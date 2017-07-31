INGENICO: Ingenico extends Alipay acceptance to banks and acquirers in Europe

Press Release Paris,

July 31, 2017

Ingenico extends Alipay acceptance to banks and acquirers in Europe

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless payment, has signed an agreement with Alipay, the world's largest online and offline payment platform operated by Ant Financial Services Group, enabling Chinese tourists to pay with their favourite digital wallet in European stores.

Following their initial agreement in 2016 for online and in-store payments, Ingenico set up a turnkey solution for the in-store acceptance of Alipay wallets, China's largest mobile wallet with over 520 million active users, on its POS, offering the growing number of Chinese travellers the same user experience at the checkout as they are used to at home. Running on either Telium 2 or Telium Tetra terminals, the solution was designed to enable banks and acquirers to deploy this payment method easily across their network. It allows for automatic boarding and activation of merchants and provides transaction reconciliation as well as access to advanced customer data on a web portal.

The solution is based on the recognition of the Alipay QR-code displayed on the customer's smartphone by the POS (transaction scan) or the reverse (merchant scan). This code includes information for the secure management of the transaction by the Ingenico terminal: it identifies the wallet and is specific to each transaction. The integration of Alipay payment method is fully compatible with all payment applications already installed on the POS, whatever the country, language or currency.

This achievement illustrates the universality of Ingenico POS as acceptance points for electronic payment transactions in-store, whether based on traditional credit and debit cards or on alternative payment methods such as Alipay. It also demonstrates that Ingenico is more committed than ever to developing new acceptance projects with Alipay, for the benefit of all European acquirers.

'With millions of Chinese tourists expected to visit Europe in the coming years, European merchants are eager to provide them with the best services and user experience, including Alipay acceptance.' said Luciano Cavazzana, SVP EMEA - Banks & Acquirers Business Unit, Ingenico Group. 'Ingenico is delighted to be the first provider of a turnkey solution for Alipay acceptance, easy to implement for banks and acquirers. This solution enables them to improve their offer to merchants, constantly trying to expand their payment method portfolio. This also confirms our design capabilities and the versatility of our terminals, for the benefit of all players in the payment ecosystem.'

'Ingenico's new solution adds an easy go-to-solution for any acquirers who are Ingenico's clients to start accepting Alipay,' said Rita Liu, Head of Alipay EMEA, 'Europe is always the ideal destination for high-income Chinese tourists. We are expecting more acquirers and merchants to join Ant Financial's ecosystem to bring better cashless experience to Chinese customers.'

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

