Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Named One of the 10 Most Valuable SAP(R) Solution Providers of 2017 by Insights Success Magazine

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated, cloud-based Record to Report (R2R) software solutions for the office of finance, today announced that it has been named one of the 10 Most Valuable SAP® Solution Providers of 2017 by Insights Success Magazine. In addition to being named in this prestigious list, Trintech is also featured on the cover of the publication as the headline story.

"It is an honor to have been recognized as one of the 10 Most Valuable SAP® Solution Providers of 2017 by Insights Success Magazine," says Teresa Mackintosh, CEO at Trintech. "As a leader in the financial transformation space, we know and understand the challenges and risks organizations face in regards to manually managing financial close tasks that sit outside the ERP. This is why we have a continued commitment to providing financial solutions that integrate seamlessly with ERP systems, specifically SAP®, to help reduce the risk and ensure the integrity of the period end numbers."

Trintech's Record to Report platform, Cadency®, delivers the world's only end-to-end R2R solution, addressing the entire financial close process, from the time a transaction occurs all the way through financial reporting and disclosure. Cadency complements the functionality in the SAP ERP Financials and SAP S/4HANA Finance solutions, bringing elevated visibility and control to hundreds of finance and accounting departments around the world. To provide SAP® users with a seamless integration with their existing ERP data, Trintech has developed its own dedicated ERP Connector for use with SAP®. This connector is highly configurable to meet your organization's unique needs and significantly reduces the cost, time and risk associated with data integration, including General Ledger, Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable balances and transactions as well as FX Rates, Journal Entry management, and more.

"Whether you have a single instance or multiple instances, a single vendor or multiple vendors, on premise or in the cloud, we have a commitment to be agnostic in support of ERP technologies to better meet the unique needs of our customers around the world," concludes Mackintosh.

About Trintech

Trintech, Inc. pioneered the development of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software to optimize the Record to Report process. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany workflow and transactions, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency®, Trintech Disclosure Management®, ReconNET™ and T-Recs®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 1,700 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on our cloud-based software to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve governance and transparency across global financial organizations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

kelli.shoevlin@trintech.com

972.739.1680

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.