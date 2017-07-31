Providing an Integrated Solution for Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE), ranging from systems of systems, embedded systems modeling and execution to code generation

Adopting and Expanding Industry Standards for "Internet of Experiences"

Aerospace Defense, Transportation Mobility, High-Tech, Life Sciences Industries Can Benefit

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) and No Magic, Incorporated have entered into a partnership to join their expertise in the Model-based systems engineering field. The two companies will integrate their industry solutions based on Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform addressing, among others, the need for competitiveness in the development of connected and autonomous experiences in the aerospace and defense, transportation and mobility, high-tech and life sciences industries.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005857/en/

Dassault Systèmes and No Magic will jointly collaborate with existing and new leading customers, bringing teams together to transform their business from product innovation to experience innovation, through a smooth introduction of Model Based Systems Engineering, starting from upstream thinking, design and simulation, to production and operations.

Today's Internet of Things (IoT) has evolved into the "Internet of Experiences" where autonomous products and connected devices are integrating more and more software to digitally connect to the physical world around them, blending together to become part of a living experience shaped by interactions between products, nature and life.

To support these highly intricate and interconnected systems so that they seamlessly work together, industrial companies, along with their ecosystem of partners, are looking for the ability to virtually co-design and simulate systems of systems, embedded systems and software architectures across industries, support cross-disciplinary approaches, and shorten design and engineering innovation cycles through automation and systematic reuse of existing data.

With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform providing a 'single source of truth', customers can implement continuous 3D digital processes and address all lifecycle aspects of an experience, including requirements, Systems of Systems Architecture Models, Systems and sub-Systems architecture, functional, logical and physical 3D modeling simulation.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform has been developed to support openness by providing the largest range of open standards and languages for System Engineering, such as STEP, Modelica, FMI, ReqIF or OSLC. The result of the partnership will enrich it with the adoption of industry standard models and languages such as UML-SysML, UPDM, DoDAF, MODAF or UAF.

"No Magic brings excellence and deep knowledge in supporting, complying, and promoting the most widely used industry standards, and therefore best practices and template based models for a smooth adoption of Model Based Systems Engineering," said Philippe Laufer, CEO, CATIA, Dassault Systèmes. "This partnership will provide systems engineers and embedded software developers with robust solutions to design, analyze, develop, test, and deliver cost effective embedded and real-time systems and software that form today's 'Internet of Experiences.'"

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Dassault Systèmes, a world leader in 3D engineering software. CATIA provides the largest portfolio bringing together multi-disciplinary approaches to product design and development. There is a very strong fit between our respective solutions that will benefit customers, linking conceptual and logical architectures of complex systems to domain specific implementations," said Gary Duncanson, CEO, No Magic. "Today's interconnected world is adding complexity exponentially. No Magic's solutions simplify the complexity, while at the same time lowering associated development costs. Model Based Systems Engineering is the only way we see to achieve complexity management and better business outcomes," added Duncanson.

About No Magic

One of the most respected providers of standards-compliant modeling, simulation and analysis solutions in the industry. No Magic is positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Business Process Analysis Tools, and in the 2014 Gartner MarketScope and 2015 and 2016 Market Guides for Enterprise Business Process Analysis. MagicDraw® and the Cameo Suite are known as best-of-breed tools enabling Model Based Systems Engineering, Enterprise Architecture, and Semantic Interoperability. Our flagship products are used by major organizations worldwide in industries such as aerospace, automotive, defense, healthcare devices, and transportation to design architectures of complex systems and systems of systems. For more information, visit www.nomagic.com.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries

