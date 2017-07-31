Sanofi: Sanofi Raises FY 2017 Business EPS(1) Guidance to Broadly Stable at CER(2)

Paris, July 31, 2017



Sanofi Raises FY 2017 Business EPS(1) Guidance to Broadly Stable at CER(2)

Â Q2 2017 Change Change

at CER Change

at CER/CS(3) H1 2017 Change Change

at CER Change

at CER/CS(3) IFRS net sales reported â‚¬8,663m +6.4% +5.5% +0.6% â‚¬17,311m +8.7% +7.0% +2.0% IFRS net income reported â‚¬1,037m -10.4% - - â‚¬6,738m +200.1% - - IFRS EPS reported â‚¬0.82 -8.9% - - â‚¬5.35 +207.5% - - Business net income(1) â‚¬1,696m +1.0% -0.5% - â‚¬3,491m +2.6% +0.3% - Business EPS(1) â‚¬1.35 +3.1% +1.5% - â‚¬2.77 +4.9% +2.7% -

Second-quarter and first-half 2017 accounts reflect the acquisition of the former Boehringer Ingelheim Consumer Healthcare (CHC) business and the disposal of the Animal Health business (completed on January 1, 2017(4)). In accordance with IFRS 5 (Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations), Animal Health results in 2016 and gain on disposal in 2017 are reported separately. Second-quarter and first-half 2017 income statements also reflect the consolidation of European operations related to Sanofi vaccine portfolio, following the termination of the Sanofi Pasteur MSD joint venture (SPMSD JV) with Merck at the end of December 2016.

Q2 2017 sales growth supported by Specialty Care, Vaccines and Emerging Markets



Net sales were â‚¬8,663 million, up 6.4% on a reported basis and 5.5% (2) at CER reflecting the change in scope of the CHC and vaccines Global Business Units (GBUs). At CER and CS (3) , net sales were up 0.6%.

Sanofi Genzyme GBU grew 14.3% at CER driven primarily by continued strong sales growth in Multiple Sclerosis; strong U.S. launch of Dupixent Â® in atopic dermatitis driven by high unmet medical need and early market access.

Sanofi Pasteur GBU grew 19.2% at CER and CS as a result of strong sales of pediatric combinations and Menactra Â® .

Diabetes and Cardiovascular GBU sales were down 15.0% at CER; Global Diabetes franchise sales decreased 12.2%.

CHC GBU sales were stable at CER and CS mainly due to seasonality in Europe.

Emerging Markets(5) sales increased 6.6% at CER and CS driven by robust contribution from China. 2017 business EPS guidance at CER raised on first-half financial results and disciplined expense management



Q2 2017 business operating income of â‚¬2,299 million, up 4.1% at CER and constant structure.

Q2 2017 business EPS (1) grew 1.5% at CER to â‚¬1.35 and increased 3.1% on a reported basis.

Sanofi now expects 2017 business EPS (1) to be broadly stable (6) at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events.

Currency impact on 2017 business EPS is estimated to be approximately +1% at the average June 2017 exchange rates. Sustaining innovation in R&D Positive CHMP opinion received for Dupixent Â® in the EU.

Kevzara Â® , an anti IL6 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, approved in the EU in June.

Initiation of Phase 3 ATLAS program for fitusiran in patients with hemophilia.

Phase 2/3 studies started for SAR439684 (anti PD-1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma.

Sanofi Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Brandicourt, commented:

"Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Emerging Markets were once again major contributors to our performance in the quarter. The continued growth of these businesses, together with disciplined expense management, enabled us to more than offset the headwinds in our Diabetes franchise.Consequently, we feel confident in our full-year outlook and raise our 2017 business EPS guidance. We are also encouraged by the strong uptake of DupixentÂ® in the U.S. and the approval of KevzaraÂ®. The initiation of Phase 3 studies in additional indications for dupilumab, the Phase 2/3 programs with the anti PD-1 in multiple cancer indications and fitusiran in hemophilia were significant R&D milestones in the second quarter."

(1) In order to facilitate an understanding of operational performance, Sanofi comments on the business net income statement. Business net income is a non-GAAP financial measure (see Appendix 10for definitions). The consolidated income statement for Q2 2017 and H1 2017 is provided in Appendix 3 and a reconciliation of IFRS net income reported to business net income is set forth in Appendix 4; (2) changes in net sales are expressed at constant exchange rates (CER) unless otherwise indicated (see Appendix 10); (3) CS: constant structure: adjusted for BI CHC business, termination of SPMSD and others; (4) The closing of the disposal of Merial in Mexico is expected in 2017; (5) See definition page 8; (6) 2016 Business EPS was â‚¬5.68Â

2017 second-quarter and first-half Sanofi sales

Unless otherwise indicated, all percentage changes in sales in this press release are stated at CER(7).

In the second quarter of 2017, Company sales were â‚¬8,663 million, up 6.4% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a favorable effect of 0.9 percentage points mainly reflecting the positive evolution of the U.S. dollar, Brazilian Real and Russian Ruble which more than offset the negative impact from the Egyptian Pound, Turkish Lira, British Pound and Chinese Yuan. Company sales benefited from the acquisition of Boehringer Ingelheim's CHC business and full consolidation of Sanofi's European vaccines operations leading to an increase of 5.5% at CER. At CER and constant structure, Company sales were up 0.6%.

First-half Company sales reached â‚¬17,311 million, up 8.7% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a favorable effect of 1.7 percentage points. At CER and constant structure, Company sales were up 2.0%.

Global Business Units

The table below presents sales by Global Business Unit (GBU) and reflects the organization of Sanofi. This structure drives deeper specialization, simplifies reporting and provides clear focus on growth drivers. Please note that in Emerging Markets, Specialty Care and Diabetes and Cardiovascular sales are included in the General Medicines and Emerging Markets GBU.

Net Sales by GBU

(â‚¬ million) Q2 2017 Change

(CER) Change

CER/CS* H1 2017 Change

(CER) Change

CER/CS* Sanofi Genzyme (Specialty Care)(a) Â 1,439 Â +14.3% +14.4% 2,818 +14.9% +14.9% Diabetes and Cardiovascular(a) Â 1,386 Â -15.0% -15.0% 2,805 -11.4% -11.4% General Medicines & Emerging Markets(b) Â 3,659 Â -1.2% -1.3% 7,384 +0.5% +0.3% Consumer Healthcare (CHC) Â 1,163 Â +42.5% -0.1% 2,504 +42.6% +2.4% Total Pharmaceuticals Â 7,647 Â +3.2% -1.5% 15,511 +5.3% +0.6% Sanofi Pasteur (Vaccines) Â 1,016 Â +26.2% +19.2% 1,800 +24.5% +16.5% Total net sales Â 8,663 Â +5.5% +0.6% 17,311 +7.0% +2.0%

(a) Does not include Emerging Markets sales- see definition page 7; (b) Includes Emerging Markets sales for Diabetes & Cardiovascular and Specialty Care

*CS: constant structure

Global Franchises

The tables below present second-quarter and first-half 2017 sales by global franchise, including Emerging Markets sales, to facilitate comparisons. Appendix 1 provides a reconciliation of sales by GBU and franchise.

Net sales by Franchise

(â‚¬ million) Q2 2017 Change

(CER) Change

at CER/CS* Developed

Markets Change

at CER/CS* Emerging

Markets Change

at CER/CS* Specialty Care 1,711 +13.5% +13.6% 1,439 +14.4% 272 +9.7% Diabetes and Cardiovascular 1,772 -10.7% -10.7% 1,386 -15.0% 386 +8.6% Established Rx Products 2,559 -2.3% -2.6% 1,592 -6.1% 967 +3.5% Consumer Healthcare (CHC) 1,163 +42.5% -0.1% 762 -2.3% 401 +4.6% Generics 442 -8.0% -7.6% 253 -6.7% 189 -8.9% Vaccines 1,016 +26.2% +19.2% 602 +17.3% 414 +22.2% Total net sales 8,663 +5.5% +0.6% 6,034 -1.8% 2,629 +6.6%

*CS: constant structure

(7) See Appendix 10 for definitions of financial indicators.

Net sales by Franchise

(â‚¬ million) H1 2017 Change

(CER) Change

at CER/CS* Developed

Markets Change

at CER/CS* Emerging

Markets Change

at CER/CS* Specialty Care 3,331 +14.5% +14.6% 2,818 +14.9% 513 +12.7% Diabetes and Cardiovascular 3,567 -7.5% -7.5% 2,805 -11.4% 762 +10.4% Established Rx Products 5,199 -0.9% -1.2% 3,226 -5.1% 1,973 +5.9% Consumer Healthcare (CHC) 2,504 +42.6% +2.4% 1,699 +2.1% 805 +3.0% Generics 910 -5.0% -4.7% 521 -5.8% 389 -3.2% Vaccines 1,800 +24.5% +16.5% 1,070 +16.1% 730 +17.1% Total net sales 17,311 +7.0% +2.0% 12,139 -0.1% 5,172 +7.5%

Â *CS: constant structure

Pharmaceuticals

Second-quarter Pharmaceuticals sales were up 3.2% to â‚¬7,647 million. At constant structure, Pharmaceuticals sales were down 1.5% primarily due to Diabetes and Established products. First-half sales for Pharmaceuticals increased 5.3% (+0.6% at constant structure) to â‚¬15,511 million.

Rare Disease franchise

Net sales (â‚¬ million) Q2 2017 Change

(CER) H1 2017 Change

(CER) MyozymeÂ®/ LumizymeÂ® 203 +10.4% 393 +11.5% CerezymeÂ® 193 -2.0% 369 -3.4% FabrazymeÂ® 190 +12.0% 367 +13.6% AldurazymeÂ® 57 +12.0% 109 +10.2% CerdelgaÂ® 31 +19.2% 62 +24.5% Others 78 -4.8% 164 -0.6% Total Rare Diseases 752 +5.9% 1,464 +6.7%

In the second quarter, Rare Disease sales increased 5.9% to â‚¬752 million driven by the accrual of patients worldwide. Rare Disease sales grew 6.8% in the U.S., 10.2% in Emerging Markets and 3.4% in Europe. First-half Rare Disease sales increased 6.7% to â‚¬1,464 million.

Gaucher (CerezymeÂ® and CerdelgaÂ®) sales were slightly up (0.4%) at â‚¬224 million in the second quarter. CerezymeÂ® sales were down 2.0% to â‚¬193 million reflecting a strong base for comparison. CerdelgaÂ® sales increased 19.2% to â‚¬31 million of which â‚¬23 million were generated in the U.S. (up 15.0%). First half Gaucher sales were â‚¬431 million (down 0.2%).

Second-quarter FabrazymeÂ® sales were up 12.0% to â‚¬190 million, reflecting a continued accrual of new patients. First-half FabrazymeÂ® sales were up 13.6% to â‚¬367 million.

MyozymeÂ®/LumizymeÂ® sales grew 10.4% to â‚¬203 million in the second quarter, mainly due to new patient accruals and increased worldwide diagnosis of Pompe disease. First-half MyozymeÂ®/LumizymeÂ® sales increased 11.5% to â‚¬393 million.

Multiple Sclerosis franchise

Net sales (â‚¬ million) Q2 2017 Change

(CER) H1 2017 Change

(CER) AubagioÂ® 425 +32.7% 796 +31.3% LemtradaÂ® 124 +13.9% 249 +26.0% Total Multiple Sclerosis 549 +27.9% 1,045 +30.0%

Second-quarter Multiple Sclerosis (MS) sales grew 27.9% to â‚¬549 million, reflecting strong AubagioÂ® growth. First-half MS sales increased 30.0% to â‚¬1,045 million.

Second-quarter AubagioÂ® sales increased 32.7% to â‚¬425 million driven by the U.S. (up 28.7% to â‚¬285 million) and Europe (up 42.5% to â‚¬114 million). In the U.S., AubagioÂ® achieved a market share of 9.3% (source IMS TRX-Q2 2017). First-half AubagioÂ® sales increased 31.3% to â‚¬796 million.

In the second quarter LemtradaÂ® sales increased 13.9% to â‚¬124 million, including â‚¬63 million in the U.S. (up 10.7%) and â‚¬47 million in Europe (up 22.5%). First-half LemtradaÂ® sales increased 26.0% to â‚¬249 million.

Immunology franchise

Net sales (â‚¬ million) Q2 2017 Change

(CER) H1 2017 Change

(CER) DupixentÂ® 26 - 26 - KevzaraÂ® 1 - 1 - Total Immunology 27 - 27 -

DupixentÂ® which was launched in the U.S. in March for the treatment of moderate to severe adult atopic dermatitis generated sales of â‚¬26 million in the second quarter. Since the launch, over 5,100 physicians in the U.S. have prescribed DupixentÂ® (as of July 26, 2017) and cumulatively over 13,000 patients have been prescribed DupixentÂ® since launch (as of July 26, 2017). In Europe, DupixentÂ® received a positive recommendation from the CHMP on July 21st 2017.

KevzaraÂ®, an anti IL6 treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, was launched in June in the U.S. and approved in EU.

Oncology franchise

Net sales (â‚¬ million) Q2 2017 Change

(CER) H1 2017 Change

(CER) JevtanaÂ® 100 +12.5% 197 +9.0% ThymoglobulinÂ® 76 +8.7% 148 +8.2% TaxotereÂ® 44 -6.5% 91 -2.2% EloxatinÂ® 45 0.0% 90 +3.5% MozobilÂ® 40 +8.1% 80 +9.7% ZaltrapÂ® 18 +5.9% 34 0.0% Others 60 -3.2% 155 +21.6% Total Oncology 383 +4.4% 795 +8.6%

Second-quarter Oncology sales increased 4.4% to â‚¬383 million driven mainly by JevtanaÂ® and ThymoglobulinÂ®. First-half Oncology sales were up 8.6% to â‚¬795 million.

JevtanaÂ® sales were up 12.5% to â‚¬100 million in the second quarter supported by the performance in the U.S. and Japan. First-half JevtanaÂ® sales increased 9.0% to â‚¬197 million.

In the second quarter, ThymoglobulinÂ® sales increased 8.7% to â‚¬76 million driven by the U.S. (up 7.7% to â‚¬44 million) and Emerging Markets (up 30.8% to â‚¬17 million). First-half Thymoglobulin Â® sales increased 8.2% to â‚¬148 million.

EloxatinÂ® sales were stable at â‚¬45 million in the second quarter. Second-quarter TaxotereÂ® sales decreased 6.5% (to â‚¬44 million) due to continued generic competition in Japan. First-half sales of TaxotereÂ® and EloxatinÂ® were down 2.2% (â‚¬91 million) and up 3.5% (â‚¬90 million), respectively.

Diabetes franchise

Net sales (â‚¬ million) Q2 2017 Change

(CER) H1 2017 Change

(CER) LantusÂ® 1,197 -19.2% 2,423 -16.7% ToujeoÂ® 210 +46.1% 402 +59.8% Total glargine 1,407 -13.5% 2,825 -10.7% ApidraÂ® 93 -2.2% 191 +5.6% AmarylÂ® 85 -5.4% 174 0.0% InsumanÂ® 28 -14.7% 55 -15.2% BGM (Blood Glucose Monitoring) 16 -5.9% 33 -2.9% LyxumiaÂ® 7 -12.5% 14 -17.6% SoliquaÂ® 5 - 9 - Total Diabetes 1,647 -12.2% 3,310 -9.2%

In the second quarter, Diabetes sales decreased 12.2% to â‚¬1,647 million, reflecting lower LantusÂ® sales in the U.S. Second-quarter U.S. Diabetes sales were down 23.0% to â‚¬814 million. First-half U.S. Diabetes sales decreased 19.1% to â‚¬1,653 million. In the second half of 2017, Sanofi expects an accelerated decline of U.S. diabetes sales relative to the first half of 2017. This reflects the phased impact of exclusions in commercial formularies at CVS and United Health as well as a high basis of comparison in last year's fourth quarter. Second-quarter sales in Emerging Markets increased 8.4% to â‚¬383 million. Sales in Europe were â‚¬325 million, a decrease of 3.0% in the second quarter. First-half Diabetes sales decreased 9.2% to â‚¬3,310 million.

In the second quarter, Sanofi glargine (LantusÂ® and ToujeoÂ®) sales decreased 13.5% to â‚¬1,407 million. In the U.S., Sanofi glargine sales of â‚¬782 million were down 23.9% and reflected the impact of the exclusion from various CVS commercial formularies from January 1, 2017 as well as from the United Health commercial formulary which became effective on April 1, 2017. In Europe, Sanofi glargine sales decreased 2.0% to â‚¬248 million due to biosimilar competition in several European markets. First-half Sanofi glargine sales decreased 10.7% to â‚¬2,825 million.

Over the quarter, LantusÂ® sales were â‚¬1,197 million down 19.2%. In the U.S., LantusÂ® sales decreased 28.1% to â‚¬660 million mainly reflecting lower average net price and the aforementioned impact of formulary exclusions. In Europe, second-quarter LantusÂ® sales were â‚¬194 million (down 14.0%) due to biosimilar competition and patients switching to ToujeoÂ®. In Emerging Markets, sales were up 5.6% to â‚¬262 million. First-half LantusÂ® sales decreased 16.7% to â‚¬2,423 million.

Second-quarter ToujeoÂ® sales were â‚¬210 million (up 46.1%) of which â‚¬122 million (up 12.3%) were recorded in the U.S., â‚¬54 million in Europe (versus â‚¬27 million in the second quarter of 2016) and â‚¬19 million in Emerging Markets (versus â‚¬1 million in the second quarter of 2016). First-half ToujeoÂ® sales increased 59.8% to â‚¬402 million.

AmarylÂ® sales were â‚¬85 million, down 5.4% in the second quarter, of which â‚¬69 million were generated in Emerging Markets (down 2.7%). First-half AmarylÂ® sales were stable at â‚¬174 million.

Second-quarter ApidraÂ® sales decreased 2.2% to â‚¬93 million. Lower sales in the U.S. (down 13.3% to â‚¬27 million) were partially offset by double-digit growth in Emerging Markets (up 15.0% to â‚¬23 million). First-half ApidraÂ® sales increased 5.6% to â‚¬191 million.

SoliquaÂ® 100/33 / SuliquaTM (insulin glargine 100 Units/mL & lixisenatide 33 mcg/mL injection) was launched in the U.S. in January 2017 and SuliquaTM recently in the first European country, the Netherlands. SoliquaÂ® 100/33 / SuliquaTM sales were â‚¬5 million in the second quarter and â‚¬9 million in the first half.

Cardiovascular franchise

Second-quarter PraluentÂ® sales (collaboration with Regeneron) were â‚¬42 million of which â‚¬29 million was in the U.S. and â‚¬11 million in Europe. This reflected significant payer utilization management restrictions in the U.S. and limited market access in Europe. First-half PraluentÂ® sales were â‚¬76 million versus â‚¬33 million in the first half of 2016. In January 2017, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware issued an injunction that required Sanofi and Regeneron to stop marketing, selling and manufacturing PraluentÂ® in the U.S. starting from February 21, 2017. However, on February 8, 2017, the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit stayed (suspended) the permanent injunction for PraluentÂ® during the companies' appeal. As a result, Sanofi and Regeneron will continue marketing, selling and manufacturing PraluentÂ® in the U.S. during the appeal process. The Court of Appeals oral arguments were heard on June 6, 2017. The companies now await a decision from the Court of Appeals on the appeal issues. It is at the Court's discretion when to issue a decision.

Second-quarter and first-half MultaqÂ® sales were â‚¬83 million (down 3.6%) and â‚¬181 million (up 3.5%), respectively.

Established Rx Products

Net sales (â‚¬ million) Q2 2017 Change

(CER) H1 2017 Change

(CER) LovenoxÂ® 402 -2.4% 817 -0.1% PlavixÂ® 385 -0.3% 765 -1.0% RenvelaÂ®/RenagelÂ® 248 +16.8% 494 +9.0% AprovelÂ®/AvaproÂ® 190 +9.1% 383 +11.0% SynviscÂ® /Synvisc-OneÂ® 116 +4.6% 206 +2.0% MysleeÂ®/AmbienÂ®/StilnoxÂ® 64 -19.2% 137 -10.8% AllegraÂ® 34 -12.8% 102 -13.2% Other 1,120 -7.1% 2,295 -3.7% Total Established Rx Products 2,559 -2.3% 5,199 -0.9%

In the second quarter, Established Rx Products sales decreased 2.3% to â‚¬2,559 million. This reflected a decline in sales in Europe (down 6.3% to â‚¬881 million) and the impact of generic competition to PlavixÂ® in Japan, which more than offset a solid Emerging Markets performance (up 3.5% to â‚¬967 million). First-half Established Rx Products sales decreased 0.9% to â‚¬5,199 million.

LovenoxÂ® sales decreased 2.4% to â‚¬402 million in the second quarter, reflecting increased competition in Europe (down 7.3% to â‚¬243 million) following the availability of a biosimilar, which offset the strong performance in Emerging Markets (up 9.7% to â‚¬123 million). First-half LovenoxÂ® sales were stable at â‚¬817 million.

In the second quarter, PlavixÂ® sales were down 0.3% to â‚¬385 million due to generic competition in Japan that started in June 2015 (sales in Japan were down 31.2% to â‚¬64 million). In Emerging Markets, Plavix sales increased 12.8% to â‚¬266 million sustained by the performance in China. First-half PlavixÂ® sales decreased 1.0% to â‚¬765 million.

Second-quarter RenvelaÂ®/RenagelÂ® sales increased 16.8% to â‚¬248 million driven by the U.S. performance (up 20% to â‚¬209 million). In the U.S. the first generics of RenvelaÂ®/RenagelÂ® powder and tablet formulations were approved in June and July, respectively. In Europe, RenvelaÂ®/RenagelÂ® sales were down 14.3% to â‚¬19 million due to generic competition. First-half RenvelaÂ®/RenagelÂ® sales increased 9.0% to â‚¬494 million.

AprovelÂ®/AvaproÂ® sales were up 9.1% (to â‚¬190 million) driven by product sales to Sanofi's partner in Japan and sales in China. First-half AprovelÂ®/AvaproÂ® sales increased 11.0% to â‚¬383 million.

Consumer Healthcare

CHC sales by geography and category are provided in Appendix 1.

Net sales (â‚¬ million) Q2 2017 Change

(CER) Change

at CER/CS* H1 2017 Change

(CER) Change

at CER/CS* Allergy Cough & Cold 255 +42.6% -1.6% 669 +52.1% +6.7% Â Â of which AllegraÂ® 106 +6.2% +6.2% 251 +2.1% +2.1% Â Â of which MucosolvanÂ® 18 na na 53 na na Â Â of which XyzalÂ® 8 - - 51 - - Pain 297 +36.4% -1.7% 621 +40.8% +4.1% Â Â of which DolipraneÂ® 73 -3.9% -3.9% 156 +1.9% +1.9% Â Â of which BuscopanÂ® 38 na na 80 na na Digestive 239 +84.9% +2.2% 468 +69.4% -3.2% Â Â of which DulcolaxÂ® 56 na na 103 na na Â Â of which EnterogerminaÂ® 42 -2.3% -2.3% 89 +3.5% +3.5% Â Â of which EssentialeÂ® 40 +15.6% +15.6% 75 -2.8% -2.8% Â Â of which ZantacÂ® 30 na na 57 na na Nutritionals 170 +54.2% -1.2% 334 +45.0% -1.2% Â Â of which PharmatonÂ® 31 na na 48 na na Other 202 +12.4% +2.6% 412 +11.7% +2.8% Â Â of which Gold BondÂ® 50 +4.3% +4.3% 100 +3.2% +3.2% Total Consumer Healthcare 1,163 +42.5% -0.1% 2,504 +42.6% +2.4%

*CS: constant structure

In the second quarter, Consumer Healthcare (CHC) sales increased 42.5% to â‚¬1,163 million reflecting the closing of the acquisition of Boehringer Ingelheim CHC business on January 1st, 2017. At constant structure, Sanofi CHC sales were stable in the second quarter and were impacted by an early start of the Cough and Cold season in Europe in the first quarter of the year. At constant structure, first-half CHC sales increased 2.4% to â‚¬2,504 million.

In Europe, second-quarter CHC sales were up 44.6% to â‚¬308 million. At constant structure, sales decreased 7.8%, following an early Cough and Cold season in the first quarter of 2017. Sales of the Allergy Cough and Cold and Pain products were down 14.5% and 10.3%, respectively. At constant structure, first-half CHC sales in Europe increased 1.6% to â‚¬714 million.

In the U.S., second-quarter CHC sales increased 24.0% to â‚¬293 million. At constant structure, CHC sales were up 2.5% driven by the Pain and Allergy portfolios. In the allergy segment, Sanofi gained market share thanks to the good performance of AllegraÂ® and the launch of XyzalÂ® Allergy 24HR (approved in February as an over-the-counter treatment for the relief of symptoms associated with seasonal and year-round allergies) in a competitive environment. Second-quarter sales of the Digestive category were down 9.3% reflecting lower ZantacÂ® sales mostly due to retailer delistings of DUO fusionTM. In the U.S., at constant structure, first-half CHC sales increased 2.5% to â‚¬641 million.

In Emerging Markets, second-quarter CHC sales increased 33.9% to â‚¬401 million. At constant structure, CHC sales were up 4.6% reflecting the start of recovery in Russia. In the first half, Emerging Markets CHC sales increased 3.0% to â‚¬805 million at constant structure.

In the Rest of the World, CHC sales were up 133.3% to â‚¬161 million. At constant structure, CHC sales were up 0.6% negatively impacted by lower sales of the Allergy Cough and Cold products in Japan and the Nutritional portfolio in Australia. In the Rest of the World, at constant structure, first-half CHC sales increased 2.8% to â‚¬344 million.

Generics

In the second quarter, Generics sales decreased 8.0% to â‚¬442 million reflecting lower sales in Europe (down 7.3% to â‚¬190 million), the U.S. (down 28.9% to â‚¬32 million) and Emerging Markets (down 9.4% to â‚¬189 million). In Emerging Markets, sales were impacted primarily by the divestment of a third party distribution business in China and unfavorable phasing in Latin America. First-half Generics sales decreased 5.0% to â‚¬910 million.

Vaccines

Net sales (â‚¬ million) Q2 2017 Change

(CER) Change

at CER/CS* H1 2017 Change

(CER) Change

at CER/CS* Polio/Pertussis/Hib vaccines

(incl. HexaximÂ® / HexyonÂ® PentacelÂ®, PentaximÂ® and ImovaxÂ®) 469 +37.2% +31.4% 901 +41.3% +34.4% Meningitis/Pneumonia vaccines

(incl. MenactraÂ®) 195 +38.1% +38.1% 290 +8.8% +8.8% Adult Booster vaccines (incl. AdacelÂ®) 115 +11.5% -6.5% 194 +4.3% -13.9% Travel and other endemic vaccines 113 +10.9% 0.0% 219 +17.4% +3.8% Influenza vaccines

(incl. VaxigripÂ®, Fluzone HDÂ® & FluzoneÂ®) 98 0.0% 0.0% 136 +14.7% +14.7% DengvaxiaÂ® 1 0.0% 0.0% 18 -5.0% -5.0% Other vaccines 25 +41.2% +33.3% 42 +33.3% +25.0% Total Vaccines 1,016 +26.2% +19.2% 1,800 +24.5% +16.5%

*CS: constant structure

Second-quarter Vaccines sales were up 26.2% to â‚¬1,016 million and reflected the termination of the Sanofi Pasteur MSD joint-venture in Europe from December 31, 2016. At constant structure, sales were up 19.2% mainly driven by the Polio/Pertussis/Hib franchise and MenactraÂ®. In the U.S., sales were up 12.7% to â‚¬378 million. In Emerging Markets, sales grew 22.2% to â‚¬414 million. In Europe, sales were up 140.4% to â‚¬135 million reflecting the termination of SPMSD JV. At constant structure, European sales which are now fully managed by Sanofi Pasteur, were up 31.7%. First-half Vaccines sales grew 16.5% at constant structure to â‚¬1,800 million.

In the second quarter, Polio/Pertussis/Hib (PPH) vaccines sales increased 37.2% to â‚¬469 million. At constant structure, PPH sales grew 31.4% reflecting increased release of PentaximÂ® batches in China and strong performance of HexaximÂ® in Europe as well as in some Emerging markets. At constant structure, first-half Polio/Pertussis/Hib vaccines sales increased 34.4% to â‚¬901 million.

Second-quarter MenactraÂ® sales increased 41.3% to â‚¬181 million reflecting the CDC ordering pattern in the U.S., an outbreak in Australia and phasing in the Middle East. First-half MenactraÂ® sales increased 11.8% to â‚¬271 million.

Influenza vaccines sales were stable (â‚¬98 million) in the second quarter and up 14.7% (â‚¬136 million) in the first half driven by the South Hemisphere campaign. For the North Hemisphere, first shipment for U.S. Flu season was completed on July 17th and Sanofi Pasteur expects to deliver a similar number of Flu vaccine doses in the U.S. as in 2016.

Second-quarter Adult Booster vaccines sales were â‚¬115 million, up 11.5% and down 6.5% at constant structure due to the continuing impact of RepevaxÂ® supply disruption in Europe. At constant structure, first-half Adult Booster vaccines sales decreased 13.9% to â‚¬194 million.

Second-quarter Travel and other endemic vaccines sales were â‚¬113 million up 10.9% and stable at constant structure.Â At constant structure, first-half Travel and other endemic vaccines sales were up 3.8% to â‚¬219 million.

Second-quarter and first-half DengvaxiaÂ® sales were â‚¬1 million and â‚¬18 million, respectively.

In July, Sanofi announced it will acquire Protein Sciences, a U.S. privately held vaccines biotechnology company. This acquisition will allow Sanofi Pasteur to broaden its flu portfolio with the addition of a non-egg based vaccine. The acquisition, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of Protein Sciences and a majority of Protein Sciences shareholders, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017, subject to customary regulatory approvals.Â

Company sales by geographic region

Sanofi sales (â‚¬ million) Q2 2017 Change

(CER) Change

(CER/CS) H1 2017 Change

(CER) Change

(CER/CS) United States 2,798 -1.0% -2.7% 5,562 +0.9% -0.8% Emerging Markets(a) 2,629 +10.2% +6.6% 5,172 +10.7% +7.5% Â of which Latin America 729 +10.1% +3.9% 1,405 +13.9% +7.5% Â of which Asia (including South Asia(b)) 934 +11.7% +10.0% 1,917 +12.6% +11.2% Â of which Africa, Middle East 626 +4.7% +1.4% 1,172 +3.2% +0.4% Â of which Eurasia(c) 312 +17.9% +15.2% 610 +16.1% +12.6% Europe(d) 2,350 +6.8% -1.0% 4,761 +8.6% +0.4% Rest of the World(e) 886 +10.3% -1.1% 1,816 +12.6% +0.5% Â of which Japan 472 +10.0% -7.5% 1,001 +14.9% -4.0% Total Sanofi sales 8,663 +5.5% +0.6% 17,311 +7.0% +2.0%

*CS: constant structure

(a) World excluding U.S., Canada, Western & Eastern Europe (except Eurasia), Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico

(b) India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

(c) Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus, Armenia and Turkey

(d) Western Europe + Eastern Europe except Eurasia

(e) Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Puerto Rico

Second-quarter sales in the U.S. were â‚¬2,798 million, a decrease of 1.0% or 2.7% at constant structure impacted by the decline of Diabetes sales (down 23.0%) which was not fully offset by the strong performance of the Multiple Sclerosis franchise (up 25.0%), Vaccines (up 12.7%) as well as the launch of DupixentÂ®. In the U.S., at constant structure, first-half sales decreased 0.8% to â‚¬5,562 million.

Second-quarter sales in Emerging Markets were â‚¬2,629 million, up 10.2% or 6.6% at constant structure driven by Vaccines (up 22.2%), Established Rx products (up 3.5%) and Diabetes (up 8.4%). In Asia, second quarter sales were up 11.7% (up 10.0% at constant structure) to â‚¬934 million reflecting strong performance in China (up 17.1% at constant structure to â‚¬550 million), driven by the recovery in Vaccines and growth of Established products. In Latin America, second quarter sales increased 10.1% (up 3.9% at constant structure) to â‚¬729 million. Second-quarter sales in Brazil decreased 3.0% at constant structure to â‚¬284 million. Second-quarter sales in the Eurasia region increased 17.9% (15.2% at constant structure) to â‚¬312 million supported by strong growth in Russia and Turkey. Over the quarter, sales in Russia were â‚¬163 million up 33.7% and 25.2% at constant structure driven by CHC sales growth. In Africa and the Middle East, sales were â‚¬626 million up 4.7% and 1.4% at constant structure. In Emerging Markets, at constant structure, first-half sales increased 7.5% to â‚¬5,172 million.

Second-quarter sales in Europe were â‚¬2,350 million, up 6.8% or down 1.0% at constant structure impacted by lower Established products (down 6.9% at constant structure) and CHC sales (down 7.8% at constant structure) which were not fully offset by the strong performance of the Multiple Sclerosis franchise (up 35.8%) and Vaccines (up 31.7%). In Europe, at constant structure, first-half sales increased 0.4% to â‚¬4,761 million.

Sales in Japan increased 10.0% to â‚¬472 million in the second quarter. At constant structure, sales in Japan were down 7.5% impacted by generic PlavixÂ® competition which was partially offset by strong growth of Vaccines sales. In Japan, at constant structure, first-half sales decreased 4.0% to â‚¬1,001 million.

R&D update

Consult Appendix 8 for full overview of Sanofi's R&D pipeline

Regulatory update

Regulatory updates since the publication of first-quarter results on April 28, 2017 include the following:

The European Commission granted marketing authorization for Insulin lispro SanofiÂ® (100 Units/mL) in July for the treatment of diabetes in adults and children. This followed the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) positive opinion in May.

In July, the European Medicines Agency's CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending the granting of the marketing authorization of DupixentÂ® (dupilumab) for use in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

In June, the European Commission granted marketing authorization for KevzaraÂ® (sarilumab) in combination with methotrexate for the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in adult patients. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved KevzaraÂ® for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active RA.

At the end of July 2017, the R&D pipeline contained 47 pharmaceutical new molecular entities (excluding Life Cycle Management) and vaccine candidates in clinical development of which 13 are in Phase 3 or have been submitted to the regulatory authorities for approval.

Portfolio update

Phase 3:

In June, positive results from two Phase 3b/4 ODYSSEY-DM trials in patients with diabetes were announced. In the studies, PraluentÂ® (alirocumab), when administered on top of maximally tolerated doses of statins, significantly reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), the primary endpoint of the ODYSSEY DM-INSULIN study, and was superior to usual care in reducing non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (non-HDL-C), the primary endpoint of the ODYSSEY DM-DYSLIPIDEMIA study.

In June, a Phase 3 study evaluating dupilumab in persistent asthma despite the use of medium to high dose of Inhaled Corticosteroid and a LABA (Long-Acting Beta Agonist) was initiated in 6-11 years population. Another Phase 3 evaluating dupilumab in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in 12-17 years population was initiated in April.

In May, a Phase 3 study evaluating SAR439684, a PD-1 inhibitor, in 1st line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer started.

Phase 2:

In July, Sanofi and Alnylam announced new positive results from the ongoing Phase 2 open-label extension (OLE) study with fitusiran in patients with hemophilia A and B, with or without inhibitors. These results were presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2017 Congress. The updated clinical results of this study showed that the safety and tolerability profile of fitusiran remains encouraging, with no thromboembolic events. Based on these results, the companies initiated the Phase 3 ATLAS program for fitusiran in patients with hemophilia A and B with or without inhibitors.

In July, a Phase 2 study evaluating SAR439684, a PD-1 inhibitor, in advanced Basal Cell Carcinoma started.

Phase 1:

SAR439459 (anti-TGF-ÃŸ) entered into Phase 1 in monotherapy and combination with SAR439684 (PD-1 inhibitor) in patients with advanced solid tumors.

2017 Second-quarter and first-half financial results(8)

Business Net Income(8)

In the second quarter of 2017, Sanofi generated sales of â‚¬8,663 million, an increase of 6.4% (up 5.5% at CER). First-half sales were â‚¬17,311 million, up 8.7% on a reported basis (up 7.0% at CER).

Second-quarter other revenues increased 63.6% (up 61.2% at CER) to â‚¬270 million including VaxServe sales of non-Sanofi products of â‚¬195 million (versus â‚¬89 million in the second quarter of 2016). First-half other revenues increased 67.4% to â‚¬519 million of which â‚¬368 million were generated by VaxServe (up 108.1% at CER).

Second-quarter Gross Profit increased 6.1% to â‚¬6,136 million (up 4.9% at CER). At CER and CS*, Gross Profit increased 0.3%. The gross margin ratio decreased 0.2 percentage points to 70.8% versus the second quarter of 2016. The positive impact of the growing Multiple Sclerosis business, Vaccines and China was offset by the negative U.S. Diabetes net price evolution. In the second quarter, the gross margin ratio of Pharmaceuticals was 72.6%, a decrease of 0.5 percentage points and the gross margin ratio of Vaccines improved 5.2 percentage points to 57.5%. First-half Gross Profit increased 9.5% to â‚¬12,336 million (up 7.7% at CER and up 2.8% at CER and CS*). In the first half of 2017, the gross margin ratio improved by 0.6 percentage points to 71.3% versus the first half of 2016. Sanofi expects its gross margin ratio to be between 70% and 71% at CER in 2017.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses increased 6.2% to â‚¬1,358 million (up 5.1% at CER) in the second quarter. At CER and CS*, R&D expenses were up 3.1% reflecting mainly the increased spending on our development programs in immuno-oncology (isatixumab, PD-1) and sotagliflozin. First-half R&D expenses increased 6.1% to â‚¬2,667 million (up 4.6% at CER and up 2.6 % at CER and constant structure).

Second-quarter selling general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were up 7.1% to â‚¬2,568 million (up 6.1% at CER). At CER and CS*, SG&A expenses were down 0.9% mainly reflecting disciplined cost management. General expenses decreased 5.1% at CER and CS*, and Marketing expenses benefited from the reduction of the Diabetes sales and marketing spending in the U.S. Â These savings offset launch costs for DupixentÂ®, KevzaraÂ® and XyzalÂ® as well as commercial and marketing investments behind key Emerging countries and Vaccines. In the second-quarter, the ratio of SG&A to sales increased 0.2 percentage points to 29.6% compared to the second quarter of 2016. First-half SG&A expenses increased 9.5% to â‚¬5,046 million (up 7.7% at CER and up 0.4% at CER and CS*). In the first half of 2017, the ratio of SG&A to sales was 0.2 percentage points higher at 29.1% compared to the same period of 2016.

Second-quarter other current operating income net of expenses was â‚¬68 million versus -â‚¬23 million for the same period of 2016 and included a minor capital gain. First-half other current operating income net of expenses was â‚¬102 million versus â‚¬70 million in the first half of 2016.

The share of profits from associates was â‚¬51 million in the second quarter versus â‚¬30 million for the same period of 2016. The share of profits from associates included Sanofi's share in Regeneron profit. In the first half, the share of profits from associates was â‚¬81 million versus â‚¬53 million for the same period of 2016.

In the second quarter, non-controlling interests were -â‚¬30 million versus -â‚¬23 million in the second quarter of 2016. First-half non-controlling interests were -â‚¬65 million versus -â‚¬50 million for the same period of 2016.

Second-quarter business operating income increased 9.8% to â‚¬2,299 million. At CER, business operating income increased 8.5%. At CER and CS*, business operating income increased 4.1%. The ratio of business operating income to net sales increased 0.8 percentage points to 26.5% versus the same period of 2016. In the second quarter, the business operating income ratio of Pharmaceuticals was 27.3%, 0.2 percentage points lower and the business operating income ratio of Vaccines increased 8.1 percentage points to 20.0%. First-half business operating income was â‚¬4,741 million, up 12.5% (or up 10.1% at CER). At CER and CS*, business operating income increased 5.8%. In the first half of 2017, the ratio of business operating income to net sales increased 0.9 percentage point to 27.4%.

Net financial expenses were â‚¬60 million in the second quarter versus â‚¬74 million in the second quarter of 2016. First-half net financial expenses were â‚¬123 million versus â‚¬191 million in the first half of 2016.

Second-quarter (and first-half) effective tax rate was 24.5% compared to 23.2% in the second quarter of 2016.

Second-quarter business net income(9) increased 1.0% to â‚¬1,696 million (down 0.5% at CER). The ratio of business net income to net sales increased 0.5 percentage points to 19.6% versus the same period of 2016 (excluding Animal Health business).

(8) See Appendix 3 for 2017 second-quarter and first-half consolidated income statement; see Appendix 10 for definitions of financial indicators, and Appendix 4 for reconciliation of IFRS net income reported to business net income.

* Adjusted for BI CHC business and termination of SPMSD and others.

First-half business net income increased 2.6% to â‚¬3,491 million, (up 0.3% at CER). The ratio of business net income to net sales increased 0.7 percentage points to 20.2% compared to the first half of 2016 (excluding Animal Health business).

In the second quarter of 2017, business earnings per share(8) (EPS) increased 3.1% to â‚¬1.35 on a reported basis and 1.5% at CER. The average number of shares outstanding was 1,258.2 million in the second quarter of 2017 versus 1,286.8 million in the second quarter of 2016.



In the first half of 2017, business earnings per share(8) was â‚¬2.77, up 4.9% on a reported basis and up 2.7% at CER. The average number of shares outstanding was 1,260.3 million in the first half of 2017 versus 1,287.6 million in the first half of 2016.

2017 Guidance

Sanofi raises full-year 2017 business EPS(8) guidance to broadly stable at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events. The currency impact on 2017 business EPS is estimated to be approximately +1% at the average June 2017 exchange rates. As announced in the first quarter 2017 financial results, Sanofi previously expected full-year 2017 business EPS to be stable to -3% at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events.

Reconciliation of IFRS net income reported to business net income (see Appendix 4)

In the first half of 2017, the IFRS net income was â‚¬6,738 million reflecting the acquisition of BI's CHC business and full consolidation of Sanofi's European vaccine operations. The main items excluded from the business net income were:

A net gain of â‚¬4,421 million resulting from the divestment of the Animal Health business.

An amortization charge of â‚¬990 million related to fair value remeasurement on intangible assets of acquired companies (primarily Aventis: â‚¬204 million, Genzyme: â‚¬458 million and BI CHC business â‚¬133 million) and to acquired intangible assets (licenses/products: â‚¬71 million). An amortization charge of â‚¬487 million related to fair value remeasurement on intangible assets of acquired companies (primarily Aventis: â‚¬100 million, Genzyme: â‚¬227 million and BI CHC business â‚¬67 million), and to acquired intangible assets (licenses/products: â‚¬34 million) was recorded in the second quarter. These items have no cash impact on the Company.

An impairment of intangible assets of â‚¬12 million (recorded in the second quarter). This item has no cash impact on the Company.

A charge of â‚¬100 million (of which â‚¬64 million in the second quarter) mainly reflecting an increase of Bayer contingent considerations linked to LemtradaÂ® (charge of â‚¬84 million of which â‚¬63 million in the second quarter 2017).

Expenses of â‚¬176 million (of which â‚¬88 million in the second quarter) arising from the impact of the acquisition of BI CHC business and the European Vaccines business on inventories.

Restructuring costs and similar items of â‚¬364 million (of which â‚¬245 million in the second quarter) mainly related to the organizational transformation at the industrial level in Europe and North America.

A â‚¬628 million tax effect arising from the items listed above, comprising â‚¬345 million of deferred taxes generated by amortization charged against intangible assets, â‚¬126 million associated with restructuring costs and similar items, â‚¬56 million associated with the impact of acquisition on inventories and â‚¬31 million associated with fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration liabilities. The second quarter tax effect was â‚¬380 million, including â‚¬163 million of deferred taxes on amortization charged against intangible assets, â‚¬83 million associated with restructuring costs and similar items, â‚¬28 million associated with the impact of acquisition on inventories, â‚¬25 million associated with fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration liabilities (see Appendix 4). Â

A tax of â‚¬111 million on dividends paid to shareholders of Sanofi.

(8) See Appendix 3 for 2017 second-quarter and first-half consolidated income statement; see Appendix 10 for definitions of financial indicators, and Appendix 4 for reconciliation of IFRS net income reported to business net income.

An expense of â‚¬43 million net of tax (of which â‚¬19 million in the second quarter) related to expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on associates and joint-ventures.

Capital Allocation

In the first half of 2017, net cash generated by operating activities was â‚¬2,299 million after capital expenditures of â‚¬688 million and an increase in working capital of â‚¬1,185 million. This net cash flow funded acquisitions and partnerships net of disposals (â‚¬246 million) and restructuring costs and similar items (â‚¬438 million). The swap between BI CHC business and Sanofi Animal Health business generated a net cash flow of â‚¬4,349 million, partially used to finance share repurchases (â‚¬1,698 million) over the period. As a consequence, net debt decreased from â‚¬8,206 million at December 31, 2016 to â‚¬7,463 million at June 30, 2017 (amount net of â‚¬10,877 million cash and cash equivalents).

Appendices

List of appendices

AppendixÂ 1:Â 2017 second-quarter and first-half net sales by GBU, franchise, geographic region and product



Â Appendix 2: 2017 second-quarter and first-half Business net income statement



Â Appendix 3: 2017 second-quarter and first-half Consolidated income statement



Â Appendix 4: Reconciliation of IFRS net income reported to business net income



Â Appendix 5: Change in net debt



Â Appendix 6: Simplified consolidated balance sheet



Â Appendix 7: Currency sensitivity



Â Appendix 8: R&D pipeline



Â Appendix 9: Expected R&D milestones



Â Appendix 10: Definitions of non-GAAP financial indicators



Â

Appendix 1: 2017 second-quarter net sales by GBU, franchise, geographic region and product

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Q2

2017

(â‚¬ million) Total

GBUs %

CER %

re-

ported Eu-

rope %

CER United

States %

CER Rest

of the

World %

CER Emer-

ging

Mar-

kets %

CER Total

Fran-

chises %

CER %

re-

ported Aubagio 414 32.7% 35.3% 114 42.5% 285 28.7% 15 40.0% 11 33.3% 425 32.7% 34.9% Lemtrada 118 13.6% 14.6% 47 22.5% 63 10.7% 8 -14.3% 6 20.0% 124 13.9% 14.8% Total

MS 532 27.9% 30.1% 161 35.8% 348 25.0% 23 17.6% 17 28.6% 549 27.9% 29.8% Cerezyme 127 -0.8% -1.6% 71 0.0% 46 2.2% 10 -15.4% 66 -4.3% 193 -2.0% -3.0% Cerdelga 31 19.2% 19.2% 6 20.0% 23 15.0% 2 100.0% 0 - 31 19.2% 19.2% Myozyme 170 8.3% 9.0% 87 6.0% 68 13.8% 15 0.0% 33 23.1% 203 10.4% 11.5% Fabrazyme 166 8.6% 9.9% 41 5.0% 96 9.4% 29 11.5% 24 43.8% 190 12.0% 13.8% Aldurazyme 37 0.0% 2.8% 19 0.0% 11 0.0% 7 0.0% 20 42.9% 57 12.0% 14.0% Total

Rare

Disease 598 4.9% 4.9% 242 3.4% 273 6.8% 83 3.5% 154 10.2% 752 5.9% 6.4% Taxotere 11 -25.0% -8.3% 1 0.0% 0 -100.

0% 10 -20.0% 33 0.0% 44 -6.5% -4.3% Jevtana 93 10.8% 12.0% 38 5.6% 41 5.4% 14 50.0% 7 40.0% 100 12.5% 13.6% Eloxatin 9 0.0% 28.6% 0 -100.

0% 0 - 9 16.7% 36 0.0% 45 0.0% 2.3% Thymo-

globulin 59 3.6% 5.4% 10 -9.1% 44 7.7% 5 0.0% 17 30.8% 76 8.7% 10.1% Mozobil 39 11.4% 11.4% 11 0.0% 24 0.0% 4 400.0% 1 -50.0% 40 8.1% 8.1% Zaltrap 15 -6.3% -6.3% 13 8.3% 2 -33.3% 0 -100.0% 3 200.0% 18 5.9% 5.9% Total

Oncology 282 3.8% 6.0% 86 2.4% 148 0.0% 48 20.5% 101 6.2% 383 4.4% 5.5% Dupixent 26 - - 0 - 26 - 0 - 0 - 26 - - Kevzara 1 - - 0 - 1 - 0 - 0 - 1 - - Total

Immu-

nology 27 - - 0 - 27 - 0 - 0 - 27 - - Sanofi

Genzyme

(Specialty

Care) 1,439 14.3% 15.6% 489 12.0% 796 16.7% 154 9.9% 272 9.7% 1,711 13.5% 14.6% Lantus 935 -24.4% -23.0% 194 -14.0% 660 -28.1% 81 -13.2% 262 5.6% 1,197 -19.2% -18.3% Apidra 70 -6.8% -4.1% 32 0.0% 27 -13.3% 11 -9.1% 23 15.0% 93 -2.2% 0.0% Amaryl 16 -15.8% -15.8% 6 -25.0% 0 - 10 -18.2% 69 -2.7% 85 -5.4% -8.6% Insuman 20 -8.7% -13.0% 20 -9.1% 0 - 0 0.0% 8 -27.3% 28 -14.7% -17.6% Soliqua 5 - - 0 - 5 - 0 - 0 - 5 - - Toujeo 191 34.

3% 36.

4% 54 100.

0% 122 12.3% 15 114.

3% 19 1700.

0% 210 46.

1% 48.

9% Total

Diabetes 1,264 -17.1% -15.7% 325 -3.0% 814 -23.0% 125 -6.3% 383 8.4% 1,647 -12.2% -11.3% Multaq 81 -3.6% -2.4% 11 -8.3% 71 -1.4% -1 -100.0% 2 0.0% 83 -3.6% -1.2% Praluent 41 90.5% 95.2% 11 233.3% 29 61.1% 1 - 1 - 42 95.2% 100.0% Total

Cardio-

vascular 122 15.4% 17.3% 22 40.0% 100 11.4% 0 0.0% 3 100.0% 125 16.2% 19.0% Diabetes

&

Cardio-

vascular 1,386 -15.0% -13.5% 347 -1.1% 914 -20.3% 125 -6.2% 386 8.6% 1,772 -10.7% -9.7% Plavix 385 -0.3% -1.8% 39 -9.3% 0 - 80 -26.2% 266 12.8% 385 -0.3% -1.8% Lovenox 402 -2.4% -2.9% 243 -7.3% 14 0.0% 22 -8.0% 123 9.7% 402 -2.4% -2.9% Renagel/

Renvela 248 16.8% 19.2% 19 -14.3% 209 20.0% 10 57.1% 10 0.0% 248 16.8% 19.2% Aprovel 190 9.1% 8.6% 29 -12.1% 3 50.0% 46 34.3% 112 6.7% 190 9.1% 8.6% Allegra 34 -12.8% -12.8% 4 0.0% 0 - 30 -13.9% 0 - 34 -12.8% -12.8% Myslee/

Ambien/

Stilnox 64 -19.2% -17.9% 10 -9.1% 13 -50.0% 28 -6.7% 13 0.0% 64 -19.2% -17.9% Synvisc/

Synvisc

One 116 4.6% 6.4% 9 0.0% 91 7.1% 4 -40.0% 12 9.1% 116 4.6% 6.4% Depakine 109 6.7% 4.8% 41 0.0% 0 - 2 33.3% 66 10.0% 109 6.7% 4.8% Tritace 62 -1.6% -1.6% 39 -2.6% 0 - 1 -50.0% 22 4.5% 62 -1.6% -1.6% Lasix 36 -16.3% -16.3% 19 0.0% 0 - 4 -60.0% 13 -7.1% 36 -16.3% -16.3% Targocid 35 -7.9% -7.9% 16 -15.8% 0 - 2 100.0% 17 -5.6% 35 -7.9% -7.9% Other

Rx

Drugs 878 -8.5% -8.0% 413 -5.4% 55 -31.3% 97 -10.1% 313 -6.6% 878 -8.5% -8.0% Total

Esta-

blished

Rx

Products 2,559 -2.3% -2.2% 881 -6.3% 385 1.1% 326 -10.6% 967 3.5% 2,559 -2.3% -2.2% Generics 442 -8.0% -6.8% 190 -7.3% 32 -28.9% 31 45.0% 189 -9.4% 442 -8.0% -6.8% Total

Emer-

ging

Markets

Specialty

Care 272 9.7% 9.7% 0 - 0 - 0 - 272 9.7% 0 Â Â Total

Emer-

ging

Markets

Diabetes

&

Cardio-

vascular 386 8.6% 7.5% 0 - 0 - 0 - 386 8.6% 0.0% Â Â General

Medicines

&

Emer-

ging

Markets 3,659 -1.2% -1.1% 1,071 -6.4% 417 -2.1% 357 -7.6% 1,814 3.9% 3,001 -3.2% -2.9% Allergy,

Cough

and

Cold 255 42.6% 44.9% 59 118.5% 88 13.3% 29 150.0% 79 24.2% 255 42.6% 44.9% Pain 297 36.4% 38.8% 113 20.2% 46 9.8% 31 650.0% 107 38.7% 297 36.4% 38.8% Digestive 239 84.9% 89.7% 76 66.7% 50 600.0% 16 - 97 24.3% 239 84.9% 89.7% Nutritional 170 54.2% 58.9% 30 30.4% 1 0.0% 66 65.0% 73 58.1% 170 54.2% 58.9% Consumer

Healthcare 1,163 42.5% 45.4% 308 44.6% 293 24.0% 161 133.3% 401 33.9% 1,163 42.5% 45.4% Â Â Total

Pharma-

ceuticals 7,647 3.2% 4.1% 2,215 3.2% 2,420 -2.9% 797 9.6% 2,215 8.2% 7,647 3.2% 4.1% Â Â Polio/

Pertussis/

Hib 469 37.2% 38.3% 83 140.0% 92 2.3% 39 2.6% 255 41.6% 469 37.2% 38.3% Adult

Booster

Vaccines 115 11.5% 10.6% 29 158.3% 76 -1.3% 5 -16.7% 5 -50.0% 115 11.5% 10.6% Meningitis/

Pneumonia 195 38.1% 40.3% 0 -100.0% 148 39.0% 20 280.0% 27 3.8% 195 38.1% 40.3% Influenza

Vaccines 98 0.0% 2.1% 0 - 0 - 9 -40.0% 89 7.4% 98 0.0% 2.1% Travel

and

other

Endemic

Vaccines 113 10.9% 11.9% 21 162.5% 42 -8.9% 14 25.0% 36 -2.8% 113 10.9% 11.9% Dengue 1 0.0% 0.0% 0 - 0 - 0 - 1 0.0% 1 0.0% 0.0% Vaccines 1,016 26.2% 27.5% 135 140.4% 378 12.7% 89 17.3% 414 22.2% 1,016 26.2% 27.5% Total

Company 8,663 5.5% 6.4% 2,350 6.8% 2,798 -1.0% 886 10.3% 2,629 10.2% 8,663 5.5% 6.4% Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

2017 first-half net sales by GBU, franchise, geographic region and product

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â H1

2017

(â‚¬ million) Total

GBUs %

CER %

re-

ported Eu-

rope %

CER United

States %

CER Rest

of the

World %

CER Emer-

ging

Mar-

kets %

CER Total

Fran-

chises %

CER %

re-

ported Aubagio 777 31.5% 34.4% 205 33.1% 544 30.7% 28 35.0% 19 25.0% 796 31.3% 34.0% Lemtrada 238 26.1% 26.6% 92 26.7% 130 23.5% 16 45.5% 11 25.0% 249 26.0% 27.0% Total

MS 1,015 30.2% 32.5% 297 31.0% 674 29.2% 44 38.7% 30 25.0% 1,045 30.0% 32.3% Cerezyme 253 -1.6% -0.8% 139 -1.4% 92 1.1% 22 -12.5% 116 -7.1% 369 -3.4% -3.1% Cerdelga 62 24.5% 26.5% 11 37.5% 48 20.5% 3 50.0% 0 - 62 24.5% 26.5% Myozyme 333 9.6% 10.3% 169 5.5% 135 15.9% 29 7.7% 60 23.9% 393 11.5% 12.9% Fabrazyme 324 10.4% 12.1% 81 6.5% 189 11.6% 54 12.5% 43 48.1% 367 13.6% 16.1% Aldurazyme 72 0.0% 1.4% 38 0.0% 22 0.0% 12 0.0% 37 37.0% 109 10.2% 11.2% Total

Rare

Disease 1,187 5.9% 7.1% 473 3.0% 547 9.5% 167 3.2% 277 10.6% 1,464 6.7% 8.2% Taxotere 21 -32.1% -25.0% 2 0.0% 1 -50.0% 18 -33.3% 70 10.9% 91 -2.2% -1.1% Jevtana 182 7.8% 9.0% 75 5.6% 81 4.0% 26 28.6% 15 27.3% 197 9.0% 10.7% Eloxatin 17 -25.0% -15.0% 2 0.0% 0 - 15 -27.8% 73 12.1% 90 3.5% 4.7% Thymo-

globulin 116 5.6% 8.4% 20 0.0% 85 7.9% 11 0.0% 32 18.5% 148 8.2% 10.4% Mozobil 77 11.8% 13.2% 22 4.8% 49 6.8% 6 133.3% 3 -25.0% 80 9.7% 11.1% Zaltrap 30 -6.3% -6.3% 26 8.3% 4 -42.9% 0 -100.0% 4 100.0% 34 0.0% 0.0% Total

Oncology 589 6.9% 9.1% 174 5.4% 329 11.6% 86 -5.6% 206 13.8% 795 8.6% 10.3% Dupixent 26 - - 0 - 26 - 0 - 0 - 26 - - Kevzara 1 - - 0 - 1 - 0 - 0 - 1 - - Total

Immunology 27 - - 0 - 27 - 0 - 0 - 27 - - Sanofi

Genzyme

(Specialty

Care) 2,818 14.9% 16.7% 944 10.9% 1,577 19.8% 297 4.3% 513 12.7% 3,331 14.5% 16.3% Â Lantus 1,908 -21.6% -19.9% 393 -14.4% 1,350 -24.6% 165 -11.2% 515 7.5% 2,423 -16.7% -15.3% Apidra 144 2.2% 4.3% 67 6.3% 56 -1.8% 21 0.0% 47 17.5% 191 5.6% 7.3% Amaryl 32 -11.1% -11.1% 11 -31.3% 1 0.0% 20 5.3% 142 2.8% 174 0.0% -3.9% Insuman 41 -6.8% -6.8% 40 -7.0% 1 0.0% 0 - 14 -31.8% 55 -15.2% -16.7% Soliqua 9 - - 0 - 9 - 0 - 0 - 9 - - Toujeo 367 47.7% 51.0% 100 117.

4% 237 25.0% 30 123.

1% 35 3000.

0% 402 59.8% 64.8% Total

Diabetes 2,554 -13.8% -12.0% 651 -3.0% 1,653 -19.1% 250 -0.8% 756 10.2% 3,310 -9.2% -7.8% Multaq 177 3.6% 6.0% 22 -4.3% 154 4.2% 1 100.0% 4 0.0% 181 3.5% 6.5% Praluent 74 118.2% 124.2% 19 216.7% 53 92.6% 2 - 2 - 76 124.2% 130.3% Total

Cardio-

vascular 251 22.5% 25.5% 41 41.4% 207 18.2% 3 200.0% 6 66.7% 257 23.2% 26.6% Diabetes

&

Cardio-

vascular 2,805 -11.4% -9.6% 692 -1.1% 1,860 -16.1% 253 0.0% 762 10.4% 3,567 -7.5% -6.0% Â Plavix 765 -1.0% -1.9% 78 -8.2% 0 -100.0% 159 -27.0% 528 11.8% 765 -1.0% -1.9% Lovenox 817 -0.1% -0.1% 500 -4.4% 29 -3.4% 45 -6.4% 243 11.9% 817 -0.1% -0.1% Renagel/

Renvela 494 9.0% 11.8% 37 -14.0% 416 11.0% 19 26.7% 22 10.0% 494 9.0% 11.8% Aprovel 383 11.0% 11.3% 60 -9.1% 6 0.0% 91 45.9% 226 7.6% 383 11.0% 11.3% Allegra 102 -13.2% -10.5% 6 20.0% 0 - 96 -14.7% 0 - 102 -13.2% -10.5% Myslee/

Ambien/

Stilnox 137 -10.8% -7.4% 20 -9.1% 28 -30.8% 57 -8.3% 32 11.1% 137 -10.8% -7.4% Synvisc/

Synvisc

One 206 2.0% 4.6% 17 0.0% 158 2.0% 8 14.3% 23 0.0% 206 2.0% 4.6% Depakine 221 8.3% 7.3% 81 1.2% 0 - 6 0.0% 134 13.6% 221 8.3% 7.3% Tritace 124 0.8% -0.8% 78 -2.5% 0 - 2 50.0% 44 4.5% 124 0.8% -0.8% Lasix 71 -7.8% -7.8% 37 -2.6% 0 - 6 -58.3% 28 7.4% 71 -7.8% -7.8% Targocid 72 -4.0% -4.0% 35 -10.3% 0 - 3 0.0% 34 3.0% 72 -4.0% -4.0% Other

Rx

Drugs 1,807 -5.1% -4.0% 839 -3.4% 113 -27.9% 196 -3.7% 659 -2.4% 1,807 -5.1% -4.0% Total

Estab-

lished

Rx

Products 5,199 -0.9% -0.2% 1,788 -4.2% 750 -1.9% 688 -8.4% 1,973 5.8% 5,199 -0.9% -0.2% Generics 910 -5.0% -2.5% 388 -5.3% 69 -28.7% 64 34.8% 389 -3.7% 910 -5.0% -2.5% Total

Emer-

ging

Markets

Specialty

Care 513 12.7% 14.0% Â Â Â Â Â Â 513 12.7% Â Â Â Total

Emer-

ging

Markets

Diabetes

&

Cardio-

vascular 762 10.4% 10.1% Â Â Â Â Â Â 762 10.4% Â Â Â General

Medicines

&

Emer-

ging

Markets 7,384 0.5% 1.4% 2,176 -4.4% 819 -4.9% 752 -5.8% 3,637 6.6% 6,109 -1.5% -0.5% Allergy,

Cough

and

Cold 669 52.1% 55.6% 166 163.5% 242 13.0% 91 166.7% 170 30.7% 669 52.1% 55.6% Pain 621 40.8% 44.8% 252 33.9% 90 13.0% 60 625.0% 219 32.9% 621 40.8% 44.8% Digestive 468 69.4% 74.6% 161 62.6% 94 550.0% 28 1300.0% 185 13.7% 468 69.4% 74.6% Nutritional 334 45.0% 51.8% 63 23.5% 2 0.0% 129 65.3% 140 41.3% 334 45.0% 51.8% Consumer

Health-

care 2,504 42.6% 46.9% 714 57.1% 641 21.1% 344 142.3% 805 27.2% 2,504 42.6% 46.9% Â Â Total

Pharma-

ceuticals 15,511 5.3% 6.9% 4,526 5.7% 4,897 -0.6% 1,646 11.3% 4,442 9.7% 15,511 5.3% 6.9% Â Â Polio/

Pertussis/

Hib 901 41.3% 43.7% 140 143.1% 219 43.9% 83 27.0% 459 26.3% 901 41.3% 43.7% Adult

Booster

Vaccines 194 4.3% 5.4% 46 84.6% 121 -7.1% 13 0.0% 14 -27.8% 194 4.3% 5.4% Meningitis/

Pneumonia 290 8.8% 11.1% 1 -66.7% 219 5.4% 22 162.5% 48 2.2% 290 8.8% 11.1% Influenza

Vaccines 136 14.7% 17.2% 0 -100.0% 3 0.0% 19 -5.0% 114 20.7% 136 14.7% 17.2% Travel

and

other

Endemic

Vaccines 219 17.4% 19.0% 43 175.0% 71 0.0% 28 21.7% 77 -1.3% 219 17.4% 19.0% Dengue 18 -5.0% -10.0% 0 - 0 - 0 - 18 -5.0% 18 -5.0% -10.0% Vaccines 1,800 24.5% 26.6% 235 126.7% 665 13.0% 170 26.2% 730 17.3% 1,800 24.5% 26.6% Total

Company 17,311 7.0% 8.7% 4,761 8.6% 5,562 0.9% 1,816 12.6% 5,172 10.7% 17,311 7.0% 8.7% Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Appendix 2: Business net income statement

Second Quarter

2017 Pharma-

ceuticals Vaccines Others Total

Group â‚¬ million Q2

2017 Q2

2016 Change Q2

2017 Q2

2016 Change Q2

2017 Q2

2016 Q2

2017 Q2

2016 Change Net

sales 7,647 7,346 4.1% 1,016 797 27.5% Â



Â Â 8,663 8,143 6.4% Other

revenues 73 68 7.4% 197 97 103.1% Â Â 270 165 63.6% Cost of

sales (2,168) (2,046) 6.0% (629) (477) 31.9% Â Â (2,797) (2,523) 10.9% As % of net sales (28.4%) (27.9%) Â (61.9%) (59.8%) Â Â Â (32.3%) (31.0%) Â Gross

profit 5,552 5,368 3.4% 584 417 40.0% Â Â 6,136 5,785 6.1% As %

of net sales 72.6% 73.1% Â 57.5% 52.3% Â Â Â 70.8% 71.0% Â Research and

development

expenses (1,203) (1,138) 5.7% (155) (141) 9.9% Â Â (1,358) (1,279) 6.2% As %

of net sales (15.7%) (15.5%) Â (15.3%) (17.7%) Â Â Â (15.7%) (15.7%) Â Selling and

general

expenses (2,338) (2,215) 5.6% (230) (182) 26.4% Â Â (2,568) (2,397) 7.1% As %

of net sales (30.6%) (30.2%) Â (22.6%) (22.8%) Â Â Â (29.6%) (29.4%) Â Other

current

operating income

/expenses 53 3 Â 5 (1) Â 10 (25) 68 (23) Â Share of profit/loss

of associates*

and

joint-ventures 52 28 Â (1) 2 Â Â Â 51 30 Â Net income

attributable

to non-

controlling interests (30) (23) Â - Â - Â Â Â (30) (23) Â Business

operating

income 2,086 2,023 3.1% 203 95 113.7% 10 (25) 2,299 2,093 9.8% As %

of net sales 27.3% 27.5% Â 20.0% 11.9% Â Â Â 26.5% 25.7% Â Â Financial

income and expenses (60) (74) Â Income

tax expense (543) (467) Â Tax

rate** 24.5% 23.2% Â Business net income excl.

Animal Health business 1,696 1,552 9.3% As %

of net sales 19.6% 19.1% Â Business Net Income of

Animal Health business - 128 Â Â Â Â Â Business

Net Income 1,696 1,680 1.0% Â Â Â Â Business earnings/

share (in euros) *** 1.35 1.31 3.1%

* Net of tax.

** Determined on the basis of Business income before tax, associates and non-controlling interests.

*** Based on an average number of shares outstanding of 1,258.2 million in the second quarter of 2017 and 1,286.8 million in the second quarter of 2016.

First Half

2017 Pharma-

ceuticals Vaccines Others Total

Group â‚¬ million H1

2017 H1

2016 Change H1

2017 H1

2016 Change H1

2017 H1

2016 H1

2017 H1

2016 Change Net

sales 15,511 14,504 6.9% 1,800 1,422 26.6% Â Â 17,311 15,926 8.7% Other

revenues 149 122 22.1% 370 188 96.8% Â Â 519 310 67.4% Cost of

sales (4,363) (4,143) 5.3% (1,131) (827) 36.8% Â Â (5,494) (4,970) 10.5% As %

of net sales (28.1%) (28.6%) Â (62.8%) (58.2%) Â Â Â (31.7%) (31.2%) Â Gross

profit 11,297 10,483 7.8% 1,039 783 32.7% Â Â 12,336 11,266 9.5% As %

of net sales 72.8% 72.3% Â 57.7% 55.1% Â Â Â 71.3% 70.7% Â Research and

development

expenses (2,373) (2,246) 5.7% (294) (268) 9.7% Â Â (2,667) (2,514) 6.1% As %

of net sales (15.3%) (15.5%) Â (16.3%) (18.8%) Â Â Â (15.4%) (15.8%) Â Selling and general

expenses (4,609) (4,261) 8.2% (437) (348) 25.6% Â Â (5,046) (4,609) 9.5% As %

of net sales (29.7%) (29.4%) Â (24.3%) (24.5%) Â Â Â (29.1%) (28.9%) Â Other

current

operating income/

expenses 122 110 Â 2 (1) Â (22) (39) 102 70 Â Share of profit/loss

of associates* and

joint-

ventures 82 44 Â (1) 9 Â Â Â 81 53 Â Net income

attributable

to non-

controlling

interests (65) (50) Â - Â - Â Â Â (65) (50) Â Business

operating

income 4,454 4,080 9.2% 309 175 76.6% (22) (39) 4,741 4,216 12.5% As %

of net

sales 28.7% 28.1% Â 17.2% 12.3% Â Â Â 27.4% 26.5% Â Â Financial income

and expenses (123) (191) Â Income tax expense (1,127) (922) Â Tax

rate** 24.5% 22.9% Â Business net income excl.

Animal Health

business 3,491 3,103 12.5% As % of

net sales 20.2% 19.5% Â Business Net Income of

Animal Health business - 299 Â Â Â Â Â Business

Net Income 3,491 3,402 2.6% Â Â Â Â Business earnings/

share (in euros) *** 2.77 2.64 4.9%

* Net of tax.

** Determined on the basis of Business income before tax, associates and non-controlling interests.

*** Based on an average number of shares outstanding of 1,260.3 million in the first semester of 2017 and 1,287.6 million in the first semester of 2016.

Appendix 3: Consolidated income statements

â‚¬ million Q2 2017 (1) Q2 2016 (1) H1 2017 (1) H1 2016 (1) Net sales 8,663 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8,143Â Â 17,311 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 15,926Â Â Other revenues 270 165 519 310 Cost of sales (2,885) (2,523) (5,670) (4,970) Gross profit 6,048 5,785 12,160 11,266 Research and development expenses (1,358) (1,279) (2,667) (2,514) Selling and general expenses (2,568) (2,397) (5,046) (4,609) Other operating income 113 48 173 265 Other operating expenses (45) (71) (71) (195) Amortization of intangible assets (487) (433) (990) (877) Impairment of intangible assets (12) (52) (12) (52) Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration (64) (38) (100) (67) Restructuring costs and similar items (245) (127) (364) (627) Other gains and losses and litigation (7) - (7) - Operating income 1,375 1,436 3,076 2,590 Financial expenses (107) (112) (218) (241) Financial income 47 38 95 50 Income before tax and associates and joint ventures 1,315 1,362 2,953 2,399 Income tax expense (274) (380) (610) (497) Share of profit/loss of associates and joint ventures 32 5 38 98 Net income excluding the exchanged/held-for-exchange Animal Health business 1,073 987 2,381 2,000 Net income from the exchanged/held-for-exchange Animal Health business (6) 186 4,421 286 Net income 1,067 1,173 6,802 2,286 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 30 15 64 41 Net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi 1,037 1,158 6,738 2,245 Average number of shares outstanding (million) 1,258.2 1,286.8 1,260.3 1,287.6 Earnings per share (in euros) excluding the exchanged/held-for-exchange Animal Health business 0.83 0.76 1.84 1.52 IFRS earnings per share (in euros) 0.82 0.90 5.35 1.74

(1) Animal Health results and gain on disposal are reported separately in accordance with IFRS 5 (Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations).

Appendix 4: Reconciliation of Net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi to Business net income

â‚¬ million Q2 2017 Q2 2016 Change Net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi 1,037 1,158 (10.4%) Amortization of intangible assets(1) 487 433 Â Impairment of intangible assets 12 52 Â Fair value remeasurement of contingent

consideration 64 38 Â Expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on inventories 88 - Â Restructuring costs and similar items 245 127 Â Other gains and losses, and litigation(2) 7 - Â Tax effect of items listed above: (380) (210) Â Â Â Â Â Amortization of intangible assets (163) (151) Â Â Â Â Â Impairment of intangible assets (4) (16) Â Â Â Â Â Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration (25) (4) Â Â Â Â Â Expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on

Â Â Â Â inventories (28) - Â Â Â Â Â Restructuring costs and similar items (83) (39) Â Â Â Â Â Other tax effects (77) - Â Other tax items 111 113 Â Share of items listed above attributable to non-controlling interests - (8) Â Restructuring costs of associates and joint-ventures, and expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on associates and joint-ventures 19 16 Â Animal Health items(3) 6 (58) Â Other Sanofi Pasteur MSD items(4) - 19 Â Business net income 1,696 1,680 1.0% IFRS earnings per share(5) (in euros) 0.82 0.90 Â

(1) Of which related to amortization expense generated by the remeasurement of intangible assets as part of business combinations:Â â‚¬453 million in the second quarter of 2017 and â‚¬399 million in the second quarter of 2016.

(2) In 2017, carve-out costs related to the EU Generics divestment process.

(3) In 2016, includes the following items: impact of the discontinuation of depreciation and impairment of Property, Plant & Equipment starting at IFRSÂ 5 application (Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations), impact of the amortization and impairment of intangible assets until IFRS 5 application, costs incurred as a result of the divestment as well as tax effect of these items.

(4) In 2016, includes the following items: impact of the discontinuation of the equity accounting of the Sanofi Pasteur MSD business net income since the announcement by Sanofi and Merck of their intent to end their joint vaccine operations in Europe.

(5) Based on an average number of shares outstanding of 1,258.2 million in the second quarter of 2017 and 1,286.8 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Â



â‚¬ million H1 2017 H1 2016 Change Net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi 6,738 2,245 200.1% Amortization of intangible assets(1) 990 877 Â Impairment of intangible assets 12 52 Â Fair value remeasurement of contingent

consideration 100 67 Â Expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on inventories 176 - Â Restructuring costs and similar items 364 627 Â Other gains and losses, and litigation(2) 7 - Â Tax effect of items listed above: (628) (548) Â Â Â Â Â Amortization of intangible assets (345) (307) Â Â Â Â Â Impairment of intangible assets (4) (16) Â Â Â Â Â Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration (31) (15) Â Â Â Â Â Expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on

Â Â Â inventories (56) - Â Â Â Â Â Restructuring costs and similar items (126) (210) Â Â Â Â Â Other tax effects (66) - Â Other tax items 111 113 Â Share of items listed above attributable to non-controlling interests (1) (9) Â Restructuring costs of associates and joint-ventures, and expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on associates and joint-ventures 43 (54) Â Animal Health items(3) (4,421) 13 Â Other Sanofi Pasteur MSD items (4) - 19 Â Business net income 3,491 3,402 2.6% IFRS earnings per share(5) (in euros) 5.35 1.74 Â

(1) Of which related to amortization expense generated by the remeasurement of intangible assets as part of business combinations:Â â‚¬919 million in the first semester of 2017 and â‚¬809 million in the first semester of 2016.

(2) In 2017, carve-out costs related to the EU Generics divestment process.

(3) In 2017, net gain resulting from the divestment of the Animal Health business. In 2016, includes the following items: impact of the discontinuation of depreciation and impairment of Property, Plant & Equipment starting at IFRSÂ 5 application (Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations), impact of the amortization and impairment of intangible assets until IFRS 5 application, costs incurred as a result of the divestment as well as tax effect of these items.

(4) In 2016, includes the following items: impact of the discontinuation of the equity accounting of the Sanofi Pasteur MSD business net income since the announcement by Sanofi and Merck of their intent to end their joint vaccine operations in Europe.

(5) Based on an average number of shares outstanding of 1,260.3 million in the first semester of 2017 and 1,287.6 million in the first semester of 2016.

Appendix 5: Change in net debt

â‚¬ million H1 2017 H1 2016 Business net income 3,491 3,402 Depreciation amortization and impairment of property, plant and equipment and software 604 600 Net gains and losses on disposals of non-current assets, net of tax (79) (27) Other non-cash items 156 (324) Operating cash flow before changes in working capital(1)/(2) 4,172 3,651 Changes in working capital (1) (1,185) (574) Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and software (688) (645) Free cash flow (1)/(2) 2,299 2,432 Acquisitions of intangibles, excluding software (285) (556) Acquisitions of investments, including assumed debt (274) (369) Restructuring costs and similar items paid (438) (347) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment, intangibles, and other non-current assets, net of tax 313 260 Issuance of Sanofi shares 99 17 Dividends paid to shareholders of Sanofi (3,710) (3,759) Acquisition of treasury shares (1,698) (1,403) Transactions with non-controlling interests including dividends (48) (9) Foreign exchange impact 290 12 Net cash flow from the swap between BI-CHC and Sanofi animal Health business 4,349 - Other items (154) (25) Change in net debt 743 (3,747)

(1) Excluding restructuring costs and similar items.

(2) Excluding Animal Health business for the 2016 comparative period.

Appendix 6: Simplified consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS

â‚¬ million 06/30/17 12/31/16 LIABILITIES

â‚¬ million 06/30/17 12/31/16 Â Â Â Equity attributable to equity-holders of Sanofi 57,631 57,554 Â Â Â Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 161 170 Â Â Â Total equity 57,792 57,724 Â Â Â Long-term debt 15,186 16,815 Property, plant and equipment 9,633 10,019 Non-current liabilities related to business combinations and to non-controlling interests 1,287 1,378 Intangible assets (including goodwill) 54,813 51,166 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 8,412 8,834 Non-current financial assets, investments in associates, and deferred tax assets



Â 10,325 10,379 Deferred tax liabilities 2,128 2,292 Non-current assets 74,771 71,564 Non-current liabilities 27,013 29,319 Â Â Â Accounts payable and other current liabilities 13,580 14,472 Inventories, accounts receivable and other current assets 16,194 16,414 Current liabilities related to business combinations andÂ to non-controlling interests 234 198 Cash and cash equivalents 10,877 10,273 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 3,241 1,764 Current assets 27,071 26,687 Current liabilities 17,055 16,434 Assets held for sale or exchange 28 6,421 Liabilities related to assets held for sale or exchange 10 1,195 Total ASSETS 101,870 104,672 Total LIABILITIES & EQUITY 101,870 104,672

Appendix 7: currency sensitivity

2017 Business EPS currency sensitivity

Currency Variation Business EPS Sensitivity U.S. Dollar -0.05 USD/EUR +EUR 0.13 Japanese Yen +5 JPY/EUR -EUR 0.02 Chinese Yuan +0.2 CNY/EUR -EUR 0.02 Brazilian Real +0.4 BRL/EUR -EUR 0.02 Russian Ruble +10 RUB/EUR -EUR 0.03

Currency exposure on Q2 2017 sales

Currency Q2 2017 US $ 33.3% Euro â‚¬ 24.7% Chinese Yuan 6.2% Japanese Yen 4.9% Brazilian Real 3.0% British Pound 2.1% Russian Ruble 1.7% Australian $ 1.7% Mexican Peso 1.5% Canadian $ 1.4% Others 19.5%

Currency average rates

Â Q2 2016 Q2 2017 Change â‚¬/$ 1.13 1.10 -2.6% â‚¬/Yen 121.98 122.15 +0.1% â‚¬/Yuan 7.38 7.54 +2.2% â‚¬/Real 3.96 3.54 -10.8% â‚¬/Ruble 74.35 62.87 -15.4%

Appendix 8: R&D Pipeline

NÂ : New Molecular Entity

RÂ : Registration Study

Immuno-inflammation

MS, Neuro, Ophthalmology

Oncology

Rare Disease

Diabetes Solutions

Cardiovascular & metabolism

Infectious Disease

Vaccines

Registration

Â



DupixentÂ®

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Atopic dermatitis, EU



Â



DengvaxiaÂ®(1)

Mild-to-severe

dengue fever vaccine



N

SAR342434

insulin lispro

Type 1+2 diabetes PR5i

DTP-HepB-Polio-Hib

Pediatric hexavalent vaccine, U.S.

(1) Approved in 18 countries to date

Phase 3

Â



dupilumab

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Asthma, Nasal polyposis



N

sotagliflozin

Oral SGLT-1&2 inhibitor

Type 1 & type 2 diabetes



Â N

isatuximab

Anti-CD38 naked mAb

Relapsed refractory multiple myeloma



Clostridium difficile

Toxoid vaccine N

SAR439684

PD-1 inhibitor

1st line NSCLC



VaxiGripÂ® QIV IM

Quadrivalent inactivated

influenza vaccine (6-35 months)



N

patisiran

siRNA inhibitor targeting TTR

Hereditary ATTR amyloidosis



Pediatric pentavalent vaccine

DTP-Polio-Hib

Japan N

GZ402666

neo GAA

Pompe disease



Men Quad TT

2nd generation meningococcal

ACYW conjugate vaccineÂ N

fitusiran

siRNA targeting Anti-Thrombin

Hemophilia



Â

Phase 2

Â



dupilumab

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Eosinophilic oesophagitis



N

efpeglenatide

Long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist

Type 2 diabetes



Rabies VRVg

Purified vero rabies vaccine



N

SAR156597

Â IL4/IL13 Bi-specific mAb

IPF, Systemic Scleroderma



N

SAR425899

GLP-1R/GCGR dual agonist

Type 2 diabetes



Tuberculosis

Recombinant subunit vaccine



N

GZ389988

Â TRKA antagonist

Osteoarthritis



R

SAR439684

PD-1 inhibitor

Advanced CSCC (Skin cancer)





FluzoneÂ® QIV HD

Quadrivalent inactivated

influenza vaccine - High dose N

SAR100842

LPA1 receptor antagonist

Systemic sclerosis





SAR439684

PD-1 inhibitor

Advanced BCC





Adacel+

Tdap booster Â



sarilumab

Anti-IL6R mAb

Uveitis



isatuximab

Anti-CD38 naked mAb

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Shan 6

DTP-HepB-Polio-Hib

Pediatric hexavalent vaccine N

SAR422459

ABCA4 gene therapy

Stargardt disease



N

SAR566658

Maytansin-loaded anti-CA6 mAb

Solid tumors





HIV

Viral vector prime & rgp120 boost vaccine N - R

olipudase alfa

rhASM Deficiency

Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency(1)



N

SAR439152

Myosin inhibitor

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy



Â



SP0232(2)

Respiratory syncytial virus mAb



Â N

venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

Gaucher related Parkinson's disease,

Gaucher disease type 3, Fabry disease N - R

Combination

ferroquine / OZ439

Antimalarial



Â



Â

(1) Also known as Niemann Pick type B

(2) Also known as MEDI8897

Phase 1

N

SAR440340

Anti-IL33 mAb

Asthma & COPD



Â N

SAR408701

Maytansin-loaded anti-CEACAM5 mAb

Solid tumors



N

SAR440181(1)

DCM1 Myosin activation

Cardiovascular indication N

SAR439794

TLR4 agonist

Peanut allergy



Â N

SAR428926

Maytansin-loaded anti-Lamp1 mAb

Cancer



Â N

SAR247799

S1P1 agonist

Cardiovascular indication N

GZ402668

GLD52 (anti-CD52 mAb)

Relapsing multiple sclerosis



Â N

SAR439459

TGFb inhibition mAb

Metastatic melanoma



Â N

SAR407899

rho kinase

Microvascular angina N

UshStatÂ®

Myosin 7A gene therapy

Usher syndrome 1B



Â N

SAR438335

GLP-1R/GIPR dual agonist

Type 2 diabetes



Â Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2

HSV-2 vaccine N

SAR228810

Anti-protofibrillar AB mAb

Alzheimer's disease



Â N

SAR341402

Rapid acting insulin

Diabetes Zika

Inactivated Zika vaccine (1) Also known as MYK491 Â Respiratory syncytial virus

Infants

Appendix 9: Expected R&D milestones

Products Expected milestones Timing DupixentÂ® Start of Phase 3 trial in Atopic dermatitis in 6-11 year-olds Q3 2017 Fluzone QIV HD Start of Phase 3 trial Q3 2017 VaxiGripÂ® QIV IM (6-35 months) EU regulatory submission Q3 2017 patisiran Phase 3 results in Hereditary ATTR amyloidosis Q3 2017 dupilumab Phase 3 results in Asthma in adult/adolescent patients Q4 2017 dupilumab U.S. regulatory submission in Asthma in adult/adolescent patients Q4 2017 DupixentÂ® Start of Phase 3 trial in Atopic dermatitis in 6 months to 5 year-olds Q4 2017 efpeglenatide Start of Phase 3 trial in type-2 Diabetes Q4 2017 sotagliflozin Start of Phase 3 trials in combination therapies in type-2 Diabetes H2 2017 isatuximab Start of additional Phase 3 trials in Multiple myeloma and additional indications H2 2017 SAR439684 (PD-1) Phase 2/3 to start in additional solid tumors H2 2017 PraluentÂ® ODYSSEY OUTCOMES top-line results Q1 2018 SAR439684 (PD-1) Phase 2 (registration) results in Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma Q1 2018 GZ402668 (anti-CD52 mAb) Start of Phase 3 in Relapsing multiple sclerosis Q1 2018 dupilumab Start of Phase 3 trial in Eosinophilic oesophagitis Q1 2018 dupilumab EU regulatory submission in Asthma in adult/adolescent patients Q1 2018

Appendix 10: Definitions of non-GAAP financial indicators

Company

"Company" corresponds to Sanofi and its subsidiaries

Company sales at constant exchange rates (CER)

When we refer to changes in our net sales "at constant exchange rates" (CER), this means that we exclude the effect of changes in exchange rates.

We eliminate the effect of exchange rates by recalculating net sales for the relevant period at the exchange rates used for the previous period.

Reconciliation of net sales to Company sales at constant exchange rates for the second quarter and first half of 2017

â‚¬ million Q2 2017 H1 2017 Â Net sales 8,663 17,311 Â Effect of exchange rates (76) (270) Â Company sales at constant exchange rates 8,587 17,041 Â

Business net income

Sanofi publishes a key non-GAAP indicator.

Business net income is defined as net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi excluding:

amortization of intangible assets,

impairment of intangible assets,

fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration related to business combinations or to disposals,

other impacts associated with acquisitions (including impacts of acquisitions on associates and joint ventures),

restructuring costs and similar items (1) ,

, other gains and losses (including gains and losses on disposals of non-current assets (1) ),

), costs or provisions associated with litigation (1) ,

, tax effects related to the items listed above as well as effects of major tax disputes,

tax (3%) on dividends paid to Sanofi shareholders,

Animal Health items out of business net income (2) ,

, Net income attributable to non-controlling interests related to the items listed above.

(1) Reported in the line items Restructuring costsand similar items and Gains and losses on disposals, and litigation, which are defined in Note B.20. to our consolidated financial statements.

(2) In 2016, impact of discontinuation of depreciation and impairment of Property, Plant and Equipment starting at IFRS 5 application (non-current assets held for sales and discontinued operations), amortization and impairment of intangible assets until IFRS 5 application and costs incurred as a result of the divestment as well as tax effect of these items; and in 2017 gain on the disposal of the Animal Health business, net of tax.

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/152918/R/2124233/810574.pdf)



