by management to be necessary to maintain the allowance for loan losses at a level sufficient to absorb its estimate of probable credit losses incurred as of the balance sheet date using historical loss data and qualitative factors associated with the loan portfolio.

The Bank recorded provisions for loan losses of $40 thousand in the second quarter of 2016, $0 in the first quarter of 2017, and $25 thousand in the second quarter of 2017, reflecting reductions in the level of criticized assets, changes in the mix of loan types within the portfolio and their respective historical loss rates, management's assessment of the amounts expected to be realized from certain loans identified as impaired, and growth in the portfolio. Impaired loans totaled $5.4 million at June 30, 2017, compared to $8.0 million at March 31, 2017, and $9.7 million at June 30, 2016.

At June 30, 2017, nonperforming loans were 0.07% of the total loan portfolio, compared to 0.03% at March 31, 2017, and 0.45% at June 30, 2016. At June 30, 2017, the allowance for loan losses was 1.49% of outstanding loans, compared to 1.52% at March 31, 2017, and 1.56% at June 30, 2016, respectively. The Bank recorded net recoveries of $8 thousand in the second quarter of 2017, compared to net charge-offs of $59 thousand and net recoveries of $8 thousand in the first quarter of 2017 and the second quarter of 2016, respectively.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income recognized in the second quarter of 2017 totaled $243 thousand, including $14 thousand in gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") guaranteed loans, compared to $256 thousand in the first quarter of 2017, including $72 thousand in gain on sale of SBA loans, and $134 thousand in the second quarter of 2016, including $19 thousand of gain on sale of SBA loans and $10 thousand gain on sale of securities. Overall, this represents an increase in non-interest income other than gain on sales of $45 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2017 and an increase of $124 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2016.

Management has been actively seeking to increase noninterest income across a range of sources, including account analysis fees, lockbox service fees, and mortgage brokerage fees. In addition, in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Bank increased its investment in Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies by $5.0 million, from $2.4 million to $7.4 million. On a year-to-date basis, noninterest income increased 116.2%, from $231 thousand to $499 thousand, including a 63.9% increase in service charges on deposits, from $67 thousand to $110 thousand; a 269.5% increase in BOLI dividends, from $30 thousand to $110 thousand; a 356.4% increase in gain on sale of loans, from $19 thousand to $86 thousand; and an 84.3% increase in other income, from $105 thousand to $193 thousand.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

Non-interest expenses increased $111 thousand, or 3.3%, to $3.52 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $3.41 million for the first quarter of 2017, and increased $514 thousand, or 17.1%, compared to $3.01 million recognized in the second quarter of 2016. Year-to-date 2017 non-interest expenses were $6.93 million, an increase of $860 thousand, or 14.2%, compared to $6.07 million for the first half of 2016.

Salaries and benefits increased $11 thousand, or 0.5%, to $2.20 million in the second quarter of 2017 from $2.19 million in the first quarter of 2017 and increased $319 thousand, or 17.0%, compared to $1.88 million in the first quarter of 2016. These increases reflect the hiring primarily of loan production and underwriting personnel, including those specializing in government-guaranteed lending and single-family residential lending to support the introduction of home equity lines of credit and the Bank's mortgage brokerage program. The Bank's professional services expense increased $70 thousand, or 57.2%, to $194 thousand in the second quarter of 2017, from $124 thousand in the first quarter of 2017, and increased $52 thousand, or 36.6 %, from $142 thousand in the second quarter of 2016, primarily as a result of regulatory compliance consulting fees associated with the introduction of the Bank's single-family loan products. Other non-interest expenses reflect a reclassification of certain electronic transaction fees but were otherwise relatively unchanged.

The efficiency ratio (non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income before provision for loan losses and non-interest income) was 71.8% for the second quarter of 2017, compared to 72.4% for the first quarter of 2017 and 71.1% for the second quarter of 2016. Annualized non-interest expenses as a percent of average total assets were 2.52%, 2.53%, and 2.20% for the second quarter of 2017, the first quarter of 2017, and the second quarter of 2016, respectively.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The Bank's effective tax rate was 37.0% in the second quarter of 2017, compared to 39.4% for the first quarter of 2017 and 41.1% for the second quarter of 2016. The lower effective rate in the second quarter of 2017 reflects the settlement of certain disputed Enterprise Zone interest deductions dating from 2012.

About 1st Capital Bank

The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast Region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and the U.S. Department of Agriculture ("USDA"). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank's website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000. The primary facsimile number is 831.264.4001.

Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "target," "plans," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "may result in," "are projected," and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank's market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank's businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank's control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release is available at the www.1stCapital.bank internet site for no charge.

For further information, please contact:





Thomas E. Meyer

President and Chief Executive Officer

831.264.4057 office

Tom.Meyer@1stCapitalBank.com

Michael J. Winiarski

Chief Financial Officer

831.264.4014 office

Michael.Winiarski@1stCapitalBank.com

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, Financial Condition Data 1 2017 2017 2016 2016 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 16,824 $ 20,999 $ 2,754 $ 33,927 Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank 2 32,800 37,975 50,884 32,219 Time deposits at other financial institutions 747 747 2,490 1,245 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 74,850 73,504 77,870 89,178 Loans receivable held for investment: Construction / land (including farmland) 17,005 20,155 18,993 15,655 Residential 1 to 4 units 102,154 113,397 120,983 112,899 Home equity lines of credit 7,776 10,207 11,609 8,805 Multifamily 60,494 53,471 53,338 49,868 Owner occupied commercial real estate 67,169 61,182 50,887 51,419 Investor commercial real estate 102,854 95,485 94,018 88,920 Commercial and industrial 50,527 44,548 45,219 49,530 Other loans 10,848 10,108 10,259 7,263 Total loans 418,827 408,553 405,306 384,359 Allowance for loan losses (6,241 ) (6,208 ) (6,267 ) (5,987 ) Net loans 412,586 402,345 399,039 378,372 Premises and equipment, net 2,343 1,824 1,477 1,471 Bank owned life insurance 7,543 7,487 7,433 2,380 Investment in FHLB 3 stock, at cost 3,163 2,939 2,939 2,939 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 6,276 5,668 5,041 4,313 Total assets $ 557,132 $ 553,488 $ 549,927 $ 546,044 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 233,488 $ 211,599 $ 239,799 $ 194,904 Interest bearing checking accounts 30,175 36,907 33,888 28,742 Money market deposits 116,739 126,638 113,289 146,228 Savings deposits 111,150 115,094 100,601 112,934 Time deposits 13,212 13,181 13,044 15,298 Total deposits 504,764 503,419 500,621 498,106 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 2,087 1,283 1,661 1,672 Shareholders' equity 50,281 48,786 47,645 46,266 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 557,132 $ 553,488 $ 549,927 $ 546,044 Shares outstanding 4,428,930 4,374,209 4,350,721 4,119,026 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 11.35 $ 11.15 $ 10.96 $ 11.23 Ratio of net loans to total deposits 81.74 % 79.92 % 79.71 % 75.96 %

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, Operating Results Data 1 2017 2017 2016 2016 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 4,365 $ 4,187 $ 4,298 $ 3,933 Investment securities 266 246 213 190 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 53 70 169 62 Other 139 102 48 100 Total interest and dividend income 4,823 4,605 4,728 4,285 Interest expense Interest bearing checking 4 4 5 2 Money market deposits 82 78 75 112 Savings deposits 68 64 69 82 Time deposits 10 8 7 9 Total interest expense on deposits 164 154 156 205 Interest expense on borrowings -- -- -- -- Total interest expense 164 154 156 205 Net interest income 4,659 4,451 4,572 4,080 Provision for loan losses 25 -- -- 40 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,634 4,451 4,572 4,040 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 58 52 41 32 BOLI dividend income 56 54 38 15 Gain on sale of loans 14 72 78 19 Gain on sale of securities -- -- -- 10 Other 115 78 56 58 Total noninterest income 243 256 213 134



1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2016 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits 2,202 2,191 1,910 1,883 Occupancy 263 229 250 216 Data and item processing 158 135 154 151 Professional services 194 124 205 142 Furniture and equipment 126 124 127 112 Provision for unfunded loan commitments (4 ) 18 (9 ) (25 ) Other 580 587 533 526 Total noninterest expenses 3,519 3,408 3,170 3,005 Income before provision for income taxes 1,358 1,299 1,615 1,169 Provision for income taxes 503 512 585 480 Net income $ 855 $ 787 $ 1,030 $ 689 Common Share Data 2 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.23 $ 0.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 4,412,158 4,357,401 4,340,153 4,311,117 Diluted 4,476,055 4,428,015 4,392,963 4,357,572

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Operating Results Data 1 2017 2016 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 8,552 $ 7,953 Investment securities 512 380 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 123 114 Other 241 170 Total interest and dividend income 9,428 8,617 Interest expense Interest bearing checking 8 5 Money market deposits 160 198 Savings deposits 132 160 Time deposits 18 22 Total interest expense in deposits 318 385 Interest expense on borrowings -- -- Total interest expense 318 385 Net interest income 9,110 8,232 Provision for loan losses 25 40 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,085 8,192 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 110 67 BOLI dividend income 110 30 Gain on sale of loans 86 19 Gain on sale of securities -- 10 Other 193 105 Total noninterest income 499 231



1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits 4,393 3,777 Occupancy 492 438 Data and item processing 293 299 Professional services 318 224 Furniture and equipment 250 235 Provision for unfunded loan commitments 14 (10 ) Other 1,167 1,103 Total noninterest expenses 6,927 6,066 Income before provision for income taxes 2,657 2,357 Provision for income taxes 1,015 964 Net income $ 1,642 $ 1,393 Common Share Data 2 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 4,384,780 4,293,666 Diluted 4,452,035 4,342,142

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, Asset Quality 2017 2017 2016 2016 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- Nonaccrual restructured loans -- -- -- 1,491 Other nonaccrual loans 301 124 139 248 Other real estate owned -- -- -- -- $ 301 $ 124 $ 139 $ 1,739 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.49 % 1.52 % 1.55 % 1.56 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 2,073.42 % 5,006.45 % 4,508.63 % 344.28 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.45 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.32 % Regulatory Capital and Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital $ 50,533 $ 49,137 $ 48,093 $ 46,143 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 50,533 $ 49,137 $ 48,093 $ 46,143 Total regulatory capital $ 55,466 $ 53,889 $ 52,740 $ 50,447 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.03 % 8.97 % 8.89 % 8.33 % Common equity tier 1 risk based capital ratio 12.85 % 12.98 % 12.99 % 13.47 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 12.85 % 12.98 % 12.99 % 13.47 % Total risk based capital ratio 14.11 % 14.23 % 14.25 % 14.73 %

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, Selected Financial Ratios 1 2017 2017 2016 2016 Return on average total assets 0.61 % 0.58 % 0.76 % 0.50 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.90 % 6.61 % 8.59 % 6.01 % Net interest margin 3.42 % 3.36 % 3.41 % 2.99 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.34 % 3.30 % 3.36 % 2.96 % Efficiency ratio 71.79 % 72.40 % 66.04 % 71.10 %

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, Selected Average Balances 2017 2017 2016 2016 Gross loans $ 411,708 $ 400,404 $ 409,396 $ 383,020 Investment securities 73,545 76,057 82,195 77,748 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,104 2,939 2,939 2,848 Other interest earning assets 58,353 57,376 38,453 84,807 Total interest earning assets $ 546,710 $ 536,776 $ 532,982 $ 548,423 Total assets $ 559,182 $ 546,805 $ 540,925 $ 553,957 Interest bearing checking accounts $ 33,949 $ 34,223 $ 35,366 $ 29,327 Money market deposits 127,569 121,748 114,818 146,985 Savings deposits 113,346 108,703 112,046 120,792 Time deposits 13,190 13,097 14,287 15,434 Total interest bearing deposits 288,054 277,771 276,517 312,538 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 219,608 219,807 214,675 193,762 Total deposits $ 507,662 $ 497,578 $ 491,192 $ 506,300 Borrowings $ 44 $ -- $ -- $ 12 Shareholders' equity $ 49,699 $ 48,260 $ 47,722 $ 46,071

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Selected Financial Ratios 1 2017 2016 Return on average total assets 0.60 % 0.52 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.76 % 6.15 % Net interest margin 3.39 % 3.10 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.32 % 3.06 % Efficiency ratio 72.08 % 71.68 %

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Selected Average Balances 1 2017 2016 Gross loans $ 406,087 $ 381,501 Investment securities 74,794 78,601 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,022 2,720 Other interest earning assets 57,868 71,250 Total interest earning assets $ 541,771 $ 534,072 Total assets $ 553,027 $ 540,712 Interest bearing checking accounts $ 34,086 $ 30,446 Money market deposits 124,675 135,002 Savings deposits 111,037 115,055 Time deposits 13,144 18,385 Total interest bearing deposits 282,942 298,888 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 219,707 194,723 Total deposits $ 502,649 $ 493,611 Borrowings $ 22 $ 6 Shareholders' equity $ 48,983 $ 45,582

1 = Loans receivable held for investment are presented according to definitions applicable to the regulatory Call Report.2 = Includes cash letters in the process of collection settled through the Federal Reserve Bank.3 = Federal Home Loan Bank1 = Certain reclassifications have been made to prior period financial statements to conform them to the current period presentation.2 = Earnings per common share and weighted average common shares outstanding have been restated to reflect the effect of the 5% stock dividend declared November 23, 2016 and paid December 15, 2016.1 = Certain reclassifications have been made to prior period financial statements to conform them to the current period presentation.2 = Earnings per common share and weighted average common shares outstanding have been restated to reflect the effect of the 5% stock dividend declared November 23, 2016 and paid December 15, 2016.1 = All Selected Financial Ratios are annualized other than the Efficiency Ratio.1 = All Selected Financial Ratios are annualized other than the Efficiency Ratio.1 = Certain reclassifications have been made to prior period financial statements to conform them to the current period presentation.

1st Capital Bank