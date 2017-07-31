sprite-preloader
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

Africa Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market (2017-2022): Key Players are DSM Nutritional Products, Algaecytes, Bioprocess Algae, Terravia & Qualitas Health

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Africa Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Africa is an emerging market for the algal-based omega-3 ingredient with the recent consumer awareness regarding its health benefits. The Africa algae omega-3 ingredient market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.9%, during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

The omega-3 ingredient market is at a nascent stage in Africa; however, the growing middle-class population and slow economy drive the market. Consumer spending on health and wellness products is increasing owing to the growing awareness of nutraceutical products. Algae omega-3 ingredient is a sustainable source for production and even supports the vegan label, which is further triggering the market demand. The high-cost of production and costly downstream processing are the major factor affecting the market growth. Lack of proper regulatory structure for dietary supplements and fortified food products provides opportunities for the market.

South Africa dominates the market due to the rising health awareness and economy of the country. The increasing birth rate in the region has accelerated the market for the algal omega-3 ingredient, as it is considered as premium DHA/EPA to fortify infant formula products.

Major Players:

  • DSM Nutritional Products
  • Algaecytes
  • Bioprocess algae, LLC
  • Terravia (Solazyme)
  • Qualitas Health

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Market Segmentation

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4jmgs6/africa_algae

