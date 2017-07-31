Hanergy Thin Film Power (HTF) has announced the release of Hantile, a new CIGS thin-film solar product that can be integrated with roofing materials.The troubled Chinese PV group's Hantile triple arch solar tiles will retail for 1390 yuan ($206.50) per square meter in China. The tiles - made with laminated packaging technology - are backed by a lifetime warranty, in addition to a lifetime charged maintenance guarantee. Eventually, Hantile will be released in flat, curved and upturned variants. At the recent Hantile launch in Beijing, an installation team built a 5 kW rooftop PV array - spanning 50 square meters in total - with the tiles on a stage as Li Hejun, chairman of Hanergy, introduced the new product line to the media.All Hantile systems will include an inverter data collector, supported by the company's centralized data analysis platform. Significant output discrepancies will trigger automated orders for on-site repairs throughout China, according to an online statement. The company produces Hantiles by encapsulating thin, flexible thin-film solar cells into ultra-clear float glass. It claims the PV cells in Hantile offer a conversion efficiency rate of 16.5% at the production level, with a target of 17.5% by the end of 2017.HTF claims ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...