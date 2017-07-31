sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 31.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,038 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2AMM6 ISIN: CA88581L1058 Ticker-Symbol: B5K1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THREED CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THREED CAPITAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THREED CAPITAL INC
THREED CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THREED CAPITAL INC0,0380,00 %