CopperBank Resources Corp: CopperBank Amends Payment Agreement with Antofagasta

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (CSE: CBK) is pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to amend the terms of its option agreement with a subsidiary of Antofagasta plc (Antofagasta) (LSE: ANTO), with respect to the Pyramid Copper Project dated March 4, 2014.

Under the terms of the amendment, CopperBank will no longer be obligated to make a US $3,000,000 "First Assignment Payment" to Antofagasta on or before March 4, 2019, or, a US $2,500,000 "Second Assignment Payment" upon the completion of a positive, bankable Feasibility Study on the project.

The amended payment terms effective the date of this press release are:

CopperBank will pay to Antofagasta the cash amount of US $150,000 by March 4, 2019; CopperBank will issue to Antofagasta 1,000,000 common shares of CopperBank by March 4, 2019; upon the occurrence of a construction decision in respect of the Pyramid Copper Project, CopperBank will pay to Antofagasta the cash amount of US $5,500,000; and upon commencement of commercial production in respect of the Pyramid Copper Project, CopperBank will pay to Antofagasta the cash amount of US $2,500,000.

The terms of this amendment agreement pertain only to the Pyramid Copper Project. There are no future milestone payments to be made to Antofagasta regarding the San Diego Bay prospect, 7 kilometres West of Pyramid. A detailed map of the sections that are subject to the above amendment conditions can be found on the company website www.copperbankcorp.com.

CopperBank's Executive Chairman comments, "The amendment is an important milestone for our company. We can now allocate future budgets towards meaningful work programs on the projects as the substantive portions of outstanding payments only occur after full project advancement, namely all the way until a major production decision has been established at Pyramid. It is also important that the San Diego Bay prospect is entirely separated from the construction decision payment at Pyramid, enabling our team to move San Diego Bay forward with potential partners."

About Pyramid

The Pyramid deposit is a copper-molybdenum-gold exploration project where CopperBank has an option to earn a 100% interest. The project is located on private property with the subsurface controlled by The Aleut Corporation, an Alaska Native-owned corporation. Applying a 0.4% copper cut-off, Pyramid has an historic (SRK, July 2013) NI 43-101 Resource Estimate with inferred mineral resources of 122 million tonnes at 0.41% copper, 0.02% molybdenum, and 0.10 g/t gold. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources.

About San Diego Bay

The San Diego Bay prospect is typified by an extensive 40 square kilometre area of strong hydrothermal alteration and intrusive rocks, consistent with porphyry systems such as the adjacent Pyramid deposit. All porphyry alteration facies have been observed, including zones of potassic, advanced argillic, phyllic and pyrite zones; previous landsat imagery has identified widespread zones of high-temperature clay alteration. Strongly anomalous precious and base metal values were collected by previous operators; an important consideration for exploration is that the adjacent Pyramid deposit hosts a leach cap of 10 to 100 meters in thickness, and underlain by a supergene enrichment blanket. Cobbles of copper oxide mineralization have been identified by local Aleut shareholders on beaches adjacent to the alteration zone. Interpretations suggest that San Diego Bay may represent overlapping hydrothermal systems, including potential lithocaps. San Diego Bay represents a Tier-1 sized porphyry target with an excellent location.

For more information on CopperBank Resources visit the website at www.copperbankcorp.com. Robert McLeod, P.Geo and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

On behalf of CopperBank Resources Corp.

"Gianni Kovacevic"

Executive Chairman

Address: Suite 1500, 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Tel: 604-889-0852

E-mail: gk@copperbankcorp.com

Website: www.copperbankcorp.com

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

