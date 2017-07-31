TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: IDK)(CSE: IDK.CN)(CNSX: IDK) is pleased to announce today that it has launched its newly revamped website. This newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information and features that offers a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's investment portfolio, investing strategy and services. The website also has a comprehensive investor section with updated Company news and events and regulatory filings.

The new website has a clean uncluttered design and enhanced rich content focused on the Company's mission to create unique long-term value to its shareholders by holding a diversified portfolio of early staged investments in disruptive technology, bio-tech and resource companies. The new website goes live today and is located at the web address: http://www.threedcap.com/.

About ThreeD

ThreeD Capital Inc. is a publicly- traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the resource, technology and biotechnology markets.

Contacts:

Gerry Feldman, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

416 606 7655

feldman@threedcap.com



