Provisur Acquires Lutetia

CHICAGO, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Provisur Technologies, Inc., a global leader in innovative food processing technologies and systems, announces the acquisition of Lutetia.

Based close to Paris in Plailly, France Lutetia is a leading manufacturer of equipment for the food industry. Its products include tumblers, massagers, injectors as well as smoking and defrosting equipment. For more than fifty years Lutetia has been serving customers around the globe, providing technical solutions that deliver value in a broad range of applications.

"Lutetia is a natural fit for our business" said Provisur President and CEO Mel Cohen, "the portfolio of equipment is complementary to our existing offering and will allow us provide additional solutions and deeper value to our customers". Philippe Longo, the former owner of Lutetia, will continue to manage the business for Provisur ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of customer relationships.

Mel Cohen went on to say that "bringing Lutetia into the group is another important step in Provisur's strategy of building a global, multicultural, enterprise serving our customers around the world. We are thrilled to have Philippe and his team join the Provisur family."

"I am pleased that Lutetia will now be part of Provisur," said Philippe Longo. "This is the next step in the evolution of our company and will allow us to expand our global reach while also continuing to provide a high level of support to our existing customers".

