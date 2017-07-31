Uppsala, Sweden, 2017-07-31 22:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) ("Oasmia" or "Company" or "Group") has, as has been previously announced, carried out a rights issue. Approximately half of the shares in the rights issue have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and have been recorded in the shareholders' register. The remainder of the shares in the rights issue are expected to be registered and recorded in the shareholders' register during August. As a consequence, the total number of shares and votes in the Company have increased with 23,517,699 shares and votes. The share capital has increased with SEK 2,351,769.90.



As of 31 July 2017, the total number of shares and votes in Oasmia are 149,615,865 shares and votes. As per the same date, the share capital is SEK 14,961,586.50.



About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB



Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on NASDAQ Capital Markets (OASM.US), Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR, ISIN SE0000722365) and NASDAQ Stockholm (OASM.ST).



