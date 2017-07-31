Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Report 2017: Key Players are ADT LLC, Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, BIO-key, Bosch Security Systems & Crossmatch Technologies

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) in US$ by the following Types: Card-Based EACS, Biometrics-Based EACS, Audio and Video-Based EACS, and Keypad-Based EACS. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 246 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview

EACS: Protecting Assets, People, and Property through Authorized & Restricted Access

Game Changing Trends and Technologies in Nex-Gen Access Control Systems

Wireless Technology

Cybersecurity

Biometrics

Near Field Communications

Drone Technology

Advancement of IP

Convergence

Internet of Things (IoT)

The Cloud

Compliance

Wireless Locks

Secure, Connected Identities

Smartphones Proliferation

Modularization of Systems

User Privacy

Advanced Authentication Options

Policy and Deployment

Industry Collaborations & Cross Industry Partnerships

Other Prominent Factors

EACS: Largest Segment of the Overall Electronic Security Systems Market

Important Factors Driving Widespread Adoption of EACS over the Years

Consumer Perception of Crime

Regulatory Mandates

New Building Constructions/Renovations

Product Innovations & Introductions

Biometrics Dominate the Global Electronic Access Control Systems Market

Benefits

Market Drivers in a Nutshell

Market Inhibitors

Growing Need to Establish a National Identity Framework in Countries across the World: Foundation for Market Growth

Secure Document Implementations across the World by 2021

Economic Empowerment through National Identity

Mobile Identity (mID)

Digital Driver's License on the Mobile Phone

National Identity Schemes

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors



2. Competition

Electronic Access Control Systems Market: Highly Competitive

Major Smart Card Companies Summarized

Major Players in Card-Based Access Systems Summarized

Notable Access Control Systems

Protection 1

Tyco

Brivo

ADT

IDenticard

Stanley

Kisi

Honeywell

Vanderbilt

ISONAS

Rising Competition and Maturing Demand Scenario: Major Deterrents for Card-Based EACS Players

Players from Developed Markets Face Growing Competition from Low-Cost Asian Manufacturers

Rising Competition Lead to Falling Equipment Prices

Asian Manufacturers Steadily Penetrate the Global Fingerprint Biometrics Market

Widespread Consumer Awareness: The Crucible for Success

M&A Activity Rife in the EACS Market

Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Global EACS Marketplace: 2013-2017



3. Market Trends & Drivers

Strong Smartphone Proliferation and the Resulting Need for Anytime, Anywhere Access Drive Market Adoption

Smartphones Revolutionize Access Control Technology

Global Smartphones Penetration: Important Opportunity Indicators

Rising Application in Government and Financial Sectors Drive Demand for Card-based Access Systems

Superior Attributes over Conventional Technologies Drive Robust Demand for Smart Cards

Important Considerations while Selecting Smart Intelligent Cards for Access Control

Cost

Security

Compatibility

Key Management

Other Technical Considerations

Contact Cards Give Way to Contactless Card Based Access Control Technologies

Biometrics: The Dominant Access Control Technology Continue to Witness Strong Growth in Demand

Frictionless Face and Iris Recognition Technologies to Take Over Fingerprint Biometrics

Frictionless Access Control vis-Ã -vis Multi-Modal Biometrics

Law Enforcement Agencies to Invest Significantly in Biometrics Implementations

Expanding e-Governance Projects Drive Opportunities

Prisons & Detention Centers Bank on Biometrics Technology

Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption

Smart Homes to Drive Demand for Biometric Solutions

Growing Need for Affordable & Efficient Access Control Solutions Boost Adoption of Cloud Based AcaaS

Access Control as a Service (ACaaS): A Plug and Play Environment for Access Control Deployments

Cloud Services to Drive Mobility for Audio & Video Authentication

Rising Need for Identification and Authentication Solutions Drive Demand in the Commercial & Enterprise Sector

Global Commercial Sector Biometrics Market by Application Area (2007-2015): Analysis of Demand for Enterprise Security, Information Transactions and Financial Transactions

Globalization & Workforce Decentralization Boost EACS Demand

Stringent Data Protection Laws Benefit Prospects in the Enterprise Sector

Biometrics Identify Potential Opportunities in the Retail Segment

E-Commerce/M-Commerce: Opportunities Galore

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses: A Lucrative Market Segment

Banking and Financial Services Sector: Most Promising End-use Market for EACS

Biometric Payment Cards Provide Additional Security

Expanding Social Network Footprint Opens Opportunities

EACS: A Mandatory Requirement for the Industrial Sector

Hand Geometry Biometrics for Harsh Working Environments

Behavioral EACS Technologies Gain Prominence

Rising Penetration of EACS Solutions in Airport Security Promote Market Expansion

Immigration Control & Travel Document Verification

EACS Deployments Gain Traction in the Hospitality Sector

Card-based EACS: A Widely Acknowledged Access Technology in Hospitality Facilities

Different Types of Access Cards for Hospitality Sector: A Snapshot

Hospitality Sector Offers Significant Growth Opportunities for Biometrics-based EACS

Increasing Deployments of EACS in the Education Sector Lends Traction to Market Growth

Smart Card EACS Gaining Traction in Educational Facilities

Healthcare Establishments Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential for EACS

Contactless Access

Smart Cards and Readers

Recovery in Construction Activity Bodes Well for the Market



4. EACS Innovations & Advancements

IP-Based Access Control Solutions

Wireless Access Control Solutions

Innovative Wire-Free Access Control Solutions

Aperio®

CLIQ

SMARTair

Intelligent Buildings and Intelligent Smart Security Systems

Intelligent Smart Applications

Select Innovative Access Control Solutions and Components

Symmetry V8.1 Access Control Software

Pure IP RC-04 from ISONAS

New Advanced Access Control Solutions from Yale

JustIN Mobile

IOM Access Control Tablet

Cellular Select Gate Series

HID Mobile Access

Trilogy T2 DL2700LD Keyless, Wireless Lock

Keys as a Service

PoE Locks

Detex Lockdown Solution for Educational Facilities

Keyscan Aurora Access Control Management Software

Net2 PaxLock Wireless Access Control Unit

Open Options SSPD2 Intelligent Controller

i2 Box Mini Access Control Management Appliance

Video Intercom with multiCLASS SE Card Readers

FlashLock for Mobile Access

USB Audit Lock 3006/3007

K200 Cabinet Locks

Universal Grade 1 Strikes

XS4 One

XS4 Mini Escutcheon

DKS 9024 Slide Gate Operator

nex-Touch Keypad Lock

Integrated Access Control Solutions

Innovative Access Control Solutions for the Healthcare Industry

KeyWatcher Touch Solution

NDE Wireless Locks

Electric-Release Control Trim Solutions

Keyscan Aurora Access Control Management Software

Dortronics 1107xEDR Locks

AT-5200 Tailgate-Detection System

Multi-Technology Solutions

Network Interface Card (NIC) for Wi-Fi Based Wireless LAN

EFT-POS Terminals & Contactless Readers

Advanced Smart Card Readers

Fingerprint Recognition Systems with Multiple Fingerprint Readers

Contactless Fingerprint Systems

High Mega Pixel HD Resolution Cameras for Face Recognition

3D Technology in Face Recognition Biometrics

Key Comparisons: 2D VS 3D Face Recognition

Skin Texture Analysis in Facial Recognition Biometrics

Advancements in Hand Geometry Biometrics

3D Fingerprint Scanners

Advancements in Iris Biometrics



5. Issues & Challenges

High Implementation Costs of Card-Based EACS

Privacy Issues with Biometrics

Lack of Awareness

Lack of Interoperability: A Technical Challenge

Inhibiting Costs of Biometrics

Hygiene Issues Take Centre Stage in Fingerprint EACS

Public Apprehensions Mar Wider Adoption of Fingerprint Identification

Issues with Fingerprint Capturing

Fingerprint Capturing Issues in a Nutshell

Forgery of Fingerprints: A Major Issue

Scalability Issues with Iris Biometrics

Legal Issues with Iris Biometrics

Creating Awareness on Safety of Iris Technology: Need of the Hour

Psychological Factors: A Key Barrier to Adoption of Facial and Voice Recognition



6. Electronic Access Control Systems: An Overview



7. Product Launches

Bosch Extends Flexibility and Security of LECTUS

Safran Identity & Security Launches MorphoAccess® SIGMA Extreme

Crossmatch Launches Nomad Biometric Fingerprint Modules and Readers

NEC Introduces NeoFace Express Facial Recognition Solution

Identiv Introduces Physical Access Cards with MIFARE DESFire EV2

Chatsworth Unveils High-tech Cabinet Lock

Identiv Introduces RFID Access Cards

Identiv Unveils Cisco-Integrated ICPAM 3.0

Suprema to Launch FaceStation 2

Honeywell Introduces New Addition to Lyric

SecuGen Launches Hamster Pro Duo SC/PIV

NAPCO Unveils Bluetooth LE Enabled Door Locks

SecuGen Introduces Hamster Pro Fingerprint Reader

SecuGen Launches Unity BDP



8. Recent Industry Activity

Northrop Grumman Select Livescan Solution of Crossmatch

3M Sells Identity Management Business to Gemalto

Genetec Partners with STid

Crossmatch Secures IARPA Contract

FST Biometrics Partners with Genetec

NEC Canada Enters into Agreement with Featurecom, Inc.

dormakaba Acquires Mechanical Security Business of Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Symantec Acquires LifeLock, Inc.

Allegion and BadgePass Enters into Partnership

Leading Company Selects BIO-Key's Enterprise Biometric Authentication Platform

Sielox Partners with Milsk Company

BIO-key Collaborates with Shinden Hightex Corporation

dormakaba Purchases Mesker Openings Group

Vanderbilt Acquires Access Control Technology Ltd.

Johnson Controls Merges with Tyco

Melrose Industries Acquires Nortek, Inc.

Apollo Global Management Purchases ADT Corporation

Gunnebo Supplies Security Solutions to UAE Nuclear Plant

Kaba Group Merges with DORMA



9. Focus on Select Global Players



10. Global Market Perspective



