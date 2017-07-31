South East Asia (SEA) Adhesives Market Report 2017: Key Players are Henkel AG, 3M, HB Fuller, Arkema Group, ITW & Sika

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Most of the raw materials for adhesives and sealants are petroleum-derived, whose price vary directly with the price of oil & gas and, currently, the low crude oil prices are driving the market. Primary factors driving the South East Asia market are the accelerating demand from the automotive industry, increasing demand from the packaging industry, and shifting focus towards composites.

The construction sector in Indonesia has been a signification contributor towards the country's GDP. It grew from IDR 125.3 trillion in 2003 to IDR 907.3 trillion in 2013 and accounts for about 10% of the GDP, currently. This growth is expected to continue due to the demand for housing and the plans of the public sector. This is a positive sign signaling towards the increase in demand for adhesives. Also, the Malaysian construction industry outlook is quite impressive, though the global economic climate is volatile. The Malaysian economy is postulated to remain on steady growth, with an expansion of around 6 % towards 2020 and beyond.



However, this market faces certain drawbacks, such as stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions, and economic slowdown in some countries of South East Asia. These factors may act as a roadblock to the growth of the market. The Thai economy faces challenges with consumer confidence remaining fragile and the economy under pressure from the rising oil prices, an over-valued Baht, a slow-down in demand from the key markets, a rising inflation rate, and declining work place competitiveness. Moreover, due to the political uncertainty present in Thailand for the past few years, the government's expenditure has slowed down on various construction activities.



