Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2017) - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CSE: MTA) (OTCQB: EXCFF) (FSE: X9CP) ("Metalla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the transaction announced on June 12, 2017 in accordance with the Share and Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") entered into with Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur Mining") and certain subsidiaries of Coeur Mining (collectively "Coeur") dated June 9, 2017 (the "Transaction"). As part of the Transaction:

Metalla acquired a portfolio of three (3) royalties and one (1) stream (the " Coeur Portfolio "); and

Metalla issued to Coeur Mining a total of 14,546,597 common shares from its treasury and an unsecured convertible debenture in the principal amount of US$6,677,475.63 (the "Convertible Debenture").

Brett Heath, President and CEO of Metalla commented, "This transaction represents a transformational growth step for Metalla. We have meaningfully increased our annual cash flow, increased our scale, while simultaneously adding geographic and counter-party diversification. This also positions Metalla to achieve its goal of paying a dividend in 2018".

Transaction Highlights

Significant Cash Flow to Start Immediately: The Coeur Portfolio will provide immediate leverage to silver and gold prices. Two (2) out of the four (4) assets are currently in production with the third (3 rd ) planned for development by a major silver producer.

Counterparty Diversification: The Coeur Portfolio counterparties include Cobar Operations Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of CBH Resources Limited, Pan American Silver Corp., Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc., and Regulus Resources Inc.

Asset Diversification: The Coeur Portfolio will give the Company exposure to assets in Australia, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile.

Long-Term Optionality: Combination of significant near term cash flow and long life development assets.

New Major Shareholder: Coeur will join Metalla as its largest shareholder.

Metalla Post Closing Capital Structure

Post closing of the Transaction, Metalla now has approximately 73,098,480 common shares issued and outstanding, of which Coeur holds approximately 19.9%. Metalla also has the Convertible Debenture outstanding and held by Coeur in the principal amount of US$6,677,475.63. The Convertible Debenture will automatically convert into common shares of Metalla at future financings (at the future financing price) or asset acquisitions (at the acquisition price) to maintain Coeur's 19.9% until the outstanding principal is either converted in full or otherwise repaid. The Convertible Debenture is unsecured and will bear interest at a rate of 5% per annum.

Corporate Update

Metalla also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company for the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,900,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.54 for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options were granted in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Metalla

Metalla was created for the purpose of providing shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash generating asset base, combined with an experienced team gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

