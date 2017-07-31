Helsinki, Finland, 2017-07-31 13:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suominen Corporation Investor News 31 July 2017 at 2:30 pm (EEST)



Invitation to Suominen's Q2 analyst and press conference and teleconference on 9 August 2017



Suominen Corporation will publish its half-year report for January-June 2017 on Wednesday, 9 August 2017 approximately at 1:00 pm EEST.



Nina Kopola, President & CEO, and Tapio Engström, CFO, will present the Q2 financial result in Finnish at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Wednesday, 26 April at 2:00 pm (EEST). The conference will take place at Suominen's Helsinki office, address Itämerentori 2. The presentation material will be available after the analyst and press conference at www.suominen.fi



Kindly enroll to Eeva Oinonen at eeva.oinonen@suominencorp.com or by phone at +358 10 214 3551.



A teleconference and a webcast on the Q2 financial result will be held on 9 August at 4:00 pm (EEST). The conference can be attended by phone at +44 20 3059 8125. Please use the password "Suominen". The conference can be accessed also at www.suominen.fi/webcast.



The conference call will be held in English. A replay of the conference can be accessed at www.suominen.fi/webcast or by phone at 1 844 2308 058 (United States), 0121 260 4861 (United Kingdom) or +44 121 260 4861 (all other locations), using access code 6670150#.



Suominen in brief



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs nearly 650 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 416.9 million and comparable operating profit to EUR 25.6 million. The Suominen share (SUY1V) is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (Mid Cap). Read more at www.suominen.fi.



