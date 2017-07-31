Nematicides Market - Canada Industry Forecasts (2017-2022) - Key Players are Syngenta, Bayer CropScience, BASF, DuPont, Monsanto, Valent BioSciences & FMC Corporation

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Nematicides Market - Canada Industry Trends, Sector Analysis and Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Nematodes are plant parasites that can infest all parts of the plant, leading to severe crop damages. With increasing population and the growing need for enhanced crop production, for food security, the demand for nematicides is increasing, worldwide. The crop loss estimate, owing to the single species infestation of pathogenic nematodes and the cost involved in nematode control using chemicals, averages up to 10% of the crop value but can range up to 100%, depending on the extent of damage and infestation. This is driving the Canada nematicides market, which was USD 81.64 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 104.15 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 4.14 %.

The major factors driving the Canadian nematicides market are the high agricultural production in the region, increasing demand for bio-based nematicides and continuous development of new nematicides to widen its application areas and an increase in the ease of use. While the market for nematicides is growing gradually, factors, such as the growing demand for food safety & quality and low per capita use of pesticides in Canada are limiting the market growth. Growing awareness and demand for organic food products are the opportunities for future growth of the nematicides market in Canada.

Canada has relatively fewer nematodes of major economic importance in the field and greenhouse vegetable crops, due to unfavorable climatic conditions. Despite many product cancellations and restrictions on the use and lower rates of biodegradation, nematicides are still used in Canada.

Major Companies in the Sector Include:

Syngenta

Bayer CropScience Ltd.

BASF

DuPont

Monsanto

Valent BioSciences

FMC Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Approach & Methodology



3. Key Findings of the Study



4. Market Overview



5. Market Segmentation



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Key Company Profiles



