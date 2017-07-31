Sanofi: Sanofi: Online Availability of Sanofi Group's Half-Year Financial Report for 2017

Online Availability of Sanofi Group's Half-Year Financial Report for 2017

Paris, France - July 31, 2017 - Sanofi announces that its half-year financial report for the period ending June 30, 2017 is now available and has been filed with the French market regulator Autoritédes marchés financiers (AMF) and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under form 6-K.

This document may be found on the company's corporate website: www.sanofi.com (http://www.sanofi.com/) and down loaded from the "Investors" page under the heading "Regulated Information in France."

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).

Contacts:

Media Relations Investor Relations Laurence Bollack George Grofik Tel.:+ 33 (0) 1 53 77 46 46 Tel.: + 33 (0) 1 53 77 45 45 mr@sanofi.com (mailto:mr@sanofi.com) ir@sanofi.com (mailto:ir@sanofi.com)

Press Release (http://hugin.info/152918/R/2124139/810466.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Sanofi via Globenewswire

