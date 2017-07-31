PLYMOUTH, MN--(Marketwired - July 31, 2017) - TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union employees recently raised $670 for the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, a non-profit based in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A dollar-for-dollar match of funds by the TruStone Financial Foundation allowed for a donation totaling $1,340 to the local organization.

Since 1968, the Hope Council has been committed to reducing the impact of drug and alcohol abuse in the Kenosha community. The Hope Council provides education, prevention, intervention and referral services to support those affected by drug and alcohol abuse. "TruStone Financial has two branches in Kenosha and our employees are able to see firsthand the impact the Hope Council has on the community," said Kacie Osten, Vice President, Director of Wisconsin Branches. "Our employees were excited to donate to an organization that directly impacts our community."

"We at the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse are so grateful for the financial support we received from the staff at TruStone Financial," shared Guida Brown, Executive Director of the Hope Council. "Breaking down the stigma around substance use disorders and ensuring people get assistance is an effort the entire community needs to be part of, and we are grateful that we can count on the support from our neighborhood credit union to help us realize our mission."

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is one of the fastest growing credit unions in the Midwest with assets of $1.19 billion and exceeding 105,000 members. There are 14 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The credit union is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.

About The Hope Council

The Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing supportive services to the Kenosha community in order to develop stronger individuals, stronger families and a stronger Kenosha.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/31/11G143457/Images/IMG_0063-1b3a76cc3da5aa6f89631a5572ea2ec3.jpg

Contact:

Katie Grindeland

Senior Vice President

Director of Marketing and Communications

Phone: 763.595.4002

Email contact

