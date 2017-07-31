MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: EAC)(CSE: EAC.CN)(CNSX: EAC) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian Clean-Tech company, developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art microbial technology-based products for sustainable agriculture and mining, is pleased to report that it's organic and patent-pending soil inoculant Soil Activator® has gained final registration for sale in Cote D'Ivoire.

Cote D'Ivoire is highly dependent on the agricultural sector which represented 21.2% of the country's total GDP in 2015,(1) and employed two thirds of the active labor.(2) With 7.4 million hectares under cacao cultivation and output representing 30% of world production, Cote D'Ivoire represents an important new market. "As the world's largest producer and exporter of cacao, and a major producer of coffee and oil palm, Cote D'Ivoire's agriculture is positioned to benefit greatly from the use of Soil Activator®, which has a proven track record of increasing production and economic returns in these crops," Earth Alive's Chief Agronomist, Simon Neufeld, stated.

As part of the rigorous evaluation process, agronomic efficacy of Soil Activator® had to be demonstrated in official field studies performed independently in Cote D'Ivoire. Upon observation of satisfactory results in local crops, registration was granted by the national regulatory agency. "Cote D'Ivoire has become a natural agriculture leader in the region and is at the forefront of phytosanitary regulation standards. We are therefore very pleased that registration of our product has been granted after demonstrating once again its technical benefits," said Miguel Monroy, Director of Business Affairs at Earth Alive.

The product was also tested in Cote D'Ivoire through Earth Alive's Mocha Initiative, a collaborative platform launched in November 2016 meant to facilitate communication between the company and end-users by offering research trials on site. The effort to improve sustainable production methods of coffee and cacao and anticipate the effects of climate change on these cultures, enabled Earth Alive to build relationships with three participants, and a local partner for the distribution of the product. Sir. Nzore, participant of Earth Alive's Mocha Initiative stated "Since using Earth Alive's Soil Activator®, I've noticed the harvest coming sooner. My cacao trees have been harvested three times, which is amazing."

At a State House meeting at the beginning of July, President Ouattara of Cote D'Ivoire reiterated his pledge to improve the agricultural sector as a key element in the country's economic development.(3) As part of a commitment to develop this new market in a collaborative spirit, Earth Alive's local partners will attend the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) co-hosted by the Government of Cote D'Ivoire, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), and the African Development Bank in the country's capital Abidjan on September 4-8.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies:

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The company is focused on environmental sustainability in the agriculture industry, and dust control for the mining industry.

For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" occur. Although Earth Alive believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(1) World Bank national accounts data. Online:

http://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NV.AGR.TOTL.ZS?locations=CI

(2) CIA World Factbook. Online:

https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/geos/iv.html

(3) Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) News. Online:

https://agra.org/news/president-ouattara-committed-to-transforming-cote-divoires-agriculture-to-drive-inclusive-economic-growth/

Contacts:

For media information and interview requests

Mr. Michael Warren

(e) mwarren@earthalivect.com

(p) 514-941-7350



For investor relations

Mr. Frederick Chabot

(e) frederick@contactfinancial.com

(p) 438-863-7071



