TOKYO, July 31, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT Data Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) have concluded a share transfer agreement and shareholders agreement based on their basic agreement, announced on March 30, relating to establishment of a new company to be derived from MHI Information Systems Co., Ltd. (MHIIS), a wholly owned MHI subsidiary.As a result of the two newly concluded agreements, all business operations currently carried out by MHIIS will be transferred to the preparatory company earlier established by MHI, after which 51% of the new entity's shares will be acquired by NTT Data. The new company will launch on October 1 under the corporate name "NTT Data MHI Systems Corporation."NTT Data's Masanori Shiina (former Representative Director and Senior Executive Vice President of NTT Data) will take office as the new company's president. Through application of the NTT Data Group's technological and organizational strengths, coupled with its abundant track record in network services and system integration operations, NTT Data MHI Systems will enhance the MHI Group's IT service capabilities-including IT infrastructure building, operation and maintenance, and business application development-and bring added speed and efficiency to reinforcement of its global response capabilities.Outline of the New Companyhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MHINewCompany73117.jpgAbout Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.