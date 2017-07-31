Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Report 2017: Key Players are ADT LLC, Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, BIO-key, Bosch Security Systems & Crossmatch Technologies

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) in US$ by the following Types: Card-Based EACS, Biometrics-Based EACS, Audio and Video-Based EACS, and Keypad-Based EACS. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 246 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADT LLC
- Allegion plc
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- BIO-key, International, Inc.
- Bosch Security Systems
- Crossmatch Technologies, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- EACS: Protecting Assets, People, and Property through Authorized & Restricted Access
- Game Changing Trends and Technologies in Nex-Gen Access Control Systems
- Wireless Technology
- Cybersecurity
- Biometrics
- Near Field Communications
- Drone Technology
- Advancement of IP
- Convergence
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- The Cloud
- Compliance
- Wireless Locks
- Secure, Connected Identities
- Smartphones Proliferation
- Modularization of Systems
- User Privacy
- Advanced Authentication Options
- Policy and Deployment
- Industry Collaborations & Cross Industry Partnerships
- Other Prominent Factors
- EACS: Largest Segment of the Overall Electronic Security Systems Market
- Important Factors Driving Widespread Adoption of EACS over the Years
- Consumer Perception of Crime
- Regulatory Mandates
- New Building Constructions/Renovations
- Product Innovations & Introductions
- Biometrics Dominate the Global Electronic Access Control Systems Market
- Benefits
- Market Drivers in a Nutshell
- Market Inhibitors
- Growing Need to Establish a National Identity Framework in Countries across the World: Foundation for Market Growth
- Secure Document Implementations across the World by 2021
- Economic Empowerment through National Identity
- Mobile Identity (mID)
- Digital Driver's License on the Mobile Phone
- National Identity Schemes
- Global Market Outlook
- Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
2. Competition
- Electronic Access Control Systems Market: Highly Competitive
- Major Smart Card Companies Summarized
- Major Players in Card-Based Access Systems Summarized
- Notable Access Control Systems
- Protection 1
- Tyco
- Brivo
- ADT
- IDenticard
- Stanley
- Kisi
- Honeywell
- Vanderbilt
- ISONAS
- Rising Competition and Maturing Demand Scenario: Major Deterrents for Card-Based EACS Players
- Players from Developed Markets Face Growing Competition from Low-Cost Asian Manufacturers
- Rising Competition Lead to Falling Equipment Prices
- Asian Manufacturers Steadily Penetrate the Global Fingerprint Biometrics Market
- Widespread Consumer Awareness: The Crucible for Success
- M&A Activity Rife in the EACS Market
- Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Global EACS Marketplace: 2013-2017
3. Market Trends & Drivers
- Strong Smartphone Proliferation and the Resulting Need for Anytime, Anywhere Access Drive Market Adoption
- Smartphones Revolutionize Access Control Technology
- Global Smartphones Penetration: Important Opportunity Indicators
- Rising Application in Government and Financial Sectors Drive Demand for Card-based Access Systems
- Superior Attributes over Conventional Technologies Drive Robust Demand for Smart Cards
- Important Considerations while Selecting Smart Intelligent Cards for Access Control
- Cost
- Security
- Compatibility
- Key Management
- Other Technical Considerations
- Contact Cards Give Way to Contactless Card Based Access Control Technologies
- Biometrics: The Dominant Access Control Technology Continue to Witness Strong Growth in Demand
- Frictionless Face and Iris Recognition Technologies to Take Over Fingerprint Biometrics
- Frictionless Access Control vis-Ã -vis Multi-Modal Biometrics
- Law Enforcement Agencies to Invest Significantly in Biometrics Implementations
- Expanding e-Governance Projects Drive Opportunities
- Prisons & Detention Centers Bank on Biometrics Technology
- Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption
- Smart Homes to Drive Demand for Biometric Solutions
- Growing Need for Affordable & Efficient Access Control Solutions Boost Adoption of Cloud Based AcaaS
- Access Control as a Service (ACaaS): A Plug and Play Environment for Access Control Deployments
- Cloud Services to Drive Mobility for Audio & Video Authentication
- Rising Need for Identification and Authentication Solutions Drive Demand in the Commercial & Enterprise Sector
- Global Commercial Sector Biometrics Market by Application Area (2007-2015): Analysis of Demand for Enterprise Security, Information Transactions and Financial Transactions
- Globalization & Workforce Decentralization Boost EACS Demand
- Stringent Data Protection Laws Benefit Prospects in the Enterprise Sector
- Biometrics Identify Potential Opportunities in the Retail Segment
- E-Commerce/M-Commerce: Opportunities Galore
- Small and Mid-Sized Businesses: A Lucrative Market Segment
- Banking and Financial Services Sector: Most Promising End-use Market for EACS
- Biometric Payment Cards Provide Additional Security
- Expanding Social Network Footprint Opens Opportunities
- EACS: A Mandatory Requirement for the Industrial Sector
- Hand Geometry Biometrics for Harsh Working Environments
- Behavioral EACS Technologies Gain Prominence
- Rising Penetration of EACS Solutions in Airport Security Promote Market Expansion
- Immigration Control & Travel Document Verification
- EACS Deployments Gain Traction in the Hospitality Sector
- Card-based EACS: A Widely Acknowledged Access Technology in Hospitality Facilities
- Different Types of Access Cards for Hospitality Sector: A Snapshot
- Hospitality Sector Offers Significant Growth Opportunities for Biometrics-based EACS
- Increasing Deployments of EACS in the Education Sector Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Smart Card EACS Gaining Traction in Educational Facilities
- Healthcare Establishments Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential for EACS
- Contactless Access
- Smart Cards and Readers
- Recovery in Construction Activity Bodes Well for the Market
4. EACS Innovations & Advancements
- IP-Based Access Control Solutions
- Wireless Access Control Solutions
- Innovative Wire-Free Access Control Solutions
- Aperio®
- CLIQ
- SMARTair
- Intelligent Buildings and Intelligent Smart Security Systems
- Intelligent Smart Applications
- Select Innovative Access Control Solutions and Components
- Symmetry V8.1 Access Control Software
- Pure IP RC-04 from ISONAS
- New Advanced Access Control Solutions from Yale
- JustIN Mobile
- IOM Access Control Tablet
- Cellular Select Gate Series
- HID Mobile Access
- Trilogy T2 DL2700LD Keyless, Wireless Lock
- Keys as a Service
- PoE Locks
- Detex Lockdown Solution for Educational Facilities
- Keyscan Aurora Access Control Management Software
- Net2 PaxLock Wireless Access Control Unit
- Open Options SSPD2 Intelligent Controller
- i2 Box Mini Access Control Management Appliance
- Video Intercom with multiCLASS SE Card Readers
- FlashLock for Mobile Access
- USB Audit Lock 3006/3007
- K200 Cabinet Locks
- Universal Grade 1 Strikes
- XS4 One
- XS4 Mini Escutcheon
- DKS 9024 Slide Gate Operator
- nex-Touch Keypad Lock
- Integrated Access Control Solutions
- Innovative Access Control Solutions for the Healthcare Industry
- KeyWatcher Touch Solution
- NDE Wireless Locks
- Electric-Release Control Trim Solutions
- Keyscan Aurora Access Control Management Software
- Dortronics 1107xEDR Locks
- AT-5200 Tailgate-Detection System
- Multi-Technology Solutions
- Network Interface Card (NIC) for Wi-Fi Based Wireless LAN
- EFT-POS Terminals & Contactless Readers
- Advanced Smart Card Readers
- Fingerprint Recognition Systems with Multiple Fingerprint Readers
- Contactless Fingerprint Systems
- High Mega Pixel HD Resolution Cameras for Face Recognition
- 3D Technology in Face Recognition Biometrics
- Key Comparisons: 2D VS 3D Face Recognition
- Skin Texture Analysis in Facial Recognition Biometrics
- Advancements in Hand Geometry Biometrics
- 3D Fingerprint Scanners
- Advancements in Iris Biometrics
5. Issues & Challenges
- High Implementation Costs of Card-Based EACS
- Privacy Issues with Biometrics
- Lack of Awareness
- Lack of Interoperability: A Technical Challenge
- Inhibiting Costs of Biometrics
- Hygiene Issues Take Centre Stage in Fingerprint EACS
- Public Apprehensions Mar Wider Adoption of Fingerprint Identification
- Issues with Fingerprint Capturing
- Fingerprint Capturing Issues in a Nutshell
- Forgery of Fingerprints: A Major Issue
- Scalability Issues with Iris Biometrics
- Legal Issues with Iris Biometrics
- Creating Awareness on Safety of Iris Technology: Need of the Hour
- Psychological Factors: A Key Barrier to Adoption of Facial and Voice Recognition
6. Electronic Access Control Systems: An Overview
7. Product Launches
- Bosch Extends Flexibility and Security of LECTUS
- Safran Identity & Security Launches MorphoAccess® SIGMA Extreme
- Crossmatch Launches Nomad Biometric Fingerprint Modules and Readers
- NEC Introduces NeoFace Express Facial Recognition Solution
- Identiv Introduces Physical Access Cards with MIFARE DESFire EV2
- Chatsworth Unveils High-tech Cabinet Lock
- Identiv Introduces RFID Access Cards
- Identiv Unveils Cisco-Integrated ICPAM 3.0
- Suprema to Launch FaceStation 2
- Honeywell Introduces New Addition to Lyric
- SecuGen Launches Hamster Pro Duo SC/PIV
- NAPCO Unveils Bluetooth LE Enabled Door Locks
- SecuGen Introduces Hamster Pro Fingerprint Reader
- SecuGen Launches Unity BDP
8. Recent Industry Activity
- Northrop Grumman Select Livescan Solution of Crossmatch
- 3M Sells Identity Management Business to Gemalto
- Genetec Partners with STid
- Crossmatch Secures IARPA Contract
- FST Biometrics Partners with Genetec
- NEC Canada Enters into Agreement with Featurecom, Inc.
- dormakaba Acquires Mechanical Security Business of Stanley Black & Decker
- Symantec Acquires LifeLock, Inc.
- Allegion and BadgePass Enters into Partnership
- Leading Company Selects BIO-Key's Enterprise Biometric Authentication Platform
- Sielox Partners with Milsk Company
- BIO-key Collaborates with Shinden Hightex Corporation
- dormakaba Purchases Mesker Openings Group
- Vanderbilt Acquires Access Control Technology Ltd.
- Johnson Controls Merges with Tyco
- Melrose Industries Acquires Nortek, Inc.
- Apollo Global Management Purchases ADT Corporation
- Gunnebo Supplies Security Solutions to UAE Nuclear Plant
- Kaba Group Merges with DORMA
9. Focus on Select Global Players
10. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 246 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 262)
- The United States (82)
- Canada (10)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (111)
- France (10)
- Germany (11)
- The United Kingdom (49)
- Italy (9)
- Spain (6)
- Rest of Europe (26)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (43)
- Middle East (6)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (6)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rq2n9j/electronic_access
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716