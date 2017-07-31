On July 31, 2017, Nasdaq, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission announcing the election of John D. Rainey to its board of directors. Nasdaq's board of directors has determined that Mr. Rainey is an "independent director."



The Form 8-K can be accessed on Nasdaq's website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/sec.cfm and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.