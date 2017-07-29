Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2017) - International Wastewater Systems Inc. (CSE: IWS) (FSE: IWI) (OTC Pink: INTWF) ("IWS" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Saško (Sashko) Despotovski to its board of directors. Mr. Despotovski is a seasoned investment banker and an active investor in both private and public companies. He is a Canadian national living in the Nordics, with international corporate finance experience in the energy, real estate, and technology sectors. Sashko has held posts within several funds and hedge funds in the investment banking capacity in USA and Canadian markets, as well as on the operational side as management and as a director for a number of companies.

Sashko, until recently was an M&A Director at one of the Big Four, and currently serves a Special Advisor to the firm, focusing on cross border transactions. His specialties are fundraising and fund dissemination. Sashko holds advisory board seats at Smart Plants AS, Excitus AS, Memobase AS and Teaja Inc. and is a board member of Vidom AS, Stamper Oil and Gas Inc. and International Wastewater Inc. In 2006 he was inducted into the Golden Key Society of Canada as an honorary member.

Sashko's peer reviewed manuscripts can be found in various medical and science journals; he was historically an editor and editor-in-chief of JEM. Sashko is a University of British Columbia (Jack Bell Research Centre) and University of the Fraser Valley science graduate and has held various alumni posts within both institutions. Mr. Despotovski has also been appointed to the Corporation's Audit Committee.

Lynn Mueller, President of IWS commented, "I am very pleased to welcome Sashko to the team at IWS as we move forward to better position the Company to refocus its efforts on international opportunities in the green energy sector and assist in evaluating opportunities. Sashko has experience in North America and Europe with corporate finance, and working with companies implementing change strategies and improving corporate performance, IWS management has timed this transaction beautifully to coincide with the growing acknowledgment of the multi-billion dollar potential of heat recovery from the world's waste water. I'm thrilled at the opportunity to work with such a strong team, as we build value for our shareholders," stated Sashko Despotovski.

The Company would also like to announce the issuance of 4,750,000 stock options at $0.18 for a period of one year to directors, management, and employees.

About International Wastewater Systems Inc.

International Wastewater Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. IWS systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. IWS is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: IWS), the United States (OTC Pink:INTWF) and Germany (FSE: IWI).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Lynn Mueller"

Lynn Mueller

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Zach Hillhouse

Telephone: 604-788-1091

Email: zach.hillhouse@iws-sharc.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.