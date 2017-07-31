Intel Looks Like a Value Trap But There Are Positive DevelopmentsIntel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is beginning to produce evidence that its focus on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) segment is paying dividends and reducing its dependence on the slowing PC segment.After witnessing the growth of other chip companies in high demand areas, Intel, armed with its $18.0 billion in cash, has aggressively turned its sights on driving growth.Yet the transformation process, while showing encouraging signs, will take time to execute and convince the stock market that Intel is no longer the same company.Intel reported beating expectations in its second-quarter.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...