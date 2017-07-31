ALPHARETTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Bright Light Systems (BLS), a Georgia-based manufacturer of energy-efficient LED luminaires and adaptive lighting controls, has been selected by Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) to provide high-mast LED lighting along with the Bright Light Management System (BLMS) software for the Ocean Terminal facility. Ocean Terminal is the Port of Savannah's dedicated breakbulk and Roll-on / Roll-off facility that covers over 200 acres and provides more than 1.4 million square feet of covered, versatile storage for its customers.

"This new computer-controlled LED system is a great solution, providing superior lighting while reducing our costs and shrinking GPA's environmental footprint," said Griff Lynch, Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority. "This investment is part of the Authority's commitment to responsible, sustainable growth."

BLS will supply approximately 400 NOVA series LED lights with intelligent sensors and controls to retrofit the existing high-pressure sodium fixtures. Once completed, the new energy-efficient LED lights will reduce energy and maintenance costs by more than 70% while illuminating an area of almost 9,000,000 square feet. "We are deeply honored that GPA has chosen our world class lighting system to illuminate Ocean Terminal," said Brad Lurie, President and CEO of Bright Light Systems. "Our innovative LED lights with integrated controls will greatly enhance the safety and security for port personnel while substantially reducing the port's operating costs through sustainable energy savings." Ocean Terminal will utilize the Bright Light Management System software, a data analytics and lighting management platform that provides energy consumption data and reporting with detailed asset management information. "We are excited to have Ocean Terminal join the extensive list of leading terminal facilities utilizing Bright Light Systems' intelligent lighting solution. The benefits of integrating LED lighting and controls with our BLMS software will enable the port to optimize lighting around their operations," said John Chalmers, Vice President of Marketing for Bright Light Systems. "Our clean, intuitive web-based interface simplifies lighting control for terminal operators helping to maximize operational productivity and energy savings."

About Bright Light Systems

Bright Light Systems (BLS) integrates advanced lighting technology with wireless capabilities and an energy management platform to provide up to 80% energy savings to customers in the high mast lighting market. Our Bright Light Management System is a cloud-based asset management, monitoring, and reporting interface that provides unprecedented control for enterprise lighting operations enhancing productivity, safety, and security.

Editor Contact:

John Chalmers

Vice President, Marketing

Email Contact

404-490-4161



