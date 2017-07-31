Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Grand City Properties S.A. / Miscellaneous - Low Priority Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the Offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such notes for purchase for cash 31-Jul-2017 / 12:59 CET/CEST ANNOUNCES THE PRICING AND THE RESULT OF THE OFFER TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING EUR500,000,000 2.00 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 2021 TO TENDER SUCH NOTES FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH.* *Luxembourg, July 31, 2017* - Grand City Properties S.A. (the '*Company*') announces today the result of the offer to the holders of its EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 (the '*Notes*') to tender any and all such Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the '*Offer*'). The Offer was announced on 24 July 2017 and was made subject to the terms and conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 24 July 2017 (the '*Tender Offer Memorandum*') prepared by the Company. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum. The Company has decided to accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer in full. Notes in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 320,600,000 were validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Offer. The Company decided to accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer in full on the terms set out in the following table: *Description *ISIN/Common *Interpolated *Purchase *Purchase of the * Mid-Swap * Yield *Purchase Notes* *Code* Rate* *Spread* (annual)* Price** EUR XS1130507053 0.161 per 20 bps 0.361 per 106.888 500,000,000 / 113050705 cent cent. per cent. 2.00 per of the cent. Notes principal due 2021 amount * Excluding any accrued interest. The settlement of the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer is expected to take place on 3 August 2017. Following the settlement of the Offer, Notes in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 179,400,000 will remain outstanding. The Company might further purchase Notes in the open market or otherwise. If purchases (and corresponding cancellations) and/or redemptions have been effected in respect of 80 per cent or more in principal amount of the Notes, the Company will consider to exercise its option under the terms and conditions of the Notes to redeem any outstanding Notes at their principal amount together with accrued but unpaid interest, if any. Dealer Managers: Citigroup Global Markets Limited and J.P. Morgan Securities plc Tender Agent: Lucid Issuer Services Limited *About the Company* Grand City Properties is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas in Germany. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties through targeted modernization and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com Grand City Properties (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (_société anonyme_) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 24, Avenue Victor Hugo, L 1750 Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (_Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg_) under number B 165 560. The shares of Grand City Properties are listed on the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Contact: * Grand City Properties S.A. 24, Avenue Victor Hugo L-1750 Luxemburg T: +352 28 77 87 86 E: info@grandcity.lu www.grandcityproperties.com *Press Contact: * Katrin Petersen Grand City Properties S.A. T: +49 (30) 374-381 5218 E: katrin.petersen@grandcity.lu *Disclaimer:* THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. 